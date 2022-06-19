Need something sweet? The “new and improved” Sweet Little Brazil inside the Yuma Main Library offers Brazilian and other baked goodies such as cakes, cupcakes, cake pops and cookies from scratch.
Katiucia Goodrich took over the space and tweaked the name after Regiane Johnson, owner of Sweet Doce Brazil Cafe, relocated in April.
To try out her delicious treats and a Brazilian coffee, stop by Sweet Little Brazil located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. The café is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
You may also order online at www.sweetlittlebrazil.com or through DoorDash. For more information, call 928-266-9225.
*****
Have you heard the news that an indoor skating rink is coming to town? Desert Rollerway Skating Rink announced that it’s working on finding a facility to house quad and inline skating and skate rentals.
The locally owned company hopes to bring the “perfect family entertainment with a modern touch perfect for old and new school roller skaters.” It’s been a challenge to find the right location “but we are not giving up … and if anyone wants to help by providing location recommendations, we’d greatly appreciate it.”
Submit your suggestions to the Lopez family at 928-318-4205 or through Facebook.
The Lopez family has also started another new small business with 360 Event Photo Booths, which capture 120 frames a second. Guests at special events step on the platform, while a revolving video camera spins 360 degrees to capture a slow-motion video.
“It is one of the most creative content captures there is and the perfect experience if you’re looking to add excitement to a live event or brand experience,” the company said.
360 Photo Booths also provide clean, high-quality instant video and photo access, “creative and fun props” and “beautiful” sequin backdrops.
To reserve your booth for special events in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis, call 928-228-5721.
*****
There’s a new food delivery service in town. Hot Spot Noodles is perfect for foodies who love spicy or regular cheesy Korean noodles. All noodle bowls come with 12 slices of sausage (turkey or beef), green onions, cooked mushrooms and your choice of egg (hard boiled or fried).
Hot Spot Noodles is home-based and provides delivery or pick up. As the business grows, it intends on getting an official location.
Business hours are 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. You read that right! Hot Spot Noodles serves customers until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Why? “Those midnight cravings are no joke.”
For more information or to order, text to 909-258-7682 or send a message to hotspotnoodles@yahoo.com.
*****
Weld Like A Girl has moved. After hauling 16,000 tons of steel plus tables, machines and equipment between the old location at 1415 S. 3rd Ave. and the new location at 1350 S. 3rd Ave., the business is finally at its new home.
“Five years--almost to the day–in our last place. It was tough saying goodbye to such an amazing venue (and great landlord). That said, we outgrew those walls nearly two years ago and anxiously awaited a sign for our permanent home,” owner Shanen Aranmor explained.
However, it will take them a while to open to the public as they still have to organize and get approval from the city.
Weld Like A Girl is an empowerment project for girls and women, “using welding and creativity to boost self-esteem and whole-person wellness.” However, “gentlemen (not jerks) may join us.”
For more information, go to https://weldlikeagirl.us/ or call 928-482-2288.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: All Secure Self Storage, 7505 E. 32nd St., for new modular storage units, Phase 2; Spinal Touch Wellness Clinic, 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 9, for tenant improvements.
• Building Permits Issued: Yuma Children’s Museum, 200 S. Main St., for tenant improvements.
• New Permits Submitted for Review: 4th Avenue Gym East, 7929 E. 32nd St. Suite 6, tenant improvements for a new physical therapy office; A&I Builders, for a new cabinet shop in the Gateway Plaza Industrial Park off of East 24th Street; Renewable Power for a new multi-tenant office building near the southeast corner of Avenue C and 22nd Lane.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the