Is skydiving on your bucket list? If it is, then Skydive San Luis is for you!
The Yuma International Airport team recently shared that Jonathan Stains, owner of Skydive San Luis, had signed on as the newest tenant at Rolle Airfield in San Luis, Arizona.
The airport described the business as “a one-of-a-kind, veteran-owned and -operated drop zone for enthusiasts and adrenaline seekers ranging in age from 18 all the way to bucket listers in their late 90s.”
Stains and his team are involved in military freefall parachuting as their primary career and are some of the most experienced tandem masters, accelerated freefall instructors, parachute riggers and packers in the nation, according to the airport.
Skydive San Luis will open the weekend of Jan. 8-9.
The company described itself as “Yuma County’s premier skydiving destination. Located at Rolle Airfield, we offer unforgettable tandem experiences at some of the industry’s lowest prices. Bring the whole family and make lasting memories!”
Rolle Airfield is located at 2101 N. Avenue E in San Luis. For more information or to book your adventure, contact Skydive at skydivesanluis@gmail.com or 928-920-3416.
Did you catch the news? This past week the Yuma Sun reported that Far West Water and Sewer, which serves the Yuma Foothills area, will soon have a new owner.
In case you missed the article, here’s a recap: NW Natural Water Company of Portland, Oregon, announced plans to purchase the utility company, which serves about 25,000 customers and employs 48 people.
Far West, established in 1997, is currently owned by sisters Paula Capestro and Sandie Braden and managed by Andrew Capestro, Paula’s husband. Their late father, Henry “Hank” Schechert, is credited with starting the Foothills. The annual Hank Days Celebration pays tribute to him.
“We’re very pleased to partner with NW Natural Water. It is a strong utility with a proven track record and an outstanding commitment to its customers,” Andrew Capestro said.
“NW Natural Water’s industry expertise, reputation and financial capacity will be critical to meeting the needs of our growing community,” Capestro added.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
Yuma International Airport reported that Cemex Construction Materials South has completed construction near the Northwest Hangars along 32nd Street and the T-shade areas in the general aviation section.
The contractor will complete work at the self-service ramp and wash rack at the end of December. The project is expected to wrap up mid- to late-March.
This project is part of the airport’s Capital Improvement Program and will improve about 98,000 square yards of paved aprons in an effort to preserve the pavement for the safety of the pilots on the civilian side of the airport.
And I have sad news … Chris and Nora Morris will be closing Gracias Madre Clothing Exchange, 30 W. 3rd St., this month. The resale shop debuted in May 2020 in the middle of a pandemic.
“It’s a bittersweet feeling. I’m so sad, but at the same time I am so thankful,” Nora Morris posted on Facebook. “I’m grateful for this experience. I’m grateful for all the amazing people I got to meet. I’m grateful for everything this taught me about myself.”
She said that she “couldn’t leave without thanking everyone who shopped with us and were so supportive. A lot of you shared our store, tagged us, recommended us. For that, we will always be grateful.”
Nora named the store “Gracias Madre,” which means “Thanks Mother,” in honor of her mom, Amelia Bravo. I wish them the best in their next adventure!
A reader asked whether El Señor Taco, 5836 E. 32nd St., had closed. Yes, according to the restaurant’s Facebook account, which is marked as “permanently closed.”
Just to be sure, I searched on the internet, and Google confirmed it. The restaurant has closed.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.