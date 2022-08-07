Sephora is now offering its prestige beauty products in a newly opened store inside Kohl’s, 1350 S. Castle Dome Ave. The grand opening was celebrated on Aug. 3.

Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot “fully immersive beauty experience” that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora. Sephora-trained beauty advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and “discovery zones” serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products.

