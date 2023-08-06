Surfin’ Chicken has opened its first of two locations in Yuma. The chicken fast casual restaurant has moved into the Walmart Supercenter located at 2501 S. Avenue B.
The restaurant chain has been taking over many of the spaces formerly occupied by McDonald’s, which pulled out of the Yuma Walmart stores in 2021.
Next up is the Foothills Walmart located at 8151 E. 32nd St. Surfin’ Chicken is currently making tenant improvements to that space.
It seems that these will be the only Surfin’ Chicken restaurants making their way to Yuma, at least for now. Walmart employees of the Pacific Avenue store said there had been no announcement that a Surfin’ Chicken would be opening there.
After not being able to reach the Walmart in San Luis, I reached out to the city to see if they knew if the restaurant chain would open at this Walmart. Yigal Duarte, economic development assistant for the City of San Luis, spoke to store manager Tania Gonzalez, who confirmed that Surfin’ Chicken will not be coming to the San Luis Walmart. Thanks for your help, Tania!
The Surfin’ Chicken website says that the restaurant chain hatched in 2021 on the sunny shores of California, “combining the goodness of Surf ’N’ Fries with Americans’ love of fried chicken.”
The menu shows a variety of chicken sandwiches; chicken wings, tenders and nuggets; and loaded and fresh cut fries.
Kids meals and breakfast items are also available, as well as snacks such as potato bites, corn dogs and cheese bites and treats including funnel cake fries, churros and milk shakes.
*****
And that’s right! HomeGoods is coming to Yuma, as confirmed by today’s construction projects updates listed below. The home décor company is currently having tenant improvements done to the space at 1110 S. Castle Dome Ave., in the space formerly occupied by Farley’s Market in the Las Palmillas Shopping Center.
HomeGoods is part of the TJX Companies, which also own TJ Maxx and Marshalls.
*****
I learned about the closure of a couple of businesses this week. You may already have read about the permanent closure of the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s Rio Colorado Golf Course and Grill due to high maintenance costs. The closure took effect Aug. 1.
The nine-hole course, built in 1985, is located at 220 N. Marshall Loop Road in Somerton. It includes a driving range and clubhouse.
The Tribal Council said it made the “difficult decision” to cease operations due to the cost of maintaining and operating the course.
Sheena Traynham, operations manager, thanked customers. “We appreciate our longtime loyal customers and hopefully, in the future, we will be able to provide a place for them to gather with friends, again,” she added. “This was an extremely difficult decision, and we want to thank all those who visited our facility throughout the years.”
The tribe is currently looking at options for the driving range and clubhouse.
Customers who purchased punch cards for golfing can redeem them at the Cocopah RV and Golf Resort located at 6800 Strand Ave. in Yuma.
There will be no changes to the golf resort, which is in the process of getting ready for winter visitors, said Jonathan Athens, director of communications for the tribe.
*****
“With a heavy heart,” Amanda Leichner announced the closure of Serenity Pet Spa “after 5 amazing years in business caring for all your furbabies.” The business located at 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 122, closed its doors July 31.
“Due to my daughter’s ongoing health concerns, I have decided to permanently relocate to the Northwest where she can receive the best cardiology and electrophysiology care possible at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital,” Leichner explained.
Her daughter Kaycee underwent heart surgery last August for an aortic valve replacement. Surgery did not go as planned. After several close calls and several months in the hospital, her daughter had a double aortic and pulmonary valve replacement along with a permanent three-wire pacemaker.
“We are starting to get back to a fairly normal routine, and for peace of mind I have decided to remain close to the hospital for her ongoing care,” Leichner said.
In addition, she noted that her “Miss Kristina,” her “amazing friend and groomer,” is a military wife who will be heading back East with her husband this month.
“Thank you to everyone who has continually supported us over the years,” she added.
We wish her well in the Northwest, and a speedy recovery to her daughter!
*****
Martin Armijo State Farm has a new location in San Luis. You may now find the agency at 639 Main St., Suite B. Reach the office at 928-722-1150.
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and city officials helped owners Martin and Renee Armijo and the State Farm staff celebrate the grand opening of the new office with a ribbon cutting, carne asada tacos and live music on Wednesday.
Armijo State Farm has been serving Yuma County for more than 27 years and has an office at 708 E 32nd St. in Yuma. Reach this office at 928-341-1150.
*****
I also recently learned that Pioneer Title’s main office moved out of the Staples shopping center on 16th Street into a new office at 2755 S. 4th Ave., Building 2, Suite 101. It’s next to 1st Bank Yuma and right across from Papa-San Rice Bowl.
Pioneer Title offers escrow services, title insurance, developer services and account servicing. For more information, go to www.pioneertitleagency.com or call 928-819-0099.
*****
Here is the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for the past several weeks:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Yuma County, Public Health for a new warehouse at 2725 S. Avenue B, Suite D.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: ALLO Fiber, 320 W. 32nd St., Suite B, for office alterations; Angry Italian Restaurant, 2680 S. 4th Ave., for interior alterations; Circle K, 2089 S. Avenue A, for interior remodeling; Country Roads RV, 5707 E. 32nd St., for renovations to pool restrooms; Surfin’ Chicken, 8151 E. 32nd St. (Walmart), for tenant improvements; Texas Roadhouse, 594 E. 16th St., for a walk-in cooler addition; YRMC, Cancer Center, 2375 S. Ridgeview Drive, for installation of a new medical linear accelerator equipment.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Araby Acres RV, 6649 E. 32nd St., for a remodel of the restroom and showers; Circle K, 695 S. 4th Ave., for an interior remodel; Extended Stay America for a new 124-room hotel at 550 S. Rio Vista Drive; HomeGoods, 1110 S. Castle Dome Ave., for tenant improvements; O’Reilly Auto Parts for tenant improvements at the Walmart Shopping Center on Pacific Avenue; Takos & Beer 2, 2640 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements; Yuma Safe Storage for a new indoor self storage facility at the northeast corner of 17th St. and Maple Avenue.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.