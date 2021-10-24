Shawn and Lindsey Maynard have launched Unknown Ground Coffee, a coffee delivery service based in Wellton. Customers subscribe to save, choose their favorite roast and pick their bean type, and the Maynards make sure their freshly roasted beans arrive at their door monthly.
This company has been a dream of the Maynards for years. Being a military family and parents of three girls, they often found themselves on “Unknown Ground.” Through everything, two things have remained genuine: family and friends.
“Nothing brings you closer together more than a good cup of coffee. This stands true even if it is enjoyed from different locations,” the explain on their website. “Unknown Ground Coffee delivers the feeling of home and happiness. Enjoying a cup of our coffee is our way of welcoming you to our home and family. We hope to share a little piece of us with you, regardless of the Unknown Ground.”
They start with raw coffee beans and roast them one bag at a time. Why whole coffee beans? “By supplying you with a whole bean, it allows the coffee to degas properly, leaving you with the richest flavors of the bean. Grinding your coffee adds less than a minute to your coffee drinking routine and we assure once you taste the freshness you won’t enjoy it the same, any other way.”
Their coffee beans come from Costa Rica, Mexico, Brazil, Kenya and other countries. Seasonal roasts are also available, such as “Smashin’ Pumpkins,” a twist on the traditional pumpkin spice roast with a hint of pecan, and “Yankee Doodle-Doo Snickerdoodle,” a version of the traditional German cookie.
Military members, veterans, first responders, law enforcement, fire and emergency medical personnel receive a 15% discount. Locals can pick up their orders without paying for shipping; just select “Local Pickup” as the delivery method.
Purchase coffee through the website www.unknowngroundcoffee.com. For more information, reach Unknown Ground Coffee by emailing unknowngroundcoffeeco@gmail.com or through Facebook.
*****
Cesar’s Retro Games & Toys has a new home. Owner Cesar Valdez moved his store from the Yuma Swap Meet, known by locals as “Los Perros,” to 1701 S. Avenue B, Suite 113.
The store sells retro systems and games and accessories. It buys them as well for in-store credit or cash.
In addition, the store has a variety of toys, collectibles, anime heroes, plushies and backpacks featuring popular characters such as Pokemon, Sonic, Mario, Zelda and Hello Kitty.
The store is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cesar’s Retro Games & Toys will also ship. To reach the store, call 928-655-3067.
*****
Vlanco Boutique, a women’s clothing store, has also moved, from 2607 S. 4th Ave., Suite A, to 206 S. Orange Ave. The shop has everything from dresses to jumpsuits, leisure wear to jeans, as well as jewelry, shoes and accessories.
Vlanco Boutique is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. To reach the store, call 928-750-4641.
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Updates for this week:
•New Plans Submitted for Review: 24/7 Get Fit Gym, 2376 S. 34th Drive, for an addition/expansion; Catholic Community Services Daybreak Adult Day Care, 321 S. 15th Ave., for alterations; Crane Salida Del Sol School, 910 S. Avenue C, for a new multipurpose building/cafeteria.
*****
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.