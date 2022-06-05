We now know what restaurant is opening at the old Hastings building located at 2820 S. 4th Ave. Tacos Marlyn, which has restaurants in El Centro, California, and Mexicali, Baja California, is opening up a location in Yuma.
The Mexican food restaurant, which specializes in fish and shrimp tacos and ceviche tostadas, recently took out a building permit for tenant improvements to Suite A.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission last year granted a conditional use permit for a drive-thru. The applicant proposed moving the existing drive-thru about 20 feet to the east.
The plan is to use 3,600 square feet of the 28,000-square-foot building for a restaurant with use of the drive-thru. The remaining portion of the building will be subdivided for potential retail space.
At that time, Commission Chairman Chris Hamel praised the efforts to give new life to a vacant building. “Anytime I see existing properties going back to some type of use without a lot of new buildings going up, I want to give you guys kudos because you’re using what is already there. Great job for looking at that,” Hamel said.
*****
Cristina’s Closet, a nonprofit that helps people getting back into the workforce obtain interview clothes or a few outfits until payday, has moved to a new location. But it didn’t go very far. It’s right next door to where it used to be … the Simply Shabby Mini Mall, 11411 S. Fortuna Road, in the Yuma East Shopping Center.
Cristina’s Closet is now inside Desert Darlin’s in Suite 114, next to the Bottoms Up Pub and Grub. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The entry door is in the back of the building.
Cristina McInnes offers and accepts gently used business attire and shoes in all sizes. No cost. No questions. Just call McInnes for an appointment at 928-235-4588.
And speaking of Desert Darlin’s: The boutique is the new home of Layla Blue by Lori, Punk & Junk by Stacy Petrone, Avon by Sandy, Fabric, Panels & Fatty’s by Sue and Metaphysical Intuition by Monica.
Desert Darlin’s carries distressed flannel shirts and other clothing designs in sizes small through 3X, cowboy hats, T-shirts, stemware, jewelry, buttons, purses, aprons, fabrics and more.
The boutique is open all year. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
*****
Helysa Cha, a licensed esthetician, recently opened her own studio, House of Cha, at 2374 S. 4th Ave., Suite 7B.
“I’ve been licensed for four years now, and I used to do service at Ulta Beauty, which is where I got to meet many people,” Cha said. “Now I opened up my own space, and I’d be more than glad to help you out with any skin concerns you may have. I specialize more in anti-aging and acne.”
Her services include skin, lash and waxing services. Find her booking site with a description of the facials she offers at https://houseofcha.as.me/.
*****
There’s now a cart that offers Mexican snacks and other favorite treats in the Foothills. Chuchulukos Zepeda, located at 11533 S. Renee Ave., serves traditional favorites such as mangonadas (a mango snack), nachos, elote (corn), banana splits, frappes and more.
Karla Perez is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except on Tuesday and Thursday, when she closes at 5 p.m.
*****
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma in March:
CONSULTANT: Tron Consulting, 1505 S. 6th Ave., 928-304-1308.
CONTRACTOR: RJ Mechanical, 3153 Bellwood Drive, Vestavia, Alabama, 205-968-0991.
DEPARTMENT STORE: Ross Dress For Less No. 2370, 600 W. Catalina Drive, 928-726-9461.
FINANCE AND LENDING: Evergreen Home Loans, 360 W. 20th St., 928-615-0759.
MEDICAL/DENTAL: Comprehensive Surgical Care, 2145 W. 28th St., Suites A-B, 928-877-0526.
RESTAURANTS: Parad-Ice Ice Cream Rolls, 1979 E. 16th St., Suite 7, 928-256-3375; Sweet Little Brazil, 2951 S. 21st Drive, 928-266-9225.
RETAIL: Valeria’s Boutique, 1585 E. 22nd Place, 928-287-4936.
SERVICE PROVIDER: Renewed Solar Cleaning, 11730 E. 28th Place, 928-517-7752; Blessed Fitness and Nutrition, 7890 E. 42nd Lane, 928-271-9862; Sun State Inspections 2685 E. 24th St., 928-580-4097; Super Clean Mobile Car Wash, 2042 S. 47th Ave., 928-750-2214; Lalapalooza, 2901 S. Palo Verde Lane, Suite 15, 928-366-6788; American Outlaw Pressure, 1520 E. 26th Pl 928-430-0364; The Pool Service Team, 4171 W. 20th Lane, 928-257-0957; EC-Clean Up, 1979 E. Udall Lane, San Luis, 928-655-9751; Kellermeyer Begenson’s Services, 3605 Ocean Ranch Blvd., Suite 200, Oceanside, California 760-631-5111; Lonely Hearts Club Tattoo, 1215 S. 4th Ave., Suite F2, 602-850-1527; Innovation Tech, 10392 E. 38th Place, 928-323-4278; Autotechniques 928, 11560 S. Bonnie Ave., 928-315-2843; Pancho’s Mobile Detailing, 12195 E. 39th St., 928-294-6226; JJ’s Cleaning Care, 4804 W. 11th Lane, 928-655-7196; Live Training Systems, 3131 S. Winsor Ave., 520-273-2991.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.