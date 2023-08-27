Husband-and-wife team Sergio Esquivel and Brenda Arreola recently opened Tortilleria Recién Salidas, which loosely translates to “Freshly Made Tortilla Shop,” and it’s making the residents of San Luis nostalgic.

Located at 1922 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., Suite 1, in Plaza Riedel, the shop is reviving an old Mexico tradition of picking up freshly made corn tortillas every day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you