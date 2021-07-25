I found a new business called Simply Boxed, which offers charcuterie boxes that are individually curated in artfully decorated packages.
The boxes, depending on the size and selection, contain cooked meats, crackers, cheese, fruit, olives, nuts, vegetables, spreads and dips and can feed from 3-8 people.
The boxes, from petite to large, are customized to fit the occasion or celebration, or maybe you just want something different for lunch or dinner.
I think they make great gifts, especially for the person who is hard to buy for. Simply Boxed will even deliver for a fee.
For more information, look for Simply Boxed on Facebook. To place orders, message on Facebook or Instagram under SimplyBoxed.az.
******
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new location of Body Sculpting by Ada at 200 S. 3rd Ave., Suite 224, with a ribbon-cutting on July 15.
Body Sculpting by Ada, formerly Adara Spa, offers skin tightening and rejuvenation, body wraps, wood therapy, cellulite treatments and more. Owner Ada Gabriela Jimenez Gonzalez has been doing body sculpting massages for more than five years and is always on top of the newest treatments.
This is her passion, and she enjoys it so much that she is always going to conferences and training sessions to offer her clients “the best possible treatments to help them reach their goals.”
Reach Body Sculpting by Ada at 928-318-0198.
******
Sculpting by Ada shares space with Dee’s Mobile Aesthetics and Beauty by Freddy Clavero. Dee Pelayo offers facials, eyelash extensions, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, facial and body scrubs and more. Reach Dee’s at 928-503-5021.
******
Makeup artist Clavero specializes in brow shaping and beauty makeovers with microblading, microshading, makeup and hairstyling. Reach him at 928-323-6277.
******
Thanks to a couple of readers, I learned that the Las Palapas Taco Grill located at 362 W. 32nd St., in the Big Curve Shopping Center, has closed. A sign on the door explains that the location closed because the restaurant owner was not able to come to an agreement on a new lease. However, the restaurant promises to reopen at a nearby location in the fall.
In the meantime, Las Palapas invites guests to visit the restaurant’s other location, which is at 10747 S. Fortuna Road, in the Foothills, next to the Chevron gas station. To reach Las Palapas, call 928-345-3231.
******
A couple of readers have also asked about the status of the future Del Sol Supermarket in the Foothills. I drove by the site of the future grocery store, and it’s taken a while, but there’s finally some progress. The old building that occupied the space has been razed to make room for the proposed 35,000-square-foot store.
Andres Salcido of the Del Sol parent company Factor Sales told county officials that the company would be building the local chain’s next store at 11737 S. Foothills Blvd.
The property was previously occupied by the Desert River Spa and RV Resort, formerly the Schechert Family Aquatics. Desert River closed in 2020 after the owner reported that the COVID-19 pandemic closure proved “too much.”
******
Another reader, after noticing a sign that read “Cafecito” on a building on Main Street, asked whether the coffee shop had moved.
Not yet. Cafecito Coffee Co. plans to move to a larger location in August, but for now it’s still at 118 S. Madison Ave., in the historic Pancrazi Honeymoon Cottage. We’ll keep you updated.
******
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for the last two weeks:
Certificates of Occupancy issued: Washington Federal, 1315 S. 4th Ave., for building alterations and remodeling.
Building Permits Issued: Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2460 S. Parkview Loop, for renovation of Outpatient Surgery Operating Room No. 5; Desert View Villas Apartments, 7649 E. 44th St., for 96 units; Yuma County Adult Probation, 405 S. Main St., for solar PV canopies.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Negrete’s Tire Shop, 3003 S. Pacific Ave., for tenant improvements; Nunes Cooling, 4471 E. Gila Ridge Road, for Phase 1 site work-parking/utilities; YUHSD, Yuma High School, 400 S. 2nd Ave., for health aide classroom renovations.
******
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.