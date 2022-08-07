Sephora is now offering its prestige beauty products in a newly opened store inside Kohl’s, 1350 S. Castle Dome Ave. The grand opening was celebrated on Aug. 3.
Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot “fully immersive beauty experience” that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora. Sephora-trained beauty advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and “discovery zones” serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products.
Shoppers will find a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands, including “coveted” beauty brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care.
In addition, six new prestige beauty brands, Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa, have been added.
The Yuma store is one of 400 Sephora at Kohl’s store openings planned nationwide this year.
Let me introduce you to Tails in Tubs Dog Grooming, a family-owned business run by a mother-daughter duo located at 10369 E. 39th Way in the Foothills.
The private, home-based grooming salon emphasizes a “stress-reducing, no interruptions, calming environment for your furry friends at an affordable rate.”
Jessica is a fully certified dog groomer, and her mom, Melody, is a certified dog bather on her way to becoming a fully certified groomer as well.
They offer nail clipping, ear cleaning, anal glands (small dogs only), nourishing shampoo and conditioners, no-heat drying, medicated baths (for fleas and ticks), hair brushing, de-matting, de-shedding, cutting, trimming and styling.
For more information or to book an appointment, go to www.tailsintubs.com or call 928-628-9787.
After moving from California, M&M Off-Road is now open in Yuma and accepting work. The new shop is located at 3373 Gila Ridge Road, off of Avenue 3E, behind Rush Truck Center.
Marc Behnke and Chandler Bell are the guys behind the work, from suspension and motor and transmission work to accessory installation or standard routine maintenance on any ATV, UTV or motorcycles (dirt bikes only, not street bikes).
M&M Off-Road is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule a drop off or get a quote, call 928-344-5472.
Greg Keith Wilkinson, who served as city manager for Yuma for 10 years, is now entering the construction materials supply and project management services industry.
He recently took over ownership of Archixona LLC and his firm has just been granted Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business certification through Veterans Affairs. Wilkinson served as a U.S. Marine for 22 years.
In between golfing and enjoying his “retirement,” Wilkinson has been providing emergency communications consulting services to the U.S. Department of Homeland Services.
Archixona provides public safety and emergency communications consulting to local, state, regional and federal entities, government and community liaison services, information technology services, construction materials supplies and construction project management services.
Wilkinson has extensive experience in the communications industry and helped establish the Yuma Regional Communications System that brought all local law enforcement agencies onto the same emergency communications system.
As a consultant, Wilkinson is now helping other agencies do the same in other regions of the country as well as working with DHS to improve its communications systems.
Wilkinson has also been on the Arizona Department of Homeland Security South Regional Advisory Council since 2002, when Gov. Janet Napolitano appointed him, and every governor since has reappointed him. He’s been chair of the board for 18 years.
Cox Media Group and INSP LLC have closed the transaction regarding CMG’s sale of TV stations in 12 markets, including Yuma, to Imagicomm Communications, an affiliate of INSP.
With the completion of this transaction, Imagicomm acquired the KYMA broadcast television station in Yuma.
“This acquisition is part of our broad corporate strategy to expand our media ownership across multiple entertainment platforms,” said David Cerullo, chairman and CEO of INSP. “We’re excited to bring these stations into the Imagicomm family because we know they are important local-journalism brands. We look forward to working with the talented staff at each station and building upon their rich legacy of serving their communities, advertisers and audiences.”
For CMG, the transaction is the “right” next step for its TV business. “This transaction advances the evolution of our asset portfolio as we connect and inspire diverse audiences every day through our unparalleled brands, award-winning content and exceptional team members,” said Dan York, president and CEO of CMG. “While it’s hard to see these stations and talented professionals leave the CMG family, we’re confident they’ll continue to inform, entertain and elevate their communities on behalf of Imagicomm, just as they did for us.”
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Elliott Construction, for a new multi-tenant building at 6255 E. 26th St.
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Dr. Shahram Askari, for building alterations for new diagnostic imaging equipment at 2475 S. Avenue A.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Tropicana Co., for a new company housing dormitory and recreation building at 2115 S. 4th Ave.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.