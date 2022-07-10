TriState CareFlight, a subsidiary of Air Methods, has returned to Yuma County to serve residents with lifesaving air medical services after an absence of 20 years.
For more than 20 years, the TriState CareFlight helicopter served the Yuma community, and the helicopter is now back. The base, which opened July 1, offers the community critical care and transport in emergency situations, as well as interfacility transport when patients need to move between hospitals for specialized care.
Located at Yuma International Airport at 3523 S. Fortuna Ave, the Bell 407 aircraft is staffed with “industry-leading” trauma clinicians. Additionally, the crew is partnering with soldiers at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground to conduct mock drills, benefiting both organizations with additional ongoing training.
“We are known in this community and are thrilled to be back,” said Valerie Yevzerova, account executive. “It feels like we never left.”
TriState CareFlight is the only crew in Yuma County to carry blood on board its aircraft, allowing for in-flight administration to patients suffering from severe blood loss or at risk of hemorrhagic shock.
“Much of our clinical staff live in Yuma, and they want to see the community healthy,” said Josh Buckingham, clinical base lead. “They want the same care they provide for their own families given to everyone in the community. They choose to do this so families can sit and eat together again, so a dad can hold his child again, so significant others can embrace each other again with lasting happiness. This community is our family.”
TriState is part of Air Methods, which is committed to providing air medical services to all members of the communities they serve, according to a press release. The TriState average out-of-pocket patient cost per flight in Yuma County is less than $128, and it has secured in-network agreements with Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare and more than 30 additional health insurance companies. In addition, their patient advocacy program works with all patients, regardless of insurance, to ensure affordability.
The Assistance League of Yuma celebrated a grand reopening of its thrift shop at 1054 S 4th Ave. (with parking in the rear) with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday. The shop had been closed while crews cleaned, reorganized and restocked. This has been the biggest notable change in years, a spokesperson said.
Members of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and other community supporters were on hand to share in the celebration. Mary Williams, as the new president, said a few words welcoming shoppers back.
The thrift store supports Operation School Bell, which is the Assistance League’s signature program. Chapters research specific needs in their local communities and then develop, fund and implement programs that support children in need. The goal is to help children succeed in school by providing new school clothing; health assistance, including hearing, vision and/or dental care; and literacy, cultural and higher educational enrichment.
The summer hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
To reach the shop or for more information, call 928-783-5975.
Yuma Living Management recently made its debut as the only local, full service, short-term rental property management company in Yuma, according to Flor Llamas. She is now accepting consultation appointments.
Her services include calendar and reservation management, business growth, social media marketing, hosting and co-hosting. If you leave it to her, she will not only manage your short-term property, she promises to “furnish, decorate and make the space come to life for future guests.
Llamas will be present even when you’re not. “I manage each property with respect and provide business orientation decisions to make each guest feel as if they are the only one,” she said. “I make the complex seem easy. You just sit back, and I’ll handle everything.”
With her “Create and Launch” service, she will be happy to set up a 30-minute start-up consultation and provide rental website navigation and exploration as well as website, property and marketing optimization.
“I work hard to provide the marketing and exposure that will optimize each property for the best possible outcome,” she said.
Contact Flor Llamas at yumalivingmgmt@gmail.com or 928-580-4872
Olive & Oak Boutique and Creative Studio is moving to downtown Yuma. The home décor boutique and creative workshop studio has moved out of 3939 S. Avenue 3E, Suite 124. Saturday was the last day in this space.
The new shop will be behind the DaBoyz in downtown Yuma. Gwynn Carla Jones notes that customers will have shopping, dining and more all in the same area.
Jones will have the keys to her new space July 15, but it will be closer to the end of August when she reopens. We’ll keep you updated.
“We’ve got some work to do to the new store before it will be ready, plus stocking it as it’s three times the size of our current space,” she said.
Jones, with the help of husband Jonathan and their toddler, Levi, opened the first shop in June 2021. By the way, she is Olive and her husband is Oak.
On a sad note, The Yogurt House, located at 2241 S. Avenue A, Suite 25, in the Palm Plaza, closed its doors to the public on July 5.
The business is shifting to event catering and will be offering the service in the future. It’s also working on creating a wholesale and retail packaged product “that is better than what we served at The Yogurt House.”
The shop had only celebrated its grand opening in February of this year. We wish them the best in their new endeavor.
Yuma is losing House of Order, but it will still be available to locals virtually. Owner Jennifer Butler, a Yuma native, and her family are relocating to Austin, Texas.
The company offers organizing and productivity services to help customers manage paper, photos, projects, tasks and ideas with solutions for home and work, group and private needs, with in-person and virtual workshops.
For more information, go to houseoforder.net.
