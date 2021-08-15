Sandra Mendoza has been selling used furniture for 10 years. She started selling “little stuff” out of her house and built up her business to where she started selling from a storage unit a couple of years ago.
Mendoza has now opened a store called Preowned Furniture Warehouse located at 11814 S. Foothills Blvd., Suites 4 and 10, in the Ocotillo Plaza. Customers may enter from either side.
The store offers furniture in good condition, including sofas, dressers, beds and more, and sometimes appliances, such as stoves, refrigerators and washers, are in stock.
Mendoza offers furniture for all budgets. She said that some customers want better quality furniture, while others prefer items that are less expensive but in good condition. She’s been working to improve the quality of the furniture in her inventory, she said.
Preowned Furniture Warehouse will deliver for a $20 fee. Mendoza noted that this has proven to be a convenience for those who can’t get out.
She’s also willing to take customers a few items so they can pick what they like best. For example, if a customer wants a recliner, she’ll take a variety of colors and let them choose one. If they’re not happy with it, she’ll exchange it for another.
Preowned Furniture Warehouse buys furniture too. If someone is moving and doesn’t want to hold a yard sale or wants to sell their furniture quickly, Mendoza invites them to call her.
During the summer, Mendoza will show you her inventory by appointment. In the wintertime, Preowned Furniture Warehouse will open from 9 to 3 p.m. everyday, even the weekends, and by appointment after 3 p.m.
To make an appointment or for more information, call Mendoza at 928-550-3748 or 928-398-9910.
*****
Birrieria El Gordo will soon be moving out of its food truck into a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. Owners Liz and Isaiah “Tio Gordo” Lopez project a grand opening on or before Sept. 1 at 362 W. 32nd St., in the Big Curve Shopping Center.
The new location will open seven days a week and offer new menu items as well as those that have become customer favorites, such as birria in a bowl, tacos or quesadillas and with nachos or ramen, as well as other ways. Rice and beans optional.
Here’s their story in case you missed it earlier: Liz and Isaiah had been planning to open a physical location last year, but then the pandemic hit and they were forced to put their plans on hold. However, until they could open a physical location, they decided to prepare their birria dishes at home and offer them via pickup or delivery. They then acquired a food truck so customers could order and pick up in person.
Isaiah told me that “it has been our life dream to feed people our birria, and we pour our heart and soul into it!”
For now, the food truck remains open from 8 am. to 10 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at 2129 E. 24th St., at the corner of Pacific Avenue. Check out the menu at www.ordergordo.com and call in orders at 928-318-1677.
*****
I have sad news to share this week. Podiatrist Dr. Patrick Farrell passed away, and his office, located at 11551 S. Fortuna Road, Suite A, has permanently closed. Yuma Regional Medical Center confirmed the death this week.
According to the website for his practice, Farrell had helped people with their feet since 1987 and had been providing podiatric services to Yuma residents and winter visitors since 1997.
But Farrell was also known for his community involvement. He served as president and was still a member of the Foothills Rotary Club. In his presidency, Farrell was instrumental in raising $122,000 for reading programs in the Foothills Elementary Schools. He has been known to dress up as a character and read to youngsters, the website said.
He was a member of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and sponsor of the Yuma Area Law Enforcement Annual Golf Tournament and Daughters of the American Revolution. He had also donated foot exam packages for the Annual Big Brother Big Sisters of Yuma Big Bash Auction.
In his spare time, Farrell played softball and golf and enjoyed entertaining and spending time with his children and friends. Born and raised in a large Irish Catholic family in Chicago, Farrell was a twin and the fifth child of nine. We send our condolences to his family.
*****
Here is a list of commercial construction projects in Yuma as provided by Community Development:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: All Secure Self Storage, Phase 1, 7505 E. 32nd St., for new modular storage units.
Building Permits Issued: Beauty Bar, 1200 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite B, for tenant improvements; Corona Optique, 2851 S. Avenue B, Suite 1501, for interior alterations; T-Mobile, 1463 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite I-2, for interior alterations; Yuma Union High School District, Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St., for health aide classroom renovations.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.