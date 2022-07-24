By the end of the year, residents of eastern San Luis could enjoy the services of a gas station and a convenience store, thanks to a project that local firm Riedel Construction has been building for almost three weeks.
According to a story by Cesar Neyoy, reporter for our Spanish sister newspaper Bajo El Sol, a 12-pump gas station and a 5,000-square-foot convenience store are part of the first phase of the Plaza Colibrí shopping complex being built on the northeast corner of Avenue E and County 24th Street.
Nieves Riedel, president of Riedel Holdings and head of Riedel Construction, announced that the project is in response to a need for these services in that area, where the greatest growth in San Luis is concentrated.
“We saw the need to help bring those services, but the plans for Plaza Colibrí were opposite from what happened with Plaza Riedel more than 20 years ago. When we built Plaza Riedel, there were no houses. We prepared ourselves to provide these services to the families that would arrive there, but now, with Plaza Colibrí, the houses are already there. Many families live around it, and there are many under construction,” the businesswoman said.
Riedel invested almost $2.8 million in the construction of the gas station and the mini-market and already has an operator that will buy the complex to occupy it after November, when the construction project is scheduled to be completed.
Plans for the second phase of Plaza Colibrí include a car wash and oil change business as well as two buildings for offices and retail commerce.
In that complex, a branch of the La Bodega restaurant has already been confirmed, while Riedel’s firm will occupy one of the offices. She is also in talks with investors to bring in a supermarket.
A new business in Yuma is designed to help aging seniors remain in their homes and continue to live independently.
The goal of HomeSafe SCR is to give customers “peace of mind knowing that your home is a safe and age-friendly living space.” SCR stands for “solutions, customizations and renovations.”
The company offers weekly calls and checkups, home customizations, complete home automation systems and renovations. It provides room-to-room home safety assessments and even checks customers’ cars to make sure they are safe.
After identifying potential dangers in the home, HomeSafe will work with the customer to create a customized plan to make their home safe. If a customer needs any renovations, modifications and/or adaptations, it will work with top-rated contractors to help them get the job done.
Big Cloud Smoke Shop recently opened in the Foothills. It is located in the Pioneer Shopping Center, 11274 S. Fortuna Road, Unit J.
Big Cloud carries vaping, glass, hookah, mods and CBD products and more. The shop is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 928-248-4011.
This is the second Big Cloud shop in Yuma. The first is located at 845 W. 32nd St. The owner of the shops is Chris Mattia, who owns several shops in San Diego, Calif.
Kreations by Kim has moved from the Hair Shack Design to the Sun Vista RV Resort, 7201 E. 32nd St., No. 886, where Kimberly Glover now operates her own salon. Hairstylist Gina Casias has also joined her.
Glover’s motto is “if your hair is not becoming to you … you should be coming to us.”
To make an appointment with Glover, call 928-503-4464. To make an appointment with Casias, call 928-210-9773.
Graphic Loom Embroidery is moving online. The business will close its shop located at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, in the Yuma East Shopping Center, but it’s not going out of business.
Effective Monday, “we are shutting down our storefront in order to help our family member in need,” the business explained.
Graphic Loom hopes to continue being the local source in Yuma for quality promotional and personalized products. It will have the same phone number and website address. The company will also be glad to assist customers “face to face” via videoconferencing.
In addition, Graphic Loom said that all orders will be shipped at reduced prices to all current valued customers.
To reach Graphic Loom Embroidery or for more information, go www.graphicloom.com or call 928-597-1144.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR PLAN REVIEW: 24/7 Get Fit Gym, 2376 S. 34th Drive, for a new rooftop PV system; Chapman Chevrolet, 775 E. 32nd St., for a service area HVAC system; Circle K, 379 W. 1st St., for a store remodel; Jim Smith Office Building, 219 W. 2nd St., for fire damage repairs; and Target Store, 1450 E. Yuma Palms Parkway, for an online order pickup canopy.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com.