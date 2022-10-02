A couple of new businesses have moved into Ocotillo Plaza located at 11814 S. Foothills Blvd. in the Foothills. Southwestern Palliative Care Associates and SWPCA Medical Group Primary Care Clinic are located in Suite 1.
The new primary care provider is Kristine Stevens, an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner. She specializes in adult healthcare and gerontology, but she can see patients as young as age 13, with a focus on adults 18 and older.
Stevens is accepting patients in the new clinic on Thursdays and Fridays. For an appointment in the Foothills location, call 928-248-4738. Home visits are also made for homebound patients. Call 928- 248-4734 to schedule.
This is SWPCA’s second location. The first location is located at 1950 W. 3rd St. in Yuma.
This month owner/provider Frances Davison celebrated the company’s fifth anniversary. Davison became a registered nurse in 2003 and worked at Yuma Regional Medical Center until 2012. She became an internal medicine nurse practitioner in 2011 and worked as a nurse practitioner for Hospice of Yuma from 2012 to 2013.
Davison started an independent practice for home-based palliative care in 2013 and hospice in 2018. She opened the Yuma primary care location in 2020.
Her philosophy, according to an interview with Health Connections, a publication of the Yuma Sun, is “to be of service to the Yuma community, to be Jesus’ hands and feet, providing love, care and compassion to all. There are no U-Hauls going to Heaven, so I want to spend the resources I have been blessed with to make a difference in people’s lives.”
Also in the Ocotillo Plaza building is AZ Natural Healing, located at 11814 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 9. The business offers acupressure, aromatherapy, biodynamic craniosacral work, hydrotherapy, chakra balance, myofascial release, reflexology, Swedish massage and healing touch.
Owner Sally Francine Holguin is a certified biodynamic craniosacral therapist, licensed massage therapist and a doTERRA Wellness advocate. She previously owned and operated Natural Mystic Healing in Yuma.
Holguin, who is bilingual in English/Spanish, has been in the health and wellness field since 2011, when she graduated from the Arizona Western College massage therapy program.
Before that, she graduated from Yuma High School and “enthusiastically attended” Beebe’s Cosmetology Academy. She then held a 10-year position with the State of Arizona as a legal secretary.
“After leaving the legal field, I returned to and fell in love with the subject of health and wellness, where I truly flourished,” she said.
“I believe that my sessions may truly benefit ones who may be suffering of pain, stress, trauma or wishes to relax their nervous system. Our body’s needs should be addressed as a whole person and not only by symptoms alone and the body can heal itself of illness by identifying underlying causes in lifestyle, diet, or habits. By focusing on overall health, we prevent disease and disorders. I also believe that our bodies are our sacred temples, vehicles, and much more ... We should consider taking time for ourselves to reduce the levels of stress that we carry from day to day,” she added.
To reserve your therapeutic session, text AZ Natural Healing at 928-257-0341.
*****
Need a ride to Gila Bend or Phoenix? Jacob and Adoyliana Alvanna will be happy to take you there.
Alvanna Shuttles is now serving Phoenix, Gila Bend, Yuma and San Luis, with daily trips. And for those interested, they also offer Phoenix-to-Payson trips.
If you want to catch a professional sporting game, the state fair or other events and you don’t want to worry about the drive, “you guys are in luck, we do the driving for you, so you have the energy to enjoy it all,” noted the Alvannas.
The cost is $65 each way. Call or text 602-773-9150 to reserve a seat.
*****
The Plumbing Investigators is no longer in business. Sept. 14 was Robert Haworth’s last day of plumbing with his own company.
After 33 years as a plumber and business owner, Haworth took a job with Rheem Manufacturing, one of the world’s largest water heating and air conditioning manufacturers.
“The exciting part is that I will still be working in the plumbing industry world as a PSM, plumbing support manager. I’ll be doing regional training/education on the latest Rheem water heating products and services,” Haworth said. “I’m so excited for this great new opportunity and look forward to sharing my knowledge and skills with this great team at Rheem and other plumbing contractors around the USA.”
He will still be in Yuma and working remotely, but will be traveling up to 70% of the time.
“Thank you to all my family, friends and customers. It’s been a great 30+ years,” Haworth said. “Rheem Manufacturing, here I come.”
*****
The construction of the Valley View Apartments complex is underway west of 4th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona.
However, the nonprofit Comité de Bien Estar, which is building the complex, has already received 500 applications for the 86 apartments under construction, with an average of 20 applications still being received every day, according to a story by Cesar Neyoy of Bajo El Sol, the Spanish sister newspaper of the Yuma Sun.
Mónica Valle, the organization’s asset manager, said that while the first 40 apartments in four buildings are being prepared for their opening, the list of applicants continues to grow and few are pre-qualified.
“The program is very demanding in its requirements, and the most difficult is the income, which is why many families are not qualified, since it is very low,” she explained.
The complex is built with funds from investors who benefit from tax incentives under the federal government’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit program through the Arizona Department of Housing.
Potential tenants are now being pre-qualified for the first apartments, which are expected to be ready in November. It’s not just about income; tenants must have children to qualify.
The apartments will be 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, with rents of $580, $675 and $753. Although the rent will not be subsidized, tenants with vouchers from the state’s Section 8 program will be able to use them to supplement their rent.
Valley View will be the sixth apartment complex managed by Comité de Bien Estar. For more information about the apartments, call 928-315-1359 or the organization’s number, 928-627-8559.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Exceptional Healthcare, 2648 S. Araby Road, for a buildout of outpatient exam rooms; Mohave Spas, 1150 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite B, for landlord building improvements.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: A & I Builders, 2820 E. 24th St., for a new cabinet shop; Blue Fox Restaurant, 2355 S. 4th Ave., for interior and exterior renovations; Walmart, 2675 W. 8th St., for interior and exterior renovations.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Chef Alex LLC, 288 S. 5th Ave., for commercial kitchen tenant improvements; Gila Ridge High School, 7150 E. 24th St., for ag lab renovations; Texas Roadhouse, 594 E. 16th St., for walk-in cooler/freezer additions; Yuma Headwear, 101 W. 16th St., Suite B, for tenant improvements.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.