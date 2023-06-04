Do you like things shiny and bright? Do you want to restore something so it looks brand new?

Sinister Powder Coats, 3310 E. 40th St., can help. Jesse James, longtime owner of The Barbershop, 2750 S. Pacific Ave., Suite A, and his wife, Denise Medina, are now offering powder coating services.

