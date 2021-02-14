So many new businesses, it’s hard to keep up! It’s a good problem.
One business making its Tacna debut is Sammy’s Sweet Shack and Coffee House. It’s located at 40140 E. Highway 80, next to the post office.
Samantha Richmond of Wellton, who owns TeamRichmond Mobile Welding and Tire Repairs with husband Wayne Richmond, are celebrating the cafe’s grand opening this Sunday morning.
Sammy’s serves all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner. Customers will find pastries and pies, burgers and fries, and boba tea and ice cream by the scoop. It also has various hot, cold and frozen coffees, lattes, espressos, malts and shakes.
“Our cafe offers delicious, freshly brewed coffee that will make any coffee lover proud. We also offer breakfast and dinner so you can pair your caffeine intake with a yummy treat,” Sammy’s stated.
“It’s not just about coffee and tea or pastries and snacks.It will be a place of familiar smiles, community gatherings, sharing memories and most importantly, bring the happiness back!”
The cafe is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with delivery, curbside and catering options also available.
To reach Sammy’s Sweet Shack and Coffee House, call 928-785-4057.
The Foothills has a new business. The Honey Pot Farmhouse Market is now located at 11242 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 28, in the Foothills Village. The shop used to be at 2540 S. 4th Ave., Suite 7.
Luz’s Farm, which is on Laguna Dam Road, owns the shop. It carries farmers market products, such as fresh produce and dates, daily baked goods, and, as the name implies, bee products. It also has handmade goodies, roasted peanuts and even cold Mexican Cokes and patio chairs.
The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. To reach The Honey Pot, call 702-528-6327.
Another business that will open Monday is Batteries Plus at 2500 S. 4th Ave., Suite 1. The store will have thousands of common and unique batteries, light bulbs, cell phone accessories, flashlights, fuses, smart home products, automobile key fobs and more.
The store will also offer smartphone and tablet repair services, providing in-store repairs for cracked screens, battery replacements and more.
To reach Batteries Plus, call 928-366-1013.
On a sad note, the owners of The Press Cafe and Bistro, 121 E. 24th St., announced the closure of the restaurant.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce we are permanently closing our doors. We’ve weathered fire, forced closures and sickness, but our luck has finally run out. We want to thank each and every one of you for your support over the years. It has truly been a pleasure to feed you,” Tara and Shaun Morrison II posted online.
In 2018, a kitchen fire, which also caused smoke damage to the dining room, forced the closure of The Press. The Morrisons remodeled the restaurant and made a comeback.
Then the pandemic hit, again forcing the restaurant’s closure. Although they’ve since reopened, it seems too much damage has already been done. We’re sorry to see The Press go and wish the Morrisons well on their next adventure.
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Alside Windows, 7550 E. 30th St., for a new truck dock; Knights Inn, 2730 S. 4th Ave., for fire damage repairs and alterations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com. I appreciate the readers who always act as my eyes and ears.
I welcome your questions, and if I find the answer, I will include it in the column.
My thoughts are with our readers and all the businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. Stay strong and healthy!