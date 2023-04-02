The first veterinary clinic in Somerton celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday. The Pet Clinic held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by owner Ernesto Sandigo and Councilwoman Lorena Delgadillo.
The Pet Clinic, located at 725 E. Main St., Suite 13C, has four consulting rooms, an operating room, a dental care area, an X-ray area and a “ comfort room” where owners can say goodbye to their pets.
The new business is the first of its kind in Somerton and stems from a vision that has been in the making for nearly three years, as reported by Cesar Neyoy in Bajo El Sol.
“This is something that, although it looks a bit small, is something monumental. It is a joint effort of many people. I was not looking for a place where everyone thought would be more successful. I was looking to use my knowledge where it is most needed,” he said.
He added that he was inspired to open in Somerton in part by the work and services the Border Regional Health Center is bringing to this city.
“I think that if I do my best to provide a good service, people will recognize it and feel good,” he said.
Sandigo, a native of Nicaraga, graduated from Colorado State University in 1995. His career has taken him to other countries, but he has served the Yuma area for many years, collaborating with other veterinary clinics and the Humane Society of Yuma.
Sandigo said that it was an arduous task to form the team of six to work in the clinic, since he received more than 50 applications from very qualified candidates, some with good jobs but who wanted to change professions.
Sandigo noted that he will promote education for pet owners. “It is very necessary to teach them how to maximize the relationship with animals, how to understand them, how to get to know them and care for them better,” he said.
Reach the Pet Clinic at 928-315-6600. For more information, go to thepetclinic.vet.
*****
The restaurant space in the Foothills Walmart, 8151 E. 32nd St., is getting a new tenant. I was visiting the store recently and noticed a sign announcing that Surfin’ Chicken is coming soon.
And apparently, it’s coming to many more Walmarts. According to surfinchicken.com, the fast-casual chicken chain is “coming soon” to 80 Walmart locations.
The Foothills Walmart space has been vacant since 2021, when McDonald’s pulled out of the store.
The website says that in 2021 Surfin’ Chicken hatched on the sunny shores of California, “combining the goodness of Surf ’N’ Fries with Americans’ love of fried chicken.”
*****
Chuck E. Cheese, a family entertainment fun center located at 1348 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, celebrated the grand reopening of its newly remodeled location with a special event on Thursday.
The event welcomed guests with a red-carpet experience (make that purple – Chuck E. Cheese’s favorite color) that included raffle prizes, free cake and an appearance from Chuck E. Cheese and friends. Additionally, the first 25 families in line enjoyed free game play.
The Chuck E. Cheese experience has been “reimagined to plus up the fun” for families with more games, updated technology enhancements and innovation. New features include the “most popular” arcade, sports and kid-focused games with varying skill levels for players of all ages, an interactive dance floor, a large format video wall and screens with audio connected throughout the fun center to provide a more immersive entertainment experience for guests and birthday parties, according to the company.
Additionally, entertaining the family at Chuck E. Cheese is “easy, convenient and affordable” with All You Can Play deals that offer up to 100 game plays per hour, the company said.
As the “Place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid,” that commitment includes every kid. That’s why select Chuck E. Cheese locations open two hours early on the first Sunday of the month and offer a quieter dining and entertainment environment, dimmed lighting and a sensory-friendly arcade experience for families through its Sensory Sensitive Sundays program.
Touted as the “Birthday Capital of the Universe,” children celebrating their birthday are free with purchase of a reserved birthday party and birthday package with at least 12 paid children when using the code “BDAYFREE” at the time of booking.
Families can enjoy “safe, clean and worry-free fun,” as Chuck E. Cheese has earned the Ecolab Science Certified seal, denoting a high standard of cleanliness.
To reach Chuck E. Cheese, call 928-343-1269.
*****
Creative Concept Realty, which specializes in home sales and property management, is relocating offices. The new address is 11710 S. Fortuna Road, Suite C, in the Foothills.
Phone numbers and other office information remain the same: Office 928-345-3082; fax 928-345-3084; and email creativeconceptsrealty@gmail.com.
The company has “proudly” served the Yuma community with their property needs for more than 20 years.
In a message to clients, Natalie McCaffrey, designated broker, said: “As a valued customer, we thank you for your business and for taking the time to update your records. We look forward to working with you in our new location.”
For more information, go to www.yumaconcepts.com.
*****
An item in the Coming and Goings column published last week announcing the opening of On TRAK Physical Therapy at 2775 S. 8th Ave. in Yuma, contained the wrong phone number. The correct number is 928-390-0466.
Just as a reminder: Ashley Van Why’s clinic is located at 2775 S. 8th Ave. in Yuma, inside Up 2 Par Medical Clinic, and offers physical and manual therapy, sports medicine, joint mobilization, ergonomic assessment and cupping. On TRAK Physical Therapy is now open and accepting patients.
*****
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma for December:
• CONTRACTORS: Castle Dome Cabinet Co., 711 W. 8th St., 717-348-5396; Refrigeration Unlimited, 917 Valley Ave. NW, Suite E, Puyallup, Washington, 2534743100.
• DEPARTMENT STORES: Yuma Headwear, 101 W. 16th St., Suite B; Rebel and Rove (2), 261 S. Main St., Suite 3, 928-782-7683.
• HOTELS/LODGING: Motel 6 (Yuma East), 1445 E. 16th St., 928-212-8111.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: AM Portraits, 224 S. Main St., Suite 114, 623-300-6866.
• RESTAURANTS: Las Delicias De Mi Abuela, 344 W. 24th St., 928-817-7868; Home Sweet Home, 2951 S. 21st Drive, 858-305-2342.
• RETAIL: Yuma Hears, 281 W. 24th St., SUIte 126b, 928-256-0303; Dulce Chilito, 2748 S. 18th Ave, 928-446-0270; Frank’s Tire Shop, 3174 S. Avenue B, 928-336-0550; Action First Aid & Safety, 3001 S. 35th St., SUIte 1, Phoenix, 602-454-8822; Godfrey Sells, 3604 W. 19th Lane, 702-205-1553; C&G’s Homemade Dog Treats, 2112 E. 26th Way, 520-861-5169; 928 Print Shop, 2146 S. 48th Way, 928-581-6529; Endlos Creations Baked Goods & Crafts, 4036 W. 20th Place, 928-304-9689; Handmade Candles By AK, 1487 S. 41st Drive, 928-304-0984.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: Daughn Welding, 13833 E. 45th Lane, 619-997-8039; All American Service, 8432 Yavapai Lane, 469-877-5589; Zenon Environmental Corp., 3239 Dundas St. West, Oakville, Ontario, Canada, 905-465-3030; Five Star Import Car Service & Repair, 2425 E. Palo Verde St., 928-314-9999; PG Services, 2780 S. Pacific Ave Ste B 919-604-1273; Off Limitz, 2689 W. 12th Place, 928-259-9035; Chemas Mobile Detailing, 1910 S. Avenue A, Apartment 62B, 928-210-8126; Yuma Athletic Academy, 7890 E. 42nd Lane, 928-271-9862; Sea Blue Pools, 1540 S. Hettema St., 928-210-5165; Sel Services, 9724 E. 33rd St., 928-398-5449; Hector Salazar Tattoos, 2811 S. 4th Ave., Suite A, 928-430-0390.
• WHOLESALE: White Cap, 2830 E. 16th St., 928-344-5060.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.