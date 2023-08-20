Rose Roberson, the 89-year-old owner of Rose’s Alterations, located at 3300 S. 8th Ave., has officially retired. Friday was her last day at the shop established in 1986.

Her retirement comes after surviving a brutal attack in her shop in May. The suspect assaulted her with a brick, cane and sewing machine, according to the Yuma Police Department.

