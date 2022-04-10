Like father, like daughter.
Arleen Vega’s father, Arturo Sosa, has operated Tacos El Cositas for years in the Foothills. Now his daughter, Arleen, and her husband, Xavier Vega, have stepped out on their own.
Tacos Maya, named after the Vegas’ daughter, is located right in front of the Neighborhood Walmart at 863 S. Avenue B, at the corner of 8th Street. The food truck serves carne asada, fish, pastor and shrimp tacos.
Xavier, after working 10 years with the Arizona Department of Corrections, quit two years ago to learn the business and open his own taco stand. I wish them all the best!
Summer hours are 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call 928-392-5531.
Arturo Sosa and family continue to run Tacos El Cositas at 12557 S. Frontage Road, between Foothills Boulevard and Fortuna Road, right next to Accurate Automotive Attention.
After 10 years in the same location, Yuma Counseling Services has transitioned to a new space, with licensure approval by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Troy Love, president and clinical director, and his team didn’t go too far. They’re now providing services at 2189 S. Avenue A, just across the street from the old office.
With the last box unpacked and the last picture hung, the team celebrated the move with an open house on Friday.
Yuma Counseling Services specializes in serving high-functioning clients who are seeking “more fulfillment, satisfaction and joy in their life” by helping them adjust to changes in their lives and heal of trauma that leads to anxiety, depression and other symptoms.
The goal is to have better relationships, rewire the brain for better executive functioning skills and experience better overall health and wellness.
For more information, reach Yuma Counseling Services at 928-276-9535.
Alia Koger closed the doors of Alia’s Herbals, formerly known as Yuma Garden Co. Herb Shop and Apothecary, at 1292 S. 5th Ave. and transitioned to an online store
“We sadly decided to close our sweet little herb shop in Yuma, but, as they say, every ending is a new beginning. Kole and I are pursuing our dream of off-grid living and biodynamic farming in the mountains of San Diego County, just outside of Descanso, California,” explained Alia Koger, a mother of five.
Her family purchased a 10-acre homestead last year and have just finished building a production facility and workshop to produce their herbal medicines.
“We have decided it would be best to operate an online apothecary and herb store with a focus on cultivating medicinal herbs. We look forward to holding plant walks and workshops on the land and expanding our business into San Diego County,” Koger said.
Visit the full-service online apothecary at www.aliasherbals.com. It’s stocked with the best sellers fire cider, elderberry syrup, tinctures, salves and teas.
For an herbal consultation or more information, call 619-324-3897 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rolls and Bowls has officially opened its location in Yuma. The sushi restaurant is now sharing space with Birrieria El Gordo at 362 W. 32nd St., in the Big Curve Shopping Center.
Owner Abraham Andrade recently closed his location in the Foothills Village Shopping Center to move into the shared space in Yuma. The original Rolls and Bowls is located in San Luis, Arizona.
Rolls and Bowls serves “Japanese cuisine with a zest of Mexican flavor” such as sushi rolls, teriyaki bowls or other “tantalizing” items. Reach Rolls and Bowls at 928-318-1677.
The City of Yuma issued the following business licenses in January:
• AUTOS: Horne Nissan Yuma, 3160 S. Pacific Ave., 928-726-0525.
• CONSULTANT: Teach America, 2615 E. 24th St., Suite 4, 928-318-7397.
• CONTRACTORS: AP Global General Contractors, 16641 N. 91st St., Suite 100, Scottsdale, 602-584-9599; Assa Abloy Entrance Systems US, 1900 Airport Road, Monroe, North Carolina, 704-290-5520; All Play Synthetic Lawns & Landscaping, 4138 E. 32nd St., 928-446-7426; Dreamstyle Remodeling, 3925 N. Runway Drive, Tucson, 505-357-3818; Titan Electrical Services, 210 N. Sunway Drive, Gilbert, 480-237-3362.
• ITINERANT VENDORS: Mona McIlvenna, Gateway Park, 253-677-8182, Arizona Diagnostics, 1901 E. 18th St., 928-444-3915.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Ashly Rodriguez Photography, 2661 S. Mimosa Ave., 805-236-7007.
• RESTAURANTS: El Burrito Del Jr., 11447 E. 25th Place, 928-941-3211; Super Taqueria, 2941 S. 4th Ave., 928-257-9016; The Yogurt House, 2241 S. Avenue A, Suite 25, 715-642-5185.
• RETAIL: Cielo Paradise, 706 E. 25th St., 520-990-2544; Unique Finds, 3218 S. 4th Ave., Suite B, 928-304-0857; Carlyle Tactical, 4243 W. 23rd Lane, 760-445-2635; Rodriguez Family Designs & Crafts, 313 S. 23rd Ave., 928-382-7637.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Sphynx Beauty Lounge, 2540 S. 4th Ave., Suite 7, 928-440-8111; Adore Nails, 3080 S. 4th Ave., 714-747-6157; Kactus Blossom Aesthetics, 1929 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 3, 360-298-2239; Beauty By Gina, 1929 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 2, 585-969-1478; Imperio Barber Shop, 3795 W. 22nd Lane; Laura The Waxer, 1320 S. 5th Ave.,. Suite B, 928-446-0875; Maverick Haircut, 1455 W. 16th St., 928-919-6839.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: A Puppy Love Pet Grooming, 998 W. 16th St., 928-539-0000; Companion Home Care, 390 W. Catalina Drive, Suite 2, 928-395-5575; Jim’s Dryer Vent Service, 13309 E. 51st St., 503-804-1534; Liberty Tax Service No. 13776, 741 S. 4th Ave., 928-329-7805; Smitty’s Body Shop, 2685 E. 24th St., Suite A, 928-782-9847; EC-Clean Up, 1979 E. Udall Lane, San Luis, 928-655-9753; JJ’s Automotive & Tire Service, 1816 W. 8th St., 928-247-2720; JG Sanitation Service, 9608 E. 37th Place, 928-294-5950; Mario Valenzuela, 985 S. 20th Ave., 928-271-0109; Durham’s Fleet Services, 2935 E. 14th St., 928-726-6263; AZ Solar Cleaning & More, 2762 W. Donley Road, Somerton, 928-323-2042; Ray Face, 6341 E. Telegraph St., 928-920-0920; Integrity Mobile RV Services, 1337 Kendrick Ave., Springdale, Arkansas, 479-287-9669; Keep It Clean Pool Service, 141 S. 21st Ave., 928-581-5119.
• SPECIALTY STORES: Llantera Morales, 986 W. 3rd St., 619-538-8552.
• TRUCKING: JRC Transports, 7040 E. 38th Lane, 928-294-9284.
• WHOLESALE: Luna Distribution, 6673 E. 35th Place, 619-997-5862.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Ave., for new solar PV canopies; Yuma County Treasurer, 2550 S. 4th Ave., for Phase 2 interior alterations.
• Building Permits Issued: Exceptional Healthcare Hospital, 2648 S. Araby Road, for interior buildout of outpatient exam rooms.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.