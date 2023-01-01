The Hills GastroPub, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive, is now open at the city-owned Desert Hills Golf Course. The Yuma-based Guzman Hospitality Group, under the leadership of Chef Eddie Guzman, has taken over the restaurant for the next five years, with the option to renew for three additional, three-year terms, according to the agreement with the city.
The restaurant will be serving the dining needs of golfers and the public as well as catering onsite special events such as golf outings, golf tournaments, weddings, birthdays and other occasions. Open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reach The Hills GastroPub at 928-318-2008.
Eddie and Yessie Guzman, owners of Guzman Hospitality Group, also operate Julieanna’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 1951 W. 25th St., and Takos & Beer in 2017, 2071 S. 4th Ave.
Chef Eddie is a former executive sous chef at the Bouchon Bistro and banquet chef at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
Previously, the Desert Hills restaurant had been in the hands of Alex Trujillo, owner of Chef Alex Group, as The Patio since October 2015. Chef Alex also operates JT Bros. Handcrafted Sandwiches, 712 E. 32nd St., serving breakfast and lunch Mondays to Fridays, and JT Prime, serving dinner Tuesdays to Saturdays.
Chef Alex recently opened his newest restaurant, JT Prime Kitchen and Cocktails, in Old Town Scottsdale, with more locations to come.
A new collective has made its debut. What is a collective? A collective is a store that showcases many different small local businesses, according to business owner Nidya De La Torre.
Notion + Bloc Collective, located at 2544 S. 4th Ave., celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Nov. 20. The collective sells jewelry, clothing, desserts, candy and many gifts. It’s open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Somerton welcomed a new Subway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 22. The new sandwich shop is located at 725 E. Main St., Suite 7, in the Somerton Valley Plaza.
Vice Mayor Jesus Roldan and council members Juan Castillo, Lorena Delgadillo and Martha Gonzalez, as well as City Manager Louie Galaviz and Economic Development Director Marlene Lara, were on hand to welcome the “much-anticipated” restaurant to the community.
“Thank you for investing in the City of Somerton and making us your new home,” the city stated in an announcement.
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma for October:
• CONTRACTORS: Yuma Valley Electric, 1428 W. 15th St., 928-259-1687; Retrofit Electric, 564 S. 7th Ave.; Frozen Refrigeration, 2492 S. Mary Ave., 928-247-1762; Inside Edge Commercial Interior Services, 2700 Blue Water Road, Suite 400, Eagan, Minnesota, 651-389-3900; R Directional Drilling & Underground Technology, 8560 N. 77th Drive, Peoria, 602-374-3173.
• ITINERANT VENDORS: Animebooks.com, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 626-278-5151; Brass Raccoon, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive 928-581-0868; Shadow, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive; 623-889-1364; Clue 2 U, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 575-636-3463; Ray Whitacre, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 928-247-4664; Denise McKinney, 1440 Desert Hills, 951-415-6027; Were Puppy, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 928-502-2137; Worthington Illustrations, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 623-628-5863; Chibitasm, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 801-678-8878; Benjamin Lara, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 760-234-9170; Kipsworld, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 858-254-1837; Chic Creations, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 602-332-2335; Paola Roman, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 520-486-1555; Scifi Cards, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, 231-881-5087; Explosive Taco, 100-300 block of Main Street, 831-794-8642; La Potra Mexican Food, 100-300 block of Main Street, 928-315-5990.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: On Trak Physical Therapy, 2775 S. 8th Ave., 928-341-0700; Catalina JV, 1851 W. 24th St., Suite 101, 858-337-0457.
• RESTAURANTS: Carnitas El Taste (32nd), 5836 E. 32nd St., Suite 1, 928-210-4881; Sazon Arizonora, 115 W. 32nd St., 928-287-9195; Old West Java, 2098 S. 4th Ave., 928-919-4818; The Smoke Shacks, 1460 S. 4th Ave., 858-342-3859.
• RETAIL: Sedona White Studios, 7274 E. 38th St., 808-285-6950; Saul2Paul Apparel, 2529 S. 32nd Ave., 928-323-9997; Kiwink, 2508 S. 42nd Trail, 928-287-3134; Extra, 1975 W. Del Plata Lane, 928-798-0121; Sense of Bliss, 103 S. Madison Ave., 928-919-1281; Abuhari Boutique, 3771 W. 20th Place, 858-380-6923.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Brows By Lexes, 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite B10, 928-294-9112; Retreat Skin Parlor, 291 S. Main St., Suite G5., 480-521-7675; Face It Skin & Wax Studio, 2115 S. Arizona Ave., Suite 7, 928-304-9285; Onyx Beauty Studio, 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 103, 928-315-9495.
• SERVICE PROVIDERS: Prestine Power Washing, 13564 E. 55th St., 928-919-3350; Blindsmart, 11656 S. Ironwood Drive, 928-342-5060; MVC Construction, 304 S. May Ave., Lot 110, 928-294-7651; Quintero Mobile Car Wash, 4143 W. 4th St., 928-316-2254; Beatriz Ochoa Cleaning Service, 7629 E. 25th St., 928-750-2371; Mobile Notary By Cindy, 14419 E. 28th Lane, 619-889-8416; Yulissa Signing Services, 850 W. 32nd St., 928-817-7796; Ramirez Pool Service, 2053 S. Walnut Ave.; Modern Skn, 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 117, 401-349-9617; Cindy Rose Alterations, 14419 E. 28th Lane, 928-247-9559; Brenes Handyman Services, 5807 E. 45th St., 928-285-4458; Robles Landscape, 3270 W. Columbia Ave., Lot 1, 928-248-6052; Stay Clean Cleaning Services, 3443 S. Woodpecker Way, 928-210-1039; Super Clean NB Cleaning Services, 5807 E. 45th St., 928-285-7077; Santi’s Rv Mobile Wash, 6230 E. 47th St., 928-388-4115; Top Notch Solar Panel Cleaning, 7305 E. 39th St., 928-919-1137; Yuma Lawn Mower and Repair, 1134 S. Hereford Ave., 928-866-6988; Dirty Desert Cleaning Services, 674 S. May Ave., Suite 23, 928-294-0351; Envios El Toro 2, 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 110, 928-276-3989; Envios El Toro, 1225 W. 8th St., Suite C, 928-259-7346; Diaz Locksmith, 2122 S. 48th Way, 928-488-0676.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction updates for last week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: 24/7 Get Fit Gym, 2376 S. 34th Drive, for an addition to the gym.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Sunset Health, 675 S. Avenue B, for a remodel of the dental clinic; Werrlein Auto Sales, 2450 W. 8th St., for an office remodel.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Housing Authority of City of Yuma Apartments, 1980 S. Arizona Ave., et al., for façade renovations and new parking shades; Residence Inn by Marriott, 1688 S. Sunridge Drive, 114-room new hotel.
