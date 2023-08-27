Husband-and-wife team Sergio Esquivel and Brenda Arreola recently opened Tortilleria Recién Salidas, which loosely translates to “Freshly Made Tortilla Shop,” and it’s making the residents of San Luis nostalgic.
Located at 1922 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., Suite 1, in Plaza Riedel, the shop is reviving an old Mexico tradition of picking up freshly made corn tortillas every day.
“People have accepted us. They have liked our product. It reminds them a lot of Mexico, of childhood,” Arreola told Cesar Neyoy, reporter for Yuma Sun sister newspaper, Bajo El Sol.
“I think it is the memory of when you were a child and they sent us to buy them. It is a tradition, custom and feeling that is remembered,” Arreola said in Spanish.
Customers can’t help but reminisce, she noted, about the satisfaction that comes with savoring a fresh tortilla and eating it only with salt or salsa, or the feeling of having to rush home with the tortillas to avoid being chastened for getting distracted and taking more time than expected.
At Recién Salidas, the enterprising couple offers white corn tortillas, which are not easy to find in the area but are traditional in all regions of Mexico.
“A lot of people, including ourselves who consume tortillas, don’t like going to the supermarket for a package of tortillas and then having to reheat them. That’s where the idea of this business came from,” said Esquivel, who, in his youth, worked at a tortilla shop in San Luis Potosí, a city in central Mexico.
A family investment made possible the purchase of the tortilla maker. It was not easy to find good quality flour without having to bring it from Mexico, but they finally found a supplier in Phoenix.
Tortilleria Recién Salidas is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 928-315-6929.
A new outdoor wedding and events venue is opening in Yuma. Rustique Weddings Events Garden, located at 13750 S. Avenue 5E, will have an area for ceremonies and receptions as well as onsite bathrooms.
Rustique will be working with a variety of local vendors, and all areas of the property will be available for photography.
In addition, the venue offers a wedding and photography package in partnership with Daliela Photography. If Daliela “Dolly” Sanchez is not available on your special day, Rustique will have an “amazing” selection of other photographers to recommend.
Opening Rustique is Sanchez’s dream. “I have been a wedding photographer in our beautiful community since 2019, so it’s an honor and privilege to be able to open up a wedding venue as it’s my lifelong dream,” she said. “Photography has always been my passion, getting to know so many beautiful families. I have been doing photography full time for five years, and I can’t wait to continue this journey with my beautiful wedding venue.”
Rustique will be hosting a grand opening on Sept. 29, from 6:15-9 p.m., and invites the community to check out the new venue. Rustique is now booking weddings for later this year and through 2025.
Yuma has a new option when it comes to food and grocery delivery. Antonio and Destanee Wilborn have started D&A’s Delivery, which they describe as an alternative to Instacart and Doordash.
The couple had actually been delivering food and groceries in the community through those services since 2019, but they decided to offer their own service for people who don’t want to pay the extra “middleman” fees.
They also wanted to provide food options that aren’t available with traditional delivery services, such as Raising Canes, In-N-Out and Daybreakers, as well as local favorites like Teezy’s Culinary Creations and Stan’s Burritos.
In addition, they pointed out that some menu items are not available on the Doordash app.
D&A’s Delivery noted that by ordering directly, customers will pay less and get fast and efficient delivery.
This is how it works: You place the order online or through the app directly with the restaurant or grocery store and send a message to D&A’s Delivery requesting pickup.
For more information or to request delivery, check out D&A’s Delivery page on Facebook or send a message via Facebook Messenger.
I’ve also been getting questions on the project now underway at the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 32nd Street, located across the road from Foothills 4th Avenue Gym and near Walmart. I have previously reported on this project, but for the readers who missed the original report, here’s a recap.
Midpointe Plaza is the name of the project under development by Troy and Claire Eckard. At this point, it will have a Circle K convenience store, gas station, drive-thru car wash and Starbucks.
The convenience store will include a Wetzel’s Pretzel quick-service restaurant. The express drive-thru car wash will have 18 vacuum parking spaces.
The convenience store will operate 24 hours a day, and the car wash will operate 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The new Starbucks will be about 2,160 square feet with a 180-square-foot patio. The drive-thru will have space for a minimum of 12 queued vehicles, and an additional 23 parking spaces will accommodate walk-in customers.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.