There’s a new coffee and smoothie shop in Wellton. The Perk & Blend is located at 28673 Los Angeles Ave., across the street from NAPA Auto Parts Store.
The shop carries everything from favorites such as espressos, cappuccinos and mochas to more exotic drinks, some with benefits such as detoxers and keto options. One of these the detoxers, a mix of pineapple and coconut water, proves that “healthy drinks don’t have to taste gross to be beneficial.”
Other drinks sound perfect for summer days, such as clamatos, mangonadas and cream tops with names like Ginger Rogers and Butter Beer.
Customers might also be tempted to try the mai-chai latte, bean shake, which is a coffee shake, or dulce oat milk.
For more information, call 928-580-0480.
Did you catch the story about the new hotel coming to San Luis, Arizona? Cesar Neyoy, who writes for Bajo El Sol, our Spanish sister newspaper, reported that construction of an Extended Stay America could begin later this year.
The hotel chain and its local partner, Sam Group, have plans to build the 124-room hotel at the northeast corner of County 24½ Street and Oak Avenue. The hotel on the city’s north side would offer short- and long-term stays to guests. Four of the rooms would be equipped with kitchenettes for long-term guests.
Elizabeth Carpenter, representing the Sam Group, said construction could begin as soon as October or November. She estimated the construction cost at more than $12 million.
San Luis does not currently have any hotels, but the developers and the city foresee a future demand for lodging by patients of the recently opened Regional Center for Border Health Medical Mall complex and workers hired for planned expansion of the San Luis I Port of Entry and widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
This marks the second effort by the city to land a hotel in San Luis. Neyoy reported that a previous proposal to build a hotel along Highway 95 in San Luis stalled this year, although Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said the city is in talks with the investors about possible incentives to jump-start the project.
A couple of readers have noticed that the corner lot at 35th Place and Fortuna Road is being cleared out.
Back in December, for those that missed it, developer Ross Wait reported that Washington Federal purchased the corner lot across from CVS and kitty-corner from Walgreens.
The financial institution, which now goes by WaFd Bank, plans to build its newest branch on that spot.
Several readers have also asked what happened to Durashield Auto Detailing & Window Tinting that used to be at 1920 S. Arizona Ave.
The business closed after Mike Reilly, who was the manager, window tinter and detailer, retired a few months ago. The owners, who also own the building, decided not to continue the business.
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma in May:
CONTRACTORS: Prairie Band Construction, 202 S. 1st Ave., Suite 101, 928-248-4250; Glimmer General Contractor, 1845 Ajaime St., San Luis, 928-580-7254.
FINANCE AND LENDING: Geneva Financial, 476 W. Catalina Drive, 888-889-0009.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Gutierrez Canales Engineering, 1851 W. 24th St., Suite 201, 928-317-1401; The Spinal Touch Wellness Clinic, 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 9, 928-975-9217.
RETAIL: Band Up Clothing, 2450 S. 6th Ave., 928-294-7388; PJ Marten Books, 4353 W. 15th St., 619-315-1640; PD Air Conditioner, 3550 W. 8th St., Suite 16, 928-247-2401; Gill’s Auto Parts, 1840 S. 4th Ave., Suite 12, 928-329-5887.
SALON/SPA/BARBER: #1 Pro Nails, 2850 S. Pacific Ave., Suite H, 928-317-9767; Fawned of Hair, 1455 W. 16th St., 801--358-4624; In Style Salon By Anna Luz, 313 W. Catalina Drive, 928-343-9660; Nohemi’s Eyebrow Academy, 316 S. Main St., 928-318-3413; Hair Dimensions, 3970 W. 24th St., Suite 105, 928-783-3434; Ciao Bella Microblading and Beauty, 1455 W. 16th St., Building A2, Suite 1, 928-503-3830.
SERVICE PROVIDER: Thunder Resource Center, 2040 S. 17th Ave., 928-276-4578; Foothills Pool Service and Repair, 1060 S. 13th Ave., 928-614-2210; Sharrrky’s Pool Service and Repair, 2793 W. 31st Place; 10-4 Truck Wash, 1907 W. 18th Place, 805-319-1306; Fusion Power Washing Services, 2244 W. County 17½ St., Somerton, 928-988-2100; Arizona Clean Bins and Pressure Washing, 2310 N. Spencer Ave., San Luis, 928-920-5591; Punisher Wash, 18540 S. Avenue 3E, Suite 115 928-615-7285; Abel’s Painting, 2411 S. Melody Lane, 928-247-5793; Miriam’s Cleaning Service, 1795 S. 48th Drive, 928-287-0845; Fun in the Yuma Sun, 5201 E. Highway 95, Suite 81, 928-581-9873; Affordable Restoration, 4165 W. 4th Place, 928-287-2141; Faustino Jurado Garden Service, 11897 Via Loma Vista, 928-388-5689; D3 Design Services, 1490 S. 42nd Ave., 928-580-8676; Yuma Cleaning Solution, 2041 S. 9th Ave., 928-488-3265; Monteon’s Power Washing, 131 Spring St., Somerton, 928-941-5827.
TRUCKING: Maryes Transportation, 1109 E. Hacienda Drive, 928-287-4262.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: GCE Construction for office renovations at 3136 E. 33rd Place; Jim Smith for office building repairs at 201 W. 2nd St.
NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: ALCO Harvesting for a new office and shop at 7105 E. 30th St.
