By the end of the year, residents of eastern San Luis could enjoy the services of a gas station and a convenience store, thanks to a project that local firm Riedel Construction has been building for almost three weeks.

According to a story by Cesar Neyoy, reporter for our Spanish sister newspaper Bajo El Sol, a 12-pump gas station and a 5,000-square-foot convenience store are part of the first phase of the Plaza Colibrí shopping complex being built on the northeast corner of Avenue E and County 24th Street.

