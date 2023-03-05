Sha’s Way has taken over the café in the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, and owner Shannen Rodriguez is offering empanadas, crepes and handcrafted drinks.
Rodriguez and her family celebrated the grand opening of Sha’s Way on Wednesday. The menu has a variety of empanadas, but don’t expect the same old empanadas! These are Dominican and Colombian empanadas made of beef and cheese and chicken and cheese.
The crepes look yummy as well! And she has hot and cold drinks, such as macchiatos, lattes and iced coffees in all sorts of flavors.
“I want to really thank all of you who have supported me and my small business journey. Not only am I happy to bring a piece of my cultural food to Yuma but for you all to enjoy it means so much to me,” Rodriguez stated.
“I know many of you have been asking when we will have a location so here we are! You can now get your quick fix during the week, whether you’re having a sweet tooth for a crepe or salty tooth for an empanada with a side of café con leche … and an excuse to read,” she added.
Shay’s Way is open for business from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
*****
We Yumans can’t get enough sweet treats! So the newly opened Tastee Bites Bakery should do well!
The new bakery celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday at 261 Main St., Suite 6, in downtown Yuma.
The shop is a dream come true for Kelly Padilla and her daughter and “baking buddy” Mary Fleck. They started the business in 2021, with the mother-and-daughter-duo offering their treats at pop-up events and farmers markets.
Padilla explained how they came up with their business and its name, as told to BIZ magazine: “Mary decided to do an expensive discipleship training school. I had just received my AA degree in culinary arts from AWC and she had just graduated from Cibola High. Mary and I decided to start a food business to fundraise, and we brainstormed name ideas until we came up with something catchy, memorable and fun. We even played with the spelling and the logo fonts.
“We have been so blessed by the community’s amazing support since day one,” she added.
In turn, they are happy to honor specific allergy requests, and they also carry gluten-free items. For more information, call 928-848-8703.
*****
Catholic Community Services Yuma recently celebrated National Caregivers Day with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to showcase more than $130,000 in renovations to Daybreak Adult Day Health Care, including the expansion of program space, a serenity garden and expanded ADA friendly patio.
As the only state-licensed adult day healthcare program in Yuma County, Daybreak serves low-income seniors over age 60 who are unable to perform at least two activities of daily living without substantial assistance, individuals 18 years of age and older with physical disabilities, and caregivers--who often become the “hidden patient” because of caregiver stress–of persons aged 60 and older.
“The critical services we provide are designed to support aging in place and provide a temporary relief for a primary caregiver, enabling them to take a much-needed break from the demands of caregiving a sick, aging, or disabled family member,” said Mary A. McClendon, associate director.
“As one of our members shared, Daybreak allows her to keep her promise of ‘till death do we part’ for as long as possible,” McClendon added.
Individuals interested in program information or a tour can call 928-783-8316.
*****
Did you catch the recent Yuma Sun story about the first cobalt sulfate production facility in the United States to be built in Yuma County? Cobalt sulfate is used in batteries for electric vehicles.
The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit to allow EVelution Energy to build the facility on 138 acres of undeveloped desert terrain in the vicinity of Old Highway 80 and Avenue 47½E, near Tacna.
The applicant was Navaid Alam, CEO of EVelution Energy, whose wife graduated from Yuma High School and father-in-law, who recently passed away, was a longtime doctor in Yuma.
Alam explained that cobalt is mainly made in Africa and processed in China before arriving in America. “But when we finish off the facility, it will go from Africa to America and stay in America,” Alam said. “We’d like to move that processing back onshore to America and get jobs back in America, build infrastructure back in America and provide lots of job opportunities for the local community. Lots of local taxes (and) training for the newly employed people of the local area.”
The product will be sold to companies such as General Motors, Tesla, Panasonic and LG who are building electric vehicle battery manufacturing facilities across the U.S.
“We want to be fully green and carbon neutral so our facility’s going to be fully solar powered,” Alam said.
Power will be provided primarily by the project’s own 28.4 megawatt solar power farm, and if necessary, the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation and Drainage District.
About 70% of the water will be recycled. In addition, EVelution Energy hopes to add electric charging stations for the public.
The facility will create 1,229 new jobs during construction and 60 jobs at the facility per year, resulting in an annual payroll of $3.6 million and $30.4 million in annual household spending. It’s also expected to contribute an annual average of $2.5 million in local and state tax revenues.
Daniel Neff, head engineer, said that this would be the first cobalt sulfate plant in the U.S. “There’s a small one up in Canada, but this would be the first time in the U.S.,” he noted.
EVelution Energy hopes to break ground at the end of this year or early 2024. And then it will take another year and a half to finish construction.
“I’m hoping it will be operational at some point in 2025, early 2026,” Alam said.
*****
RRP Liquidations celebrated the grand opening of a new location on Feb. 25. The bin store is now located at 1198 S. 4th Ave., just down the road from its previous location.
Owner Ricardo Martin Parra sells merchandise from big box stores, such as Home Depot, and department stores, such as Macy’s, at discounted prices. The inventory can change day to day, depending on the pallets and truckloads that arrive and can include tools, hardware, outdoor seasonal items, appliances, vanities and other furniture, lighting, gadgets for the kitchen and bathroom, and much more.
For more information, call 928-955-3664.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.