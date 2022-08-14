There’s a new coffee and smoothie shop in Wellton. The Perk & Blend is located at 28673 Los Angeles Ave., across the street from NAPA Auto Parts Store.

The shop carries everything from favorites such as espressos, cappuccinos and mochas to more exotic drinks, some with benefits such as detoxers and keto options. One of these the detoxers, a mix of pineapple and coconut water, proves that “healthy drinks don’t have to taste gross to be beneficial.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you