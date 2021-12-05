If you have tattoo regret, there’s a new business that could help you. Jim Radzik, a paramedic with the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department and also a registered nurse, has opened Second Chance Tattoo Removal at 201 N. Bingham Ave., Suite 3, in Somerton.
The new business uses a late model 1064 YAG laser to remove tattoos and serves Yuma County and beyond.
“Our focus is tattoo regret, but I have seen a considerable amount of interest in people who just want the tattoo lightened enough to get another tattoo on top of it, a coverup,” Radzik said.
“I hope, in the future, to offer subsidized sessions for those with gang, prison or other tattoos that inhibit gainful employment,” he added.
Second Chance now has low introductory rates and a referral program that credits a free session with two referrals.
All procedures are performed by a laser certified technician, laser safety officer and a registered nurse. Medical direction and oversight is through Regional Center for Border Health.
The website is under construction, and the signage for the window and storefront haven’t been completed. However, Second Chance is already removing tattoos and looks forward to building a client base, Radzik said.
To reach Second Chance Tattoo Removal, call 928-655-7883 or email to 2ndchancetattoodelete@gmail.com. The website coming soon is www.SecondChanceTattooRemoval.com.
******
Two new businesses have opened side by side in the Foothills, and they are owned by a mother and daughter.
First, let me tell you about “hairapist” Traci Ray, who opened All Seasons Beauty Bar at 11838 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite B. She does everything, including blowouts, scalp massage, color and color correction, highlights, ombre/balayage, color retouch and, of course, shampoo and haircuts.
Ray thanked her dear friend Seena Hosko of Anchor Beauty Salon for pushing her along in her journey toward having her own place. “I would not be where I am without her,” she said. “Thank you for working alongside me for nearly a decade in three different locations, for passing clients to me during your pregnancy, for urging me to leave a corporate salon and step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for the opportunity to be your first booth renter at your own beautiful salon.”
All Seasons is open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call or text 928-919-4917 to make an appointment.
******
And right next door is her mom, Ivy Boughton, owner of Love Me 2 Times Second-Hand Shoppe, 11838 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite C.
Boughton’s road to being a business owner was unexpected. She started selling items from her household to try to declutter and clean out the closets. For 25 years, she noted, her family had been accumulating stuff, and then people started giving her stuff to sell.
For years, Boughton sold second-hand items online from home. But when her daughter, Traci Ray, opened All Seasons Beauty Bar, she pointed out that the space next door was available and encouraged her to think about opening a shop. Boughton took the plunge.
Love Me 2 Times sells a little bit of everything, from clothes, shoes and jewelry to household items, toys and random things. Boughton plans to hold parking lot sales once in a while.
Love Me 2 Times Second-Hand Shoppe is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
******
And don’t forget to submit your business wishes! Comings and Goings is getting ready to run the annual Wish List of businesses that readers would like to see come to Yuma County.
Please let us know your business wish and why you want it here by sending an email to mknaub@yumasun.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Comings and Goings will publish the list in the Dec. 26 column.
******
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.