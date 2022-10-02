A couple of new businesses have moved into Ocotillo Plaza located at 11814 S. Foothills Blvd. in the Foothills. Southwestern Palliative Care Associates and SWPCA Medical Group Primary Care Clinic are located in Suite 1.

The new primary care provider is Kristine Stevens, an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner. She specializes in adult healthcare and gerontology, but she can see patients as young as age 13, with a focus on adults 18 and older.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you