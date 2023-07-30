We have a kid entrepreneur in our midst. James Wiest, who is 13 years old, has started his own business.
The Yuma resident started making sourdough bread about two years ago when his grandma taught him how.
“I baked bread and sold it to my neighbors. That was the beginning of my business,” James said.
One of his mom’s friends asked if he could make up a course that teaches how to make sourdough bread. She said, “If it’s easy enough for a kid to learn how to make it, I bet I could learn how.”
James agreed, noting, “It’s kind of like that old saying: Give a man a fish versus teaching a man how to fish.”
He decided his target audience would be kids “because, well, I’m a kid.”
So this is how his new business, Sourdough Bros., was born.
His goal was to make the course fun. It’s full of short videos that follow the story of a sourdough start named Mario. It basically teaches kids to make sourdough bread and their own sourdough start from just flour and water (and a little salt).
“Speaking of salt--oh bad memory,” James said. “Once I made a mistake and ended up with a botched batch of bread, half that had no salt and half that had double the salt. Both were gross. And I’m not sure which was worse: no salt or too much salt. They were both horrible.”
James will help you avoid similar mistakes. Check out his website at https://sourdoughbro.teachable.com/.
*****
Yuma has a new bookstore. Sunny’s Bookstore is located in the 261 Main Street Shoppes at 261 S. Main St., Suite 10, in historic downtown. The grand opening will be on Friday, Aug. 4.
Sunny’s is the brainchild of CJ Alberts, a Yuma native who recently returned home after an “enriching” 11-year stint in Portland, Oregon.
While in Portland, she enjoyed a fulfilling career in the design and advertising industry. However, her heart yearned for a warmer climate and the opportunity to immerse herself in her true passion: books.
Fuelled by this dream, CJ made the bold decision to relocate back to Yuma, determined to turn her vision of an independent bookstore into a reality.
Supporting CJ wholeheartedly in her venture are her loving husband, Kiki Alberts, and her father, Joe Alberts. As a close-knit family, they have all come together to make Sunny’s a reality.
“Drop by any day, and you’re likely to encounter one of them, working diligently at the store and eagerly prepared to suggest the perfect book that matches your interests,” CJ said. “At Sunny’s, you’ll experience not just a bookstore, but a genuine family affair, where the love for literature and community intertwines seamlessly.”
What made CJ want to start this business? “We firmly believe that vibrant independent bookstores play a vital role as cultural hubs within communities, and we are dedicated to bringing this essential cornerstone of connection to the people of Yuma,” she said.
She explained that their journey began with an impulsive decision to purchase a Japanese mini truck, driven by the dream of creating a mobile retail space.
For two years, they traversed pop-up events, offering used books from the truck, and in the process, forming meaningful connections with fellow book enthusiasts.
“As our passion for sharing books and connecting with like-minded readers grew, so did our inventory and our desire to provide a more permanent space for literary engagement. This led us to the realization of our dream–a charming brick-and-mortar establishment nestled on Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street,” CJ said.
“Here, we aim to foster a warm and inviting environment, where people can immerse themselves in the world of literature and forge lasting connections through the magic of books. We are thrilled to be part of Yuma’s rich cultural tapestry and look forward to serving the community for years to come,” she added.
She noted that at Sunny’s, “we take great pride in offering a diverse and unique selection of books. Our inventory features a delightful mix of carefully sourced used books, acquired through local library sales, generous donations, and exciting thrift store hunts.”
Additionally, she said, Sunny’s presents “a thoughtfully curated collection of new books, carefully chosen to introduce readers to texts they might not encounter in larger chain bookstores.”
CJ added: “We are passionate about broadening literary horizons and strive to highlight voices and perspectives that deserve to be heard. Our shelves are home to an array of works in translation, celebrating the richness of different cultures. We are proud advocates of LGBTQIA+ literature, creating a welcoming space where these important narratives can find their audience. Furthermore, we champion smaller presses and independent authors, making their remarkable works easily accessible to our patrons.”
Also, if you share a passion for books and reading and would like to host a book club, organize a reading/signing event, or use their space for community initiatives, CJ invites you to get in touch. The best way to reach Sunny’s Bookstore is through the website sunnysbooktruck.com or at sunnysbooktruck@gmail.com.
The bookstore is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
*****
Did you hear? Baskin Robbins, famous for its 31 flavors of ice cream, is coming back to Yuma.
Pete Cicero and James Henderson announced on social media that they’re bringing Baskin Robbins to the Foothills after two decades of being gone from Yuma.
The franchise will be located in the Fry’s shopping center at the corner of South Frontage Road and Fortuna Road. Tenant improvements have already begun at the future ice cream shop.
“It’s been two decades with no BR! Can’t wait to meet you this winter. We will give updates as the construction begins this month and hopefully wraps up by Thanksgiving,” Henderson said on Facebook. “You will love our turkey cakes! They look like an actual turkey with a caramel glazing!! Sooo good!”
Mmm. We’ll certainly keep an eye on this delicious project.
*****
And did you catch the Yuma Sun story on the long-awaited opening of the Yuma Regional Medical Center Foothills Medical Plaza?
The newly constructed 60,000-square-foot facility, located at 11351 S. Frontage Road, opened the first-floor Emergency Department on Wednesday, and the second-floor ambulatory clinics is set to open tomorrow, Monday, July 31.
The Emergency Department will provide service 24/7. However, it does not have inpatient rooms. Anyone requiring inpatient admission will be transferred to the main hospital.
The YRMC Primary Care Foothills Walk-In Clinic, located down the road at 11142 S. Scottsdale Drive, will remain open as a walk-in clinic and urgent care.
The clinic will offer three areas of primary care: family medicine, pediatrics and women’s health. The first specialty will be podiatry care, with other areas of specialty care starting in the next year.
The family medicine providers will be Dr. Adil Baig, Dr. Mathew Bishop and nurse practitioner Cara Piotrowicz. James Lurquin, nurse practitioner, will see pediatric patients. Mitzi Gragson, nurse practitioner, will take care of women’s health, and Dr. Bo Baragau will oversee podiatry.
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The facility also has an on-site café open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Lab services will be available only to current patients who may require a same-day lab draw. For walk-in laboratory services, go across the freeway to the Mesa Del Sol location.
Imaging services, including CT, ultrasound, X-rays and DEXA, will be available, with mammography coming soon.
A retail pharmacy will open later in August, and an anticoagulation clinic is coming soon as well.
Patients will also be able to obtain their health information and records and make payments at the new facility.
Upstairs is a community education room for “Coffee and Conversations,” with different physicians and clinical experts coming in to talk about a variety of topics.
Patients with doctors that will be practicing at the new location will be told by letter and telephone to anticipate their next appointment at the new location.
Patients who wish to transfer to the new location may call YRMC’s centralized scheduling and ask to see a physician at the Foothills location.
For more information, visit yumaregional.org/locations or call 928-336-4000.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.