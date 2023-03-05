Sha’s Way has taken over the café in the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, and owner Shannen Rodriguez is offering empanadas, crepes and handcrafted drinks.

Rodriguez and her family celebrated the grand opening of Sha’s Way on Wednesday. The menu has a variety of empanadas, but don’t expect the same old empanadas! These are Dominican and Colombian empanadas made of beef and cheese and chicken and cheese.

