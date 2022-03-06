The second Ross Dress For Less Store in Yuma opened on Friday. The new store is located in the former Salvation Army building at 600 W. Catalina Drive, in the Yuma Neighborhood Shopping Center.
Ross, which bills itself as the “nation’s largest off-price retail chain,” has had a store in the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center since 2004.
To reach the new South Yuma store, call 928-726-9591.
*****
A gun store has moved into the former Toys “R” Us building at 801 W. 32nd St. Firearms Unknown sells new and used guns, including handguns, rifles and shotguns, as well as ammunition, parts and accessories.
Owner Dustin Bortin said the store opened for business on Feb. 11. As for the name, it’s a play on the slogan of “Unregistered. Unserialized. Unknown.”
The business has other Californian locations, which are called either Firearms Unknown or Hiram’s Guns. The company started out in 2010 specializing in AR-15 type parts and accessories and expanded its product line to include actual firearms of all varieties.
Firearms Unknown works with other industry leaders in manufacturing to provide customers with top-of-the-line products at the best possible price, according to its website www.firearmsunknown.com.
“All of the firearms products we supply are made in the USA and guaranteed to meet some of the highest quality expectations on the market. We stand strongly behind the products we carry and sell, to ensure you some of the best firearms builds possible,” the website states.
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday. For more information, call or text 928-955-FUFU (3838).
*****
Circle K has been remodeling its stores, but the store at 6544 E. 32nd St. got much more. The company completely demolished the original store built in 1987, at the intersection with Araby Road, and rebuilt the convenience store and gas station.
And the new Circle K is now open. It’s larger with more fuel pumps and ready to welcome back customers.
*****
And some sad news … Sutton’s BBQ and Soul Food permanently closed on Feb. 26. Sutton’s was first established in 2019, and in February 2020, opened its doors at 1840 S. Arizona Ave.
The owners thanked regular customers in a social media post for keeping them going through the pandemic: “We can’t thank you enough. Although it did not pan out the way we wanted, you helped us realize a dream! At the end of the day, not enough Yumans came out and we have to accept that. We can no longer wait for you. This is goodbye and thank you for the memories, good and bad. We will learn from this and grow from them.”
Customers can still support Sutton’s in the next endeavor. Sutton’s Original Sauce, which is described as “sweet and tangy with just enough kick to wake up the taste buds,” can be purchased through its website: www.suttonsbbqandsoulfood.com.
The company will ship it nationwide. And Sutton’s BBQ, “done the right way, slow-smoked over real wood,” homemade sides and desserts will continue to be offered at some local events, so be on the lookout!
*****
A reader wondered what had happened to Dr. Todd Runyan after getting a call notifying her husband that the orthopedic surgeon had left Yuma Regional Medical Center and her husband’s surgery would be referred to a Phoenix surgeon.
I asked YRMC about it and here is what I learned. Indeed, Runyan is no longer employed at YRMC, however, he will retain his medical privileges as a member of the YRMC medical staff.
“Over the coming days our YRMC care team will be contacting patients who are impacted by the change to provide support and assistance regarding care options. Patients who need assistance or have questions may contact YRMC Bone and Joint at 928-726-5600.
“We have an excellent team of orthopedic specialists who will provide care to patients. We are referring a small number of more complex cases to a Phoenix surgeon who has served our community for a number of years.”
I have received some information that Runyan joined another healthcare organization in Yuma, but I have yet to confirm it. Hopefully I’ll have more information to share soon.
*****
John Vaughn, editor of Bajo El Sol, our Spanish sister newspaper, shared some interesting information about Sprague’s Sport Shop, a full line shooting sports retailer located at 345 W. 32nd St.
While writing about long-term Yuma businesses that the Yuma Sun is highlighting as part of our 150th anniversary, Vaughn learned from owner Richard Sprague that this year, Sprague’s and its sister company, Truck Mates, will become an employee-owned company.
Sprague and his stepson, Chad Converse, will continue to have a percentage of the businesses, but employees will earn shares based on the number of years they’ve worked for the businesses, under an employee stock ownership plan.
“It has been something I’ve been working on for awhile, and it will allow Sprague’s to continue far into the future with the great team we have,” Sprague said.
The customer is “not just dealing with someone who works there. They have a vested interest and that works best for those on both sides of the counter,” he added.
Reach Sprague’s Sports Shop at 928-726-0022 or toll free: 800-440-3892.
*****
And thanks to Alan Kircher, Yuma’s deputy building official who has been faithfully sending me the report every week since I took over Comings & Goings a few years ago, here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates for this week:
CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Circle K, 6544 E. 32nd St., for a new store and fuel canopies.
BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, for MRI Suite renovations.
NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: New medical spa, 2851 S. Avenue B, Suite 5, Tuscany Plaza; Yuma Children’s Museum, 200 S. Main St., for tenant improvements; Yuma County Voter/Election Services, 102 S. Main St., for tenant improvements.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears. I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.