Leaving behind its food truck, Shawarma Vibes Mediterranean Grill reopened at 2855 S. 4th Ave., the site of the former Crouse’s Flat Top Grill, which closed in August.

Shawarma Vibes held a soft reopening on Wednesday and is now serving its Mediterranean cuisine, including “mouthwatering shawarmas, delightful salads and refreshing smoothies,” at its new location.

