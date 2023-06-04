Do you like things shiny and bright? Do you want to restore something so it looks brand new?
Sinister Powder Coats, 3310 E. 40th St., can help. Jesse James, longtime owner of The Barbershop, 2750 S. Pacific Ave., Suite A, and his wife, Denise Medina, are now offering powder coating services.
What is powder coating? According to Sinister Powder Coats, “electromagnetic energy is used to apply the powder to parts so there’s very little waste in the powder coating process.” The process is more efficient and costs less than liquid paint, the company says.
Sinister has powder-coated a variety of things, including off-road vehicles, race cars, hot rods, bike and seat frames, roll cages and rims, and much more. As you might be able to tell, James and Medina are big fans of racing and you’ll often find them at the Cocopah Speedway, either racing or as sponsors.
James explained why they opened the new business. “We have been working on getting this new business up and going for over a year now. After standing behind my chair for well over 20 years, I needed a change. My wife, Denise, has been in her current field of work for over 18 years, and she needed the change too.”
For a powder-coat quote or more information, call or message 928-318-9574.
For customers of The Barbershop, never fear! It, too, continues to flourish under capable hands.
“With the barbers I have on staff, I’m able to step away from the shop when needed and know that everything that I’ve built for the past 15 years is being cared for,” he said.
However, if you really want James to cut your hair, it’s still possible. Noting that his customers are like family, he explained, “The ones that are more like family, well, I couldn’t just walk away from those with a clear conscience, plus I still enjoy cutting hair, and for some reason I’m really good at it. So we made it a point to put in a small barber shop in our new business location so that I could still take care of my people and maintain those relationships.”
Some days he’s at the Sinister shop, some days he’s at The Barbershop. So if you want to book a haircut with James, go to tinyurl.com/ypx8u46h and change the location to whichever shop you want. Check out the schedule and make an appointment. Or for more information, call 928-539-0292.
*****
Unearthed Alchemy, which bills itself as a transformative wellness center and tonic bar, made its grand debut on May 15.
Located at 11509 S. Fortuna Road, in the Foothills, the family-owned and -operated apothecary serves coffee and tea, with various plant-based elixir shots, and has handmade custom gift baskets.
Owner Ondrea Gundlach, aka Emma Sparrow, also teaches yoga classes and offers breathwork and meditation, as well as many courses and certifications.
Also housed inside Unearthed Alchemy is Cannabliss Bodyworks, which offers a “new approach to holistic pain management and whole body wellness.” It offers organic, handcrafted CBD and cannabis products coupled with “therapeutic touch and rejuvenation services.”
For more information, go to unearthedalchemy.com or call 928-235-5305.
*****
The Chevron gas station and convenience store at 3919 Avenue 3E, located across from the Marine Corps Air Station Main Gate, has re-opened after being closed for several months.
It was a major rebuild and now has new fuel dispensers. The interior of the store was also completely remodeled and “now has a modern appearance and looks like a brand-new store,” noted Craig Shay, president of Shay Oil Company, which owns the Chevron gas stations in the area.
*****
Someone asked me about the McCormick spice plant that was supposed to come to Yuma. I have to admit, it had totally left my mind.
In 2018, Botanical Food Company, also known as Gourmet Garden, a company of McCormick & Company, announced that it would invest $38.5 million in buying land, building and equipping a facility at the Yuma Commerce Center, 7800 E. 30th St.
The facility was expected to be at full operation in 2020. But then the pandemic hit …
I reached out to Greg LaVann, senior vice president of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., which worked with the company for years, to find out what happened.
“Unfortunately, McCormick decided to not proceed with the project about 3 years ago. They began marketing the 22 acres they bought about 2 years ago. The site was sold to a Phoenix-based developer a few months ago. McCormick chose to continue manufacturing the dried herb line and paste from Australia instead of expanding into Yuma.
“It was a tough pill to swallow because we worked with them and the subsidiary company for almost 5 years.”
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Aroi Thai Cuisine, 1325 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite B4, for tenant improvements.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Araby Acres RV, 6649 E. 32nd St., for a remodel of the recreation room; Mid Pointe Plaza for grading and utilities at the northeast corner of 32nd Street and Avenue 8E; Surfin’ Chicken Restaurant, 2501 S. Avenue B (inside Walmart), for tenant improvements; U-Haul, 808 S. Rio Vista Drive, for a new self storage and moving facility.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Fast Eddie’s RC Hobbies, 1659 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.