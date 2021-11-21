Today’s column is short but sweet. I recently got back from vacation, and I’m still playing catch up!
Speaking of sweet … Pauline Cameron has sold Catherine’s Cupcakery to Jonathan Cuevas Morales and Michael Samaniego. Cameron, a longtime school teacher and youth pastor, started serving up her sweets through online and delivery service in 2012 and expanded her business by opening a store in 2014.
The business has a new name, The Sweet Spot, but the address is the same: 1400 S. 4th Ave., in the Western Village Shopping Center in Yuma.
The new owners have made a couple of changes while still keeping the old alive. The Sweet Spot will continue to offer all of CC’s favorite cupcakes and baked goods to its loyal customers.
“Catherine’s Cupcakery has established a solid foundation, a foundation built strong by many years of great customer service and excellent recipes,” the new owners posted online. “The Sweet Spot is committed to continue building on that foundation that Catherine’s Cupcakery started.”
The shop has vegan cupcake options on hand as well as sugar-free when preordered.
The extended menu includes ice cream made fresh from scratch, raspados (snow cones), brownies, cookies and cheesecake. The shop also offers a variety of snacks, including traditional Mexican treats such as corn in a cup and chips with cheese, and a variety of American and Mexican candies, and everything you need to fill your sugar cravings.
The Sweet Spot, which is open from 12-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, is taking Thanksgiving homemade pie orders until Monday. The shop will donate 20% of all proceeds to the Crossroads Mission.
In addition, The Sweet Spot will be making 30 pies to sweeten the shelter’s Thanksgiving dinner. To order, call 928-248-4463.
******
In the words of Samantha Justice, she finally made the jump and started her own hair studio. The certified beautician and barber has opened Divine Instincts Hair Studio at 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 114.
“This is a dream I never thought I would actually see come to light, and I am so excited for the future. I have so much to say, yet speechless at the same time,” Justice stated in her announcement.
“Thank you to all of you who have believed in me and those that haven’t. Thank you to my amazing friends who showed up to help me when I needed it. I love you guys so much. My customers!! You all are amazing and this couldn’t happen without all of you trusting me and believing in me,” she added.
The “haircutist,” as the reader who told me about her called Justice, does more than cut hair; she does fades, flat tops, mullets, color and color correction, facials, hot shaves, waxing, beards and updos.
Justice is also available for photoshoots, weddings and events. Divine Instincts can be reached at 928-388-9272.
******
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
Building Permits Issued: Rural Metro Corp., 2029 S. Arizona Ave., for a new storage building; Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Ave., for solar PV canopies.
New Plans Submitted for Review: Enterprise Car Rental, 3905 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements; Nunes Cooling, 4471 E. Gila Ridge Road, for a new battery storage and breakroom building; Yuma County Development Services, 2381 W. 26th St., for solar PV canopies; and Yuma County Treasurer, 2550 S. 4th Ave., for Phase 2 interior alterations.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.