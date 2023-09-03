Leaving behind its food truck, Shawarma Vibes Mediterranean Grill reopened at 2855 S. 4th Ave., the site of the former Crouse’s Flat Top Grill, which closed in August.
Shawarma Vibes held a soft reopening on Wednesday and is now serving its Mediterranean cuisine, including “mouthwatering shawarmas, delightful salads and refreshing smoothies,” at its new location.
The menu also has gyros, kebabs, chicken wings, platters and vegetarian options.
And in case you’re wondering, shawarma is a popular Middle Eastern food made of thinly sliced lamb, beef or chicken slowly roasted in a turning vertical rotisserie or spit.
Shawarma Vibes is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Take-out and delivery are also available. For more information, call 928-488-5222
By the way, if you’re interested in starting your own food business, Shawarma Vibes is selling its fully loaded food truck.
*****
A reader asked about a project next to Interstate 8, just past the weigh station, near the Giss Parkway exit.
The tall building seen under construction from the freeway is a U-Haul self-storage building going up at 808 S. Rio Vista Drive. The four-story 108,272-square-foot building will offer climate-controlled interior access storage.
The project will also include a one-story 18,303-square-foot U-Box Storage building and five mini-storage buildings, totaling 12,210 square feet.
The uses will consist of self-storage, truck and trailer sharing, and related retail.
The project is going into the Rio Vista Commerce Center, a 50-acre mixed-use commercial center located next to Las Palmillas Shopping Center, which is home to Hobby Lobby and Sportsman Warehouse, and adjacent to Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center.
Currently, the Yuma Regional Medical Center Support Center, which also houses the Patient Financial Services team, is the only existing structure in the Rio Vista Commerce Center. The YRMC Support Center is located at 720 S. Rio Vista Drive.
*****
Another project is also coming soon to the Rio Vista Commerce Center, on the other side of the YRMC building, at 550 S. Rio Vista Drive. An Extended Stay America Hotel will be constructed on 2.9 acres located on the northwest corner of 6th Street and Rio Vista Drive.
The new four-story hotel will have 124 guest rooms and parking for about 137 vehicles.
For more information on the Rio Vista Commerce Center, go to www.riovistacommercecenter.com.
*****
Have you been keeping up with the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission? As previously reported in the Yuma Sun, the board has approved several conditional use permits for new businesses.
Gerald and Melissa Hall received a permit allowing cat grooming and boarding at 102 E. 3rd St., right off Main Street, in the Old Town District.
A Touch of Class will offer “luxury” feline grooming and boarding for a maximum of 36 cats. The business has been located on 24th Street since 2011.
“We have a veterinarian shortage in Yuma and often don’t have time for feline grooming services. Our business is booming, and we are outgrowing our facility,” Melissa Hall stated.
“Inside the kitty condo is a litter box, fresh food, water and a place to eat and sleep while the pet owner is away on vacation. We have knowledge and training and years of cat expertise to take care of cats,” Hall added.
In addition, Touch of Class will offer private instruction to professional groomers from around the world, with many students coming for up to 14 days of training.
With about 40 grooming students a year coming from all over the world, Hall felt that downtown would be ideal for students because it’s near hotels and they can walk around the area in their downtime.
In addition, Hall said Touch of Class serves military members called to active duty and cat owners who have to go out of town or need surgery.
The hours of operation for those interested in a tour of the business will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. However, staff will be available daily starting at 7 a.m. for boarding activities.
*****
If plans work out, the long vacant building on the southeast corner of 19th Street and 4th Avenue will be demolished to make way for a drive-thru car wash.
P&Z granted a permit requested to the property owner, McMahan-Kays to allow a drive-thru car wash on the property that currently has the long-vacant, former McMahan’s furniture store.
The car wash will be about 3,700 square feet with a 130-foot-long tunnel and 25 new vacuum stalls.
Commissioner Lori Arney was happy that someone is finally happening on that property. “I’ve been here 11 years, and I’ve been wondering what is ever going to happen with this, so I’m really happy to see that something is actually going to be done,” she said.
*****
The commission also approved a permit for a massage school at 777 W. 27th St. The request was made by Matthew Avila, on behalf of Angela Carrillo, co-director of Fluid Energies LLC. The massage therapy business plans to open its doors to Arizona School of Myotherapy.
ASM will offer continuing education for licensed massage therapists and a massage therapy program that will certify new students.
The school will start with six students with plans to reach 12 students per course. Instructors will teach on different days, according to the subjects, which include anatomy, biology, kinesiology, massage techniques and more.
ASM hopes to start offering continuing education by November and new student classes by March. The school will teach in groups of six for 36 weeks.
Class scheduling has not been determined, however, class days may be from three to six hours daily, except Sunday.
The school will operate during the hours Fluid Energies is closed. Fluid Energies is open until 3 p.m. on Mondays, 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project updates for the last couple weeks:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Dave’s Hot Chicken, 1525 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite 2, for tenant improvements; GH Dairy, 2505 S. Industrial Ave., for a new shop building.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Araby Acres RV, 6649 E. 32nd St., for remodel of the restrooms and showers; Arcoirus Early Learning Center, 833 S. 2nd Ave., for interior alterations; McDonald’s Restaurant, 1610 S. Avenue B, for an interior remodel; Rio Santa Fe Apartments, 1600 W. 12th St., for repairs at the leasing office; Midpointe Plaza, 7824 E. 32nd St., for a new shell building and future restaurant; and Walmart, 2900 S. Pacific Ave., for replacement of the ice cream freezer and alterations.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Bobby Combs RV, 4710 E. 32nd St., for building and site alterations; Chapman Collision Center, 3365 S. Chevy Lane, for remodel of the break room and restrooms; Chapman GMC, 775 E. 32nd St., for restroom renovations; Domino’s Pizza, 3310 S. Avenue 8E, Suite 4, for tenant improvements; new tavern Copper State, 30 W. 3rd St., Suites 4A/4B, for tenant improvements; new tavern/restaurant Alchemy, 30 W. 3rd St., Suite 2, for tenant improvements; Panera Bread, a new restaurant at the southeast corner of 4th Avenue and 15th Street; and Tranquility Yoga, 3310 S. Avenue 8E, Suites ⅔, for tenant improvements.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.