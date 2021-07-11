Yuma County has a new option when it comes to choosing a funeral home. The Reyes Dombrowski Funeral Home recently opened at 3880 S. 4th Ave. in Yuma.
The stand-alone funeral home provides cremation, burial and forwarding services to the greater Yuma County.
Arick Dombrowski is the funeral director, and Maria Reyes is one of the founders of the company. Elvia Sanchez of Life Empower Financial Services is heading up the pre-need aspect of the funeral home. Joanne Mowczko is the spiritual adviser, and Zoe Richmond is doing marketing and public relations.
Dombrowski grew up in Somerton. After graduating from Mesa Community College in 2004, Dombrowski interned at Adair Funeral Home in Tucson. He then went to work for Dignity Memorial in Tucson and later transferred to the network’s Johnson Mortuary in Yuma.
Dombrowski moved to Tucson for about three years and finally decided it was time to move back home and start his own funeral home.
“My reason for Yuma and my own funeral home was to give back to the community I grew up in. I intend to provide the community with outstanding service and keep the cost to the consumer reasonable,” Dombrowski said.
Dombrowski and Reyes started working on this project in July 2019, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it took two years to get the funeral home up and running.
“We intend to expand with an onsite crematory and larger chapel in the near future. In the meantime, Yuma crematory will be taking care of our cremations. We will also be working with all the cemeteries in town,” Dombrowski explained.
“Our goal at Reyes Dombrowski Funeral Home is to help our community before, during and after the loss of a loved one with compassion, care and kindness, at a reasonable cost,” he noted.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment after hours, on weekends and holidays.
To contact the Reyes Dombrowski Funeral Home, call 928-294-1021. To find out more, go to rdfuneral.com.
(If you want to learn more about life as a funeral director, read Dombrowski’s story published in the March 30, 2014, edition of the Yuma Sun. I wrote the story, but it has been so long, I didn’t remember it. But, I must say, it was a fascinating read.)
******
A very unique business has opened in Yuma, and I’m intrigued. Laura Sarti and daughter Adrienne Sarti run Arizona Delights, a monthly subscription box business, along with their bake shop, The Cookie Rookies.
What’s in an Arizona Delights monthly subscription box? Laura Sarti explained: “Every month is a unique surprise that will include different items from our local vendors such as jalapeño jelly, local honey, handmade jewelry, all natural soaps and bath bombs, just to name a few. Perfect to give as a gift or to treat yourself!”
Laura Sarti was raised in Yuma but spent 13 years as a missionary in Guatemala. She said that serving people is their passion and they are excited to share their desserts along with their Arizona Delight boxes with the community of Yuma and beyond.
She also explained why they decided to open these businesses. “I’ve always loved locally owned, small businesses. I am one myself and wanted to help other vendors in my community. Purchasing Arizona Delights boxes will not only be helping my small business but will also help several other small businesses,” Laura noted. “We are a mother-daughter duo sharing our passion to bake along with supporting our community.”
She added, “Arizona Delights and The Cookie Rookies are our stepping stones to one day owning our own unique coffee and gift shops.”
Arizona Delights is different from other businesses “because not only do we help other local small businesses by purchasing their items for our subscription boxes and to sell in our bake shop, but we also plan to give back by supporting nonprofits along with our local law enforcement,” Laura said.
Arizona Delights boxes can be shipped right to your door. Each box starts at $35 plus shipping. For more information on subscription boxes, email to arizonadelights@yahoo.com.
Brownies and cookies are available on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with different flavors every week, such as “Oreeoo,” oatmeal chocolate chip and churro for $10.50 for a box. Cookie Rookies only takes online and phone orders at the moment, until the shop is ready to fully open for walk-ins. Local customers can pick up their dessert orders from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For more information on the bakery, email thecookierookies@yahoo.com.
Or find them on social media: @arizona_delights and @the.cookie.rookies on Instagram and Arizona Delights and The Cookie Rookies on Facebook.
Customers may also order by texting to 928-750-1680.
******
The City of Yuma issued the following businesses licenses in May:
AUTOS: West Atlantics Services, 3588 W. 13th St., Yuma, 346-264-3966.
CONSULTANT: Renewable Power Home Improvement, 3795 W. 22nd Lane, Suite 10, Yuma, 928-261-6197.
CONTRACTORS: Higher Standards LLC, 8440 S. Pima Lane, Yuma, 928-304-8780; Ecoenergy Solutions, 780 E. 39th Place, Suite 203, Yuma, 928-782-1011; West Coast Construction Service, 9021 Rancho Park Court, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 909-982-6979.
DEPARTMENT STORES: Mobile Home Depot., 839 W. 32nd St., Yuma, 941-412-9350, Ext. 2; WA Goods, 3588 W. 13th St., Yuma, 346-264-3966; Shades and Silver, 178 S. 4th Ave., Yuma, 928-259-3002; Unique Finds Yuma, 3218 S. 4th Ave., Yuma, 928-786-2618.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Picacho Animal Care, 3840 W. Mars Drive, Somerton, 928-785-7887; Matchless Media, 1334 S. Avenue B, Suite 226, Yuma, 928-597-1919.
RESTAURANTS: Southwest Catering Co., 10523 E. 35th Place, Yuma, 520-419-0056; El Patio Raspados y Mas, 2833 S. 4th Ave., Yuma, 928-920-8181.
RETAIL: Sundust Minerals, 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 210, Yuma, 928-257-5831; Diamond’s Shapewear, 2554 S. 44th Trailer, Yuma, 858-449-3132; Cool World Party Rentals, 1222 S. 42nd Ave., Yuma, 928-318-4276.
SALON/SPA/BARBER: Bella Bonita Salon, 640 W. Catalina Drive, Yuma, 928-246-1640; Lash It Out By Hannah, 1929 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 2, Yuma, 928-304-3561.
SERVICE PROVIDER: Montes Landscape, 148 N. Cecilia Torres Court, San Luis, 928-336-0195; Proper Labor, 3027 W. Rome St., Yuma, 928-366-8247; Renewable Power AZ. 3860 W. 24th St., Suite 105, Yuma, 928-261-6197; Yellow Jacket Lawn Care, 152 N. 5th Ave., Yuma, 928-256-6665; Haven of Sandpointe, 2222 S. Avenue A, Yuma, 928-783-8831; SCE Barricades & Signs, 1362 E. Desert Fern Trail, Casa Grande, 480-735-9818; Rock Spreaders, 947 W. Riverview Place, Yuma, 928-920-3244; On-Point Collision Repair, 1031 S. 3rd Ave., Yuma, 928-294-1034; Admin-Studio, 6800 S. Strand Ave., Space 431, Yuma, 505-252-4952; K9 To 5, 7831 E. 26th St., Yuma, 619-219-9616; Maid With Love, 4562 W. 17th St., Yuma, 928-366-6818; La Tiendita De Celulares, 594 Sanchez Drive, San Luis, 928-257-2355; Watch Us Move, 1873 S. 37th Ave., Yuma, 928-446-7248.
******
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Arizona Department of Child Safety, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., Suite. B, for tenant improvements.
Building Permits Issued: Hopebridge, 1185 S. Redondo Drive, for tenant improvements; La Quinta Hotel, 770 S. Castle Dome Drive, for grading and utilities; Sunset Health, 703 S. Avenue B, for a new storage building.
******
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.