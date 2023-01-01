The Hills GastroPub, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive, is now open at the city-owned Desert Hills Golf Course. The Yuma-based Guzman Hospitality Group, under the leadership of Chef Eddie Guzman, has taken over the restaurant for the next five years, with the option to renew for three additional, three-year terms, according to the agreement with the city.

The restaurant will be serving the dining needs of golfers and the public as well as catering onsite special events such as golf outings, golf tournaments, weddings, birthdays and other occasions. Open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reach The Hills GastroPub at 928-318-2008.

