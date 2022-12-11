One of Yuma’s most unique special events venues is opening this coming week. The Church is a one-of-a-kind wedding and event venue that blends historic charm and modern sophistication.
Constructed in 1905, the mission revival-style church is an architectural artifact and beacon of transformation.
Set in the historic district of downtown Yuma, The Church offers a setting rich with history and charm for your next event. It is located at 256 1st Ave., across from City Hall.
The Church will celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m., followed by an open house.
What started as the first Protestant Church in Yuma and the former home to the Christian Science Society is now a bright, warm, elegant space that welcomes guests for any occasion.
“We have been hard at work the last several months renovating and beautifying this historic building built in 1905,” said Eric Liimatainen, general manager.
The owners thoughtfully preserved and renovated The Church to allow for modern convenience without sacrificing the building’s historical integrity and ecclesiastical heritage.
The events center holds up to 100 people with tables and chairs in the main hall or 200 with chairs only. It also has a patio that can hold up to 88 people with tables and chairs as well.
The hall is adorned with 11 beautiful crystal chandeliers hanging from the vaulted ceilings, light-filled stained-glass windows, geometric and arched windows and wood floors.
This building has a story to tell. Accordingly, it earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982 and now offers the opportunity to host unforgettable events. Call 928-459-9995 to see how The Church can bring your event to life.
*****
Cesar Neyoy, reporter for our Spanish newspaper Bajo El Sol, recently got the scoop of how two San Luis locals entered the coffee business, armed with a vast knowledge of the culture and science around the product.
Martha and Luis Huizar, who returned to San Luis a little over a year ago, recently opened Colorado River Valley Roasters, Coffee Lab and Store at 851 N. Main St. in San Luis, where they make coffee, from the roasting phase to the blending of beans that result in different flavors.
Luis studied chemistry and Martha nutrition, areas that they have applied to their new business, thanks to a friend.
“We have a friend who had a coffee company in Tucson. We have always liked coffee and being involved in the process. Being a chemist, I have always been interested in food chemistry. It was something that came from what we both like. I am a chemist and she is a dietician,” Luis said.
To start the business, they brought not only knowledge of the roasting and preparation process, but also the equipment to do it, taking advantage of the fact that not many area establishments roast coffee.
Martha noted that being able to select beans and roast them gives them the chance to experiment and create new blends, which they name in honor of local landmarks, such as the dunes, the sunsets, the countryside, among others.
This makes the business, as the name indicates, a laboratory where they experiment with various blends and a store where the public can purchase their coffees.
They use coffee beans from Mexico, from states such as Veracruz, Chiapas, Nayarit and San Luis Potosí, as well as from Central and South American countries, including Brazil.
One of their latest creations was the Campesino Blend, in honor of the farmworkers who get up early to work in the fields and ask for a robust and strong coffee.
The Huizars also want to educate the public about coffee by offering tastings and explaining the preparation process. The next tasting is today, Sunday, at 11 a.m.
“We realized that there are many people who had never seen a coffee bean, who never knew that the coffee plant is a tree and that’s where the cherries grow and inside the seeds that later have to be roasted and ground for the coffee,” Martha explained.
They decided to settle in San Luis because it’s the city where they both grew up and because they want to contribute to its development, but also to promote the coffee culture already rooted in adults and whose consumption is growing among young people.
Although their products are also sold at other businesses in Somerton and Yuma, the Huizars hope their San Luis establishment becomes a destination for coffee lovers.
To reach CRV Roasters, call 928-502-9559. More information can be found on the social media sites under the same name.
*****
Dosis VR Games has reopened at its new downtown location at 245 S. Main St., next to Holy Smokes.
The virtual reality arcade gives Yumans the opportunity to explore virtual reality or sing their hearts out in private karaoke sessions.
Dosis VR Games provides a new kind of entertainment by allowing kids and adults to enter simulated, computer-generated 3D worlds by themselves or with family and friends.
“We’re extremely grateful for all your support these past 3 years,” owner Adriana Medrano posted online.
Arcade hours are noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, go to www.dosisvrgames.com.
*****
Readers, it’s that time of the year! Comings and Goings is putting together the annual Business Wish List of companies and services that readers would like to see in Yuma County.
What businesses would you like? Do you have a favorite store or restaurant you wish would open here? What kind of services do you think are needed in the area?
Please let us know your wish and why you want it here by sending an email to mknaub@yumasun.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Comings and Goings will publish the list in the Dec. 25 column.
*****
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma for September:
• ADULT DAY CARE: Su Casa Adult Day Care, 2707 W. Oakwood Lane, 928-246-4362.
• CONTRACTOR: Leap Frog Electrical, 1920 E. 3rd St, Suite 14, Tempe, 602-622-2944; Automated Logic Contracting Services, 4615 S. 33rd Place, Phoenix, 602-454-6310.
• LIMOUSINES: Ride Like Royalty, 1662 W. 12th Lane, 928-248-4707.
• RETAIL: Reyes Dombrowski Funeral Home, 3880 S. 4th Ave 928-294-1021, AMJ Unlimited, 3705 S. Benson Ave., 928-366-0959; AJ’s Party Rentals, 2454 S. 30th Drive, 858-774-8941; Sil-Mari’s, 2647 S. Beverly Lane, 928-615-2663; Gold Hanger Evening Wear Rental, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite D5, 928-615-2622.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Style & Hair By Lulu, 2811 S. 4th Ave., Suite B, 928-276-0536.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: One Detail, 585 Terrazas Drive, San Luis, 928-502-1756; Solid Family Tattoo, 3939 S. Avenue 3E, Suite 124, 602-388-7554; Raven Spirit Studio, 202 S. 1st Ave., Suite 106, 907-350-0664; A.L.I. Vocational Services, 2851 S. Avenue B, Suite 101, 928-503-0674; Pause Massage Therapy, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite D13, 928-581-9579; Pilates Goddess Studio, 1215 S. 4th Ave., Suite C1, 928-430-6134; VIP Audio Customs, 154 N. Magnolia Ave., 562-335-2545; Craves Caterer & Bartender Services, 4287 W. County 14th St., 928-200-9142; Yuma Bellydance, 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 308, 928-785-2830; Mike Lawn Service, 1067 4th Drive, San Luis, 928-398-4567; Southwest Tree Works and Landscape, 2896 S. 1st Ave., Suite B, 92-895-56465; Elite Power Wash, 3872 E. Jaxon St., San Luis, 928-581-7994; Paola Interpreting, 8689 E. 41st Lane, 760-880-7833; Moneta Accounting, 938 W. 35th Place, 619-592-5630; Duct By Design, 2526 W. County 17½ St., Somerton, 928-488-5272; Mr Bees Repair and Maintenance, 2510 S. Barbara Ave., 928-337-4428; Tony’s Creative Concrete, 834 S. Columbia Ave., Somerton, 928-488-0605; The Brickkicker Inspection Services, 12258 S. Scott Ave., 928-315-0163.
• TRUCKING: TRV Transports, 8555 E. 41st Lane, 928-615-0576.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.