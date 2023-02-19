Readers have noticed activity at the old Hank’s Market located at 11720 S. Foothills Blvd.

Jeff Felkner has announced that he is preparing to open a barbecue restaurant named Smokin’ 572 Barbeque & Brew. It’s going to have a racing theme. Felkner has about a third of the building.

