The Foothills now has a place where residents can find everything from homemade and shabby chic items to unique gifts and fishing tackle, from fabric and jewelry to plants and floral arrangements, and much more.
Simply Shabby Mini Mall will debut on Wednesday at 11411 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 200, where the former Arizona Mini Mall used to be, in the Yuma East Shopping Center.
The new mini mall is the brainchild of Bebe Shockey, owner of Simply Shabby by Bebe. “I really wanted this type of store here in Yuma that stays open year-round. There are so many places that close for the summer,” Shockey explained.
She also wanted to offer other vendors an indoor place with air-conditioning and no dust or wind. When she learned this space was available, Shockey jumped on the opportunity and invited other vendors to join the venture.
Vendors have embraced the idea, with many of them signing up to offer their own unique products. The list of vendors includes Simply Shabby by Bebe, Karen Bremer’s “Fabric-ádabra,” Betty’s Recycled Cans (Betty Cook), Unknotted By Monica (Monica Hampshire), Metaphysical Intuition (Monica Juvenal), Misty Dawn’s Creations (Misty Brooks), Gold in Irony (Jennifer Church), Little Love Delights (Ashley Paulhamus), Seeds of Life (Krystal Dixon), Avon by Sandy, Aqua-Touch Aquamassage (Bryan Robinson), Yuma Liquidation (Lee Moffatt), Lyla Blue & Punk Junk (Lori Johnson and Stacy Petrine), Handcrafted from the Heart (Becky Graham and Vickie Sexson), Stephanie’s Forever Flowers (Stephanie Castillo), Hilandero Blades and Custom Tackle and C&C Bait Co. (Michael J. Obney and Carl Beach).
More items and vendors are being added everyday.
The Simply Shabby Mini Mall will celebrate its grand opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a few refreshments. And then it will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Shockey is hoping to extend the hours as the season gets busy as well as add some after-dark hours closer to Christmas.
For more information, call Shockey at 602-617-9691.
If you love hot dogs, better hop in your car and drive to Wellton. Coney’s Bunwich Shop opened its door on Thursday at 28541 Los Angeles Ave., on the very west side of town in the small shopping center.
Coney’s is putting a “creative spin on tasty hot dogs and sausages.” The shop promises, “from a naked dog to loaded dogs, we are sure we have one to fit your palate.” Find the extensive menu on the shop’s Facebook page.
The menu even includes vegan options and gluten-free and keto buns. Hot dogs come with chips, slaw or tots, except the kielbasa.
Coney’s Bunwich Shop is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For now, it’s cash only. For more information or to reach the shop, call 928-210-0285.
Rick Naughton recently launched two new businesses: Patriot General Services and Patriot Sanitation Services, offering a slew of services, including power washing, sidewalk and patio cleaning, driveway and concrete cleaning, yard and waste removal, move-in and move-out cleanups, tree trimming and removal, general maintenance, trash bin and dumpster sanitation cleaning, concrete removal, excavation, pool fill-ins, general yard maintenance, water line trenching, sprinkler repairs and installation, and tile roof cleaning,
So here’s how the businesses got started, in Naughton’s words: “The business was operated as GS Services and owned by Robert Vasquez for several years. I worked for him, but recently he decided to retire. I basically purchased all his equipment, renamed the business and rebranded it.”
To reach Patriot or for more information, call 928-421-0095 or go to @Patriot General Services on Facebook.
Birrieria El Gordo has officially moved into its new home in the Big Curve Shopping Center and opened on Friday. Owners Liz and Isaiah “Tio Gordo” Lopez are now serving up their birria at 362 W. 32nd St., in the former Las Palapas space.
The new location will open seven days a week and offer new menu items as well as customer favorites, such as birria in a bowl, tacos or quesadillas and with nachos or ramen.
The new restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
As for the food truck on Pacific Avenue, its last day in service was Tuesday, but in a few weeks it will be going to the swap meet at the corner of 4th Avenue and 40th Street in Yuma, where it will open on Saturdays and Sundays.
To check out Birrieria El Gordo’s menu, go to www.ordergordo.com and call in orders at 928-318-1677.
I have to correct some information from last week’s column. I had stated that Holy Aguas, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite D7, will fill up containers brought in by customers for $10, up to a gallon; however, this is not an everyday occurrence. It’s only at the end of certain days when there are leftovers so the beverages don’t go to waste, according to owner Steven Aguirre.
My apologies for the error! Holy Aguas and Fruit specializes in “aguas frescas,” light beverages made from fruits blended with sugar and water. It’s open Tuesday through Friday and every other Saturday. For more information, call 928-256-3196.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Building Permits Issued: La Quinta Hotel, 770 S. Castle Dome Ave., for the 83-room hotel; Nunes Cooling, 4471 E. Gila Ridge Road, for Phase 1 grading, parking lot and utilities.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Bravo 6 Nutrition, 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 8, for tenant improvements; David & Marie Puckett, for a new office building on the southeast corner of 1st Street and 1st Avenue; and Garza, for a new pre-engineered metal building at 4030 E. 30th Place.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.