What if she craves sushi, but he wants tacos? The perfect place will soon solve this dilemma. Birriería El Gordo and Rolls and Bowls are joining forces. The two popular eateries will be sharing a space and offering their specialties, plus more, in a sort of food court.
Abraham Andrade, owner of Rolls and Bowls, recently closed his location in the Foothills Village Shopping Center to move into the shared space with Birriería El Gordo at 362 W. 32nd St., in the Big Curve Shopping Center.
Starting March 28, Rolls and Bowls will serve its “Japanese cuisine with a zest of Mexican flavor” with sushi rolls, teriyaki bowls or other “tantalizing” items. (The original Rolls and Bowls remains open in San Luis, Arizona.)
On the Birriería El Gordo side, owners Liz and Isaiah “Tío Gordo” Lopez will continue to serve up customer favorites including birria with broth or in the form of tacos, burritos or quesadillas or with nachos or ramen, as well as other specials.
Coming next is the addition of other food and drink options, with possibly a bar, coffee shop and/or Mexican ice cream and snack shop.
“We want it to become the ‘it’ spot,” Tío Gordo said.
How did the idea come about? Shared spaces are common in Mexico, known as food collectives, and it seemed a natural fit for both businesses.
And who doesn’t like more food options? “My wife hates sushi but loves tacos. I love both. We want to go somewhere where we’re both satisfied and there’s more stuff on the menu, like salads, teriyaki and tacos,” Tío Gordo said.
In addition, he pointed out that summers in Yuma can be “pretty scary” because sales take a dip. Sharing space with another successful restaurant is a good solution for staying financially healthy through those tough summer months.
As Tío Gordo noted: “What better way to cut costs but still bring something excellent to the public?”
In preparation, both restaurants have been holding job fairs in search of workers, including cooks and cashiers, with the next one set for Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They’re looking for 8-10 workers with restaurant experience and good people skills and ethics.
Tío Gordo also thanked Yuma Sun readers for voting Birriería El Gordo 2021 Yuma’s Best Tacos and Yuma’s Best Taco Stand two years after their arrival.
“We are where we’re at because of everybody’s support. The community here in Yuma is so fantastic,” Tío Gordo said.
*****
AEA Federal Credit Union announced the groundbreaking of its new 3,995-square-foot facility set to open in late 2022 in San Luis, Arizona.
On Wednesday, AEA will officially break ground on its first San Luis branch that will be located at 1565 N. Main St., next to the new Starbucks, Burger King and Clean Freak.
This branch is designed with an “open, welcoming environment” featuring a full-service teller line and drive-up, individual offices and services spots, three ATMs, and a community room that will be available to local nonprofits as a meeting space.
“San Luis is a fast-growing community. Over 5,000 of our current members live in this area. Having a physical presence allows us to offer convenient access to financial services for our members and the community,” AEA’s President Adele Sandberg said.
“I could not be more excited to welcome AEA Federal Credit Union to the City of San Luis, Arizona,” Mayor Gerardo Sanchez stated. “As we continue to grow, we are excited to add an additional business that will be providing our residents and community members with an essential service.”
This branch will mark AEA’s fourth retail location in Yuma County. AEA Federal Credit Union has been locally owned and opened by its member-owners since 1942. It has more than $315 million in assets and more than 33,000 members, with three branches serving Yuma and La Paz counties in Arizona. For more information, visit aeafcu.org.
*****
Yuma RV and Boat Storage is now built and open at 2680 E. Gila Ridge Road. The 109,561-square-foot self-storage facility is located east of the Harley Davidson dealership.
James Michael “Mike” Snyder, owner of Jacor Construction, of Santee, California, is the owner.
*****
And coming soon to the neighborhood, just down the road, is Pour Behavior, to be located at 2175 S. Harley Drive, in the former Al’s Tavern building.
I learned of this from the Yuma City Council agenda, which lists a request for a bar liquor license/owner transfer application submitted by Theresa Morse, on behalf of Pour Behavior. The applicant is seeking to transfer ownership of the liquor license from Al’s Tavern LLC to Chrisanthony Ventures LLC.
Al Virgilio, having retired after 34 years in the Army, opened the bar and grill in August 2018 at the site of the old LZ Bar and Grill and closed it in 2021.
*****
And did you catch the news about Dole Fresh Vegetables in the Yuma Sun this past week? The Yuma City Council agreed to help Dole Fresh Vegetables bring back its local plant to full operation.
Dole hopes to expand the food processing plant located at 3725 S. Avenue 3E. The 325,000-square-foot facility has been inactive or only partially open for more than 10 years.
In support of the project, the city will provide Dole with assistance totaling more than $196,000 through waivers, exemptions and a grant for training of new employees.
An economic impact analysis by the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. indicates that the newly improved Dole facility and operation will generate an overall economic impact of more than $1 billion, including direct revenues for city, county and school districts over five years.
To return the facility to full operation, Dole plans to spend $34.6 million in capital investments, including new equipment and support infrastructure. The project is anticipated to create more than 600 new jobs, with an average wage of $36,000 a year.
*****
And yet another Yuma Sun story reported that Ironwood Golf Course will be turned into a mixed multi-family and townhome residential development.
The owners have applied for annexation of the property into the Yuma city limits with the intention of obtaining city utilities, police and fire services.
The 1,720-yard, nine-hole course located at 2945 W. 8th St. celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019. Nikolaus A. Curtis, his wife Loella and their four sons Shannon, Scott, Dean and Kelly, built the course in 1989. Nikolaus died in 2000, and Loella in 2019. Kelly has continued to operate the golf course.
The annexation area consists of two parcels, the adjacent 8th Street right-of-way and a portion of the Thacker Canal. The annexation area totals 15.4 acres.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Yuma RV & Boat Storage, 2680 E. Gila Ridge Road, for new self storage facility.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: 24/7 Get Fit Gym, 2376 S. 34th Drive, for an addition to the gym.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Alexander Ford, 801 E. 32nd St., for façade upgrades; NextGen Properties, 578 S. 1st Ave., for a six-unit apartment complex.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.