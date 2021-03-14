Just last month, the owners of The Press Café and Bistro, 121 E. 24th St., announced the closure of the restaurant, and already a new owner has stepped up to take over the business.
Chef Michael Beyl plans to reopen The Press at the beginning of April. Beyl has spent all his life in the food industry.
“My grandfather was a butcher whom I watched throughout my childhood. Between helping in the butcher shop stamping labels on packages and learning the basics of the family business, I fell in love with food,” he said. “That love soon moved me to enroll in the Western Culinary Institute. Where I would become a Le Cordon Bleu graduate,” he added.
Since then, Beyl said, he has toured around America working for private golf resorts, passenger trains, a beautiful lodge outside of Yosemite park, country clubs and fine dining.
“Now I step forward in my dream as the new and proud owner of The Press Café & Bistro.
First and foremost I would like to thank Tara and Shaun (Morrison II) for entrusting me with The Press after putting their hearts and soul into not only a loved establishment but the Yuma community at large. With their support this has been an amazing experience.”
His first priority was to hire back the former employees and maintain the same level of quality and comfort expected by customers. “It is extremely important to me that not only is The Press the same beloved café that it always has been, with the same delicious menu but also that the original employees find their home with me as well,” Beyl said.
*****
Sesame’s Kitchen, 11274 S. Fortuna Road, Suite 8, is another restaurant that closed but reopened under new ownership. The Chinese restaurant is located in the Pioneer Shopping Center in the Foothills.
Cheryl Piceno is the new owner. Everything remains the same, with lunch and dinner specials, and she welcomes customers back. “We’re ready,” she said.
Founder and previous owner David Wong “decided to set sail on new adventures and retire.” Wong thanked his guests for their support over the years.
We wish Mr. Wong happy adventures in his retirement!
*****
Yuma Regional Medical Center has launched an online gift shop, so friends and family can safely and securely purchase gifts for patients that are then delivered to their rooms.
YRMC noted that it can be a stressful and difficult time for families when a loved one is hospitalized and it’s even more during this pandemic. “While nothing can replace the healing powers of human touch, we know that candy baskets, teddy bears, and small gestures stand as a constant reminder to patients that they are on the minds of loved ones,” the hospital said.
Browse the selection and perhaps brighten a patient’s day by sending a gift today: https://www.yumaregional.org/For-Visitors/Gift-Shop/Gift-Shop-Product-Listing.
*****
Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, and its restaurant, Boston’s Pizza, are getting ready to open. Both businesses held a hiring event on Friday.
Boston’s Pizza, a casual dining restaurant and sports bar, will open first, on April 25, followed by Four Points the following day, April 26. The restaurant, with a seating capacity of 214, will focus on all-American favorites with an Italian twist.
Yuma’s first Sheraton hotel and first full-service Marriott facility will have 110 rooms. The hotel is located on Avenue 3E, along Interstate 8 and next to two of PR Normandale Hotel’s other facilities, Holiday Inn Express and Candlewood Suites.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Building Permits Issued: Verizon Wireless Store, 1330 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, for an interior remodel.
• New Plans Submitted for Review: Arizona DES, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., for a new solar PV Canopy.
*****
