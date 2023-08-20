Rose Roberson, the 89-year-old owner of Rose’s Alterations, located at 3300 S. 8th Ave., has officially retired. Friday was her last day at the shop established in 1986.
Her retirement comes after surviving a brutal attack in her shop in May. The suspect assaulted her with a brick, cane and sewing machine, according to the Yuma Police Department.
The community rallied around her, sending her get-well wishes as she recovered in the hospital and generously donating to a GoFundMe account set up for her benefit.
As reported by local radio personality Jennifer Blackwell, after 37 years of serving the community, Roberson made the difficult decision to retire. She extended a heartfelt thanks to her customers, especially those who became cherished friends.
“She has made a remarkable recovery, and due to the generosity of the Yuma community (and beyond!) she is finally able to retire comfortably with the money from the Gofundme ... at 89 years old,” Blackwell reported. “Rose’s family says they can’t thank everyone enough for all who have helped her!”
We wish her the very best in her retirement and a well-deserved rest!
*****
A new ice cream and snack shop has opened in Somerton. Kold Snacks To Go is located at 725 E. Main St., Suite 2, in the Somerton Valley Center.
Kold Snacks celebrated its grand opening last week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. They were accompanied by city officials, who welcomed them to the community.
The menu includes acai bowls and “crazy” snacks such as chamoy mango, cucumbers, churros, chips and more. Customers can also enjoy creamy snacks such as banana splits and fruit salads, and ice cream, shakes and smoothies. Drinks include ice coffees, frappes and other “kold” drinks.
Check out the menu and order ahead at koldsnacks.com. For more information, call 928-315-6089.
*****
Made In Yuma has moved, but only two doors down into a bigger space at 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 314.
Owners Stephanie Carbajal and Juan “Johnny” Verdugo noted that they have “so much more room now to better host the events you have been loving! We’re excited to take on this new adventure in our business!”
Business hours remain the same: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
The shop sells handmade jewelry, home décor, candles, tumblers, snacks, plushies, apparel, dog treats, Yuma-themed novelty items and souvenirs and more.
Made In Yuma started out at a farmers market to “support and promote local handmade, Yuma grown and locally sourced products” after Carbajal and Verdugo met vendors they had never heard of before.
“We hope to help these businesses get revenue to invest back into their business whether it’s by purchasing items that will allow them to attend future events, purchase more inventory, or any way they see fit for their business,” they said.
In addition, the www.MadeInYuma.com website offers shipping or local pick-up.
*****
I have been getting many questions regarding construction projects, most of which I have already reported on. But I know readers sometimes miss columns, so I will review some of those projects for their benefit.
A Maverik convenience store, fuel station and restaurant is being built at 2930 E. Gila Ridge Road, at the northwest corner with Avenue 3E, near the Love’s Travel Center.
The 9,084-square-foot store will provide fuel, packaged beer and wine sales, as well as fresh food items. The store will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with restroom facilities open to the public. It will not offer overnight truck parking, laundry or showers.
The business will have seven fuel pumps and a canopy in front of the store and six additional pumps and a canopy for commercial fueling, for a total of 13 fuel positions on site.
This store will employ approximately 15 to 18 employees.
A quick-serve restaurant with the drive-thru will be located at the west end of the building. The design includes outdoor seating, surrounded by landscaping.
Tacos Marlyn will be moving into a portion of the old Hastings building located at 2820 S. 4th Ave. The Mexican food restaurant specializes in fish and shrimp tacos and ceviche tostadas.
Tacos Marlyn has restaurants in El Centro, California, and Mexicali, Baja California.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission granted a conditional use permit for a drive-thru, with the existing drive-thru moving about 20 feet to the east.
The plan is to use 3,600 square feet of the 28,000-square-foot building for the restaurant with use of the drive-thru. The remaining portion of the building will be subdivided for potential retail space.
Rural Metro Fire is building a new fire station at 12535 S. Foothills Blvd., at 44th Street, on the old lot of the Alano Club that hosted AA and Alanon meetings.
The station will accommodate a fire engine, a ladder truck and two ambulances. The new station is expected to be operational by early 2024.
Rural Metro currently has a station next to Foothills Utilities, off 44th Street. The new fire station will be bigger than the current facility, with a larger staff capacity and more resources.
“We are thrilled to be able to enhance our services to meet the growing needs of the Yuma Foothills with a new, larger fire station,” said Melissa Hilpert, fire chief for Rural Metro Yuma.
Readers want to know what’s happening on North Frontage Road, from Avenue 10E, which is near the Dollar General, to the Fortuna Road intersection. The road is being widened and reconstructed with improvements to the storm drain system, regional basin, curb and gutter and signing and striping. The new road will have sidewalks and bike lanes.
The project is going hand-in-hand with drainage and pavement improvements to the Los Amigos and Southern Sands subdivisions, which are located off North Frontage Road. Crews will install a storm drain system and replace the existing deteriorating asphalt pavement.
That’s it for now, but I will answer more questions in future editions. Thanks for reading!
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.