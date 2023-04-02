The first veterinary clinic in Somerton celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday. The Pet Clinic held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by owner Ernesto Sandigo and Councilwoman Lorena Delgadillo.

The Pet Clinic, located at 725 E. Main St., Suite 13C, has four consulting rooms, an operating room, a dental care area, an X-ray area and a “ comfort room” where owners can say goodbye to their pets.

