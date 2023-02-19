Readers have noticed activity at the old Hank’s Market located at 11720 S. Foothills Blvd.
Jeff Felkner has announced that he is preparing to open a barbecue restaurant named Smokin’ 572 Barbeque & Brew. It’s going to have a racing theme. Felkner has about a third of the building.
We’ll keep an eye on it, and when the restaurant is ready to open, we’ll share the information.
Several readers have reached out to let the Yuma Sun know that Arby’s, a fast-food roast beef chain, had closed at 2640 S. 4th Ave.
Indeed it has, and the location is already being prepared for its next reincarnation, another Takos & Beer Mexican Grill. The original Takos and Beer has been serving gourmet tacos and craft beer at 2071 S. 4th Ave. since 2017.
Chef Eddie Guzman has applied for a liquor license for the new restaurant. He and wife Yessie have been very busy. They recently celebrated the opening of The Hills GastroPub at the Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive, and they also own and operate Julieanna’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 1951 W. 25th St.
Chef Eddie is a former executive sous chef at the Bouchon Bistro and banquet chef at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
And, by the way, you can still satisfy your craving for Arby’s at 2000 S. Avenue 3E.
The Traveling Scissors is now offering affordable salon haircuts in your own home.
Rachelle Cowan, a licensed stylist with more than 30 years of experience, does house calls in Yuma and the surrounding area. She has a flexible schedule and gives discounts to senior citizens.
It’s a great service for those who are homebound or simply prefer to get their hair done without leaving the comfort of their home. For an appointment, call her at 269-625-1914.
Are you searching for someone to help you brand your business? Are you looking for someone to fulfill bulk orders in a reasonable amount of time?
Look no further because Visions Unlimited Digital Printing and Embroidery is ready to serve you at 2260 S. 4th Ave., Suite B1, inside Citrus Plaza ground floor.
Vision Unlimited wants to help bring their customers’ visions to life. Walk in, email or call for a quote: visionsyuma@gmail.com or 928-248-4342.
Several readers have also asked what happened to the barber bus that used to park across the Foothills Library, next to the thrift shop on South Frontage Road.
Barber David Carpenter moved his bus to his driveway at 13298 E. 53rd St., toward the back. He is open every day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., except Sundays.
Acacia Family Practice, 888 W. 16th St., held a ribbon-cutting celebration on Feb. 9. These healthcare professionals promise to provide a “high-quality level of customer service, medical experience, and commitment to health and wellness to all our patients. Our goal is to make you feel better as quickly as possible.”
The Acacia medical team will assess patients and create a custom recovery plan that’s right for them. They understand the importance of educating patients on the most effective ways to take care of their body so that they can heal quickly. To make an appointment, call 928-550-7000.
The Acacia family also consists of Acacia Home Health, Acacia Hospice and Acacia Med Spa. For more information, go to https://acaciafpg.com.
Vlanco Boutique has closed its doors after a year at 206 S. Orange Ave. It had previously moved from South 4th Avenue. The shop had sold women, kids and baby clothes as well as accessories and shoes.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Sam’s Club, 1462 S. Pacific Ave., for an interior remodel; Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, for clinical lab interim alterations; YRMC, 2460 S Parkview Loop, for Outpatient Operating Room No. 5 renovation.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Solar Storage LLC, 6656 E. 32nd St., for a self-storage addition to Building No. 1; City of Yuma, 3293 S. Avenue 8½E, for new Fire Station No. 7; Enhance Aesthetics/Wellness, 330 S. Main St., for beauty clinic tenant improvements.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Exceptional Healthcare, 6325 E. 26th St., for a new ambulatory surgery center; Hardknocks LLLP, 1893 E. 16th St., for a new multi-tenant retail building; PMG Building, 350 E. 16th St., Suites 406/407, for office alterations; Solar Storage LLC, 6656 E. 32nd St., for new Self Storage Buildings 2/B and 4/D Phase II; YRMC, 2460 S. Parkview Loop, for PET/CT scan interior alterations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.