Tudor Montague, head roaster and CEO of Spirit Mountain Roasting Co., has long wanted to open a coffee shop on the Kwatsan/Quechan Nation’s reservation.
His dream is now a reality.
The Coffee Shop celebrated a soft opening on Sunday, June 18, at 403 Picacho Road, Suite D, Winterhaven, California, in the Old Pipa Market, west of the Indian Health Services clinic.
Montague, San Pasqual Valley High School alumni and farm to table/fork guide for SPVUSD, founded Spirit Mountain in 2015.
Montague is putting his passion to practice, according to the Spirit Mountain website. A graduate of Haskell Indian Nations University and the University of Kansas, Montague spent his early career working for tribes in the environmental field.
An amateur and hobbyist brewer, his interest in coffee began when he noticed similarities between the beer-brewing and coffee-roasting processes during his schooling at the American Brewers Guild. He was drawn to the art and science of roasting and began studying coffee full time, the website noted.
The Coffee Shop is now the place to sample Montague’s freshly roasted coffee, loose leaf iced tea or a cold brew with a delicious treat. Aside from regular or decaf, the espresso menu includes Americano, latte and cappuccino.
Flavored syrups, boba and milk or no milk options are available.
Teas include black, green, herbal and Thai options, and a cold press juice is available as well.
The food menu has bagels, overnight oats, yogurt, pastries, burritos and tamales.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. For more information, call 928-581-3765.
*****
A new Yuma clinic aims to help people find the root cause of their symptoms. Regener8 Wellness + Performance is now accepting new patients for its functional and regenerative medicine services at 3970 W. 24th St., Suite 209, Yuma.
Regener8 also offers hormone therapy using the first FDA-approved hormone pellets, the clinic said
Lindsy Nungaray, owner and medical director of the clinic, will also offer wellness consultations, body transformation and weight management, peptide therapy, IV hydration therapy and vitamin injections “to help you feel at your best.”
Regener8, which will accept new patients starting Monday, held a grand opening open house on Saturday.
This Latino- and family-owned clinic brings Yuma personalized treatment plans “that get to the root causes of symptoms. It is the first of its kind in the community.”
With the motto “Ditch Normal. Discover Optimal,” they hope to see more people in the community “take charge of their health” and “can’t wait to help change people’s lives.”
To learn more about Regener8 Wellness + Performance, visit www.regener8lifeyuma.com.
*****
Some readers have asked what’s going on adjacent to the 24/7 Get Fit location at 11370 N. Frontage Road.
The Foothills gym is undergoing an expansion. The end result will be similar to the recently completed Yuma Valley expansion, the business said.
The goal is to add more equipment to eliminate or reduce wait times and increase classroom space so customers don’t miss out on classes. The Zumba classroom will be more than twice its current size.
The expanded gym will also have a room specifically for spin classes. The daycare will be relocated in the facility and bigger than its current size.
A pool didn’t make it for this expansion. “We did consider it at one point, but we felt it was more important to target the other areas that needed attention,” 24/7 Get Fit posted online.
However, a pool is something that the facility may consider in the future for one of its locations.
For this expansion, the gym noted, the purpose was to expand the services it already offers, such as adding more cardio, more machines and a “much bigger” weight room.
As for the San Luis expansion, it will be completed before the Foothills, around the middle of this year.
And the Somerton gym hasn’t been forgotten. 24/7 Get Fit already bought three acres in Somerton for a future gym. The plan is to finish the current expansions before starting the new Somerton building.
“Somerton location will be the biggest gym by far in Yuma County,” 24/7 Get Fit stated.
*****
Did you catch the Yuma Sun story about the drive-thru restaurant, gas station and convenience store that got the stamp of approval from the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission?
The board granted a conditional use permit to Anwar Jatoi allowing the proposed businesses at the southeast corner of South Avenue C and West 22nd Lane.
Jatoi plans to build a 4,995-square-foot ARCO/AMPM store with eight fuel dispensers and a free-standing drive-thru quick-service restaurant.
The applicant owns two of the same franchises in Yuma, located on 4th Avenue and 16th Street and Redondo Center Drive, and one in San Luis.
The project will take about nine months to construct.
“I love design. I think this will be a huge impact,” Chair Chris Hamel said.
Vice Chair Lori Arney agreed: “I would just like to commend you on this project. It looks beautiful. I think that’s very much needed in that area, and thank you for that.”
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.