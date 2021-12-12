I know a couple of readers who have sent me their business wishes want Washington Federal to come to the Foothills. They will be thrilled to hear this news.
Developer Ross Wait has shared that the bank has purchased the corner lot across from CVS (kitty-corner from Walgreens) on Fortuna Road, apparently where Rural Metro used to be (that was before my arrival to Yuma, I believe) and most recently, a windshield repairman.
Washington Federal, which now goes by WaFd Bank, plans to build its newest branch on that spot.
The bank hoped to submit their plans to Yuma County this week, if not sooner, to get their building permit. It should then take about five to six weeks to start construction, Wait said.
*****
Ahead of its imminent opening, the Foothills Planet Fitness this week began in-club tours and a membership presale. The club’s second Yuma location will open at 11274 S. Fortuna Road in the Pioneer Shopping Center, next to Kabat’s ACE Hardware.
Planet Fitness will open the new 15,000-square-foot club in late December. “We’re excited to expand our presence in Yuma and offer a second club to the community, bringing a high-quality fitness experience where residents can build an active lifestyle at an affordable cost,” said Scott McCreery, regional director at United PF Partners. “We’re inviting locals to join us at the club for a tour before our official opening to experience the Judgment Free Zone and take advantage of our $0 down membership presale.”
The classic membership is $10 per month. The PF Black Card membership is $22.99 per month and provides access to the Black Card Spa, the ability to bring a friend anytime, and entry to over 2,100 clubs. The club is offering $0 down on both memberships until Wednesday, Dec. 15.
United PF currently operates one other club in the Yuma area, in the Las Palmillas Shopping Center, with 38 clubs across the state. For more information, visit www.PlanetFitness.com.
*****
Nearby, also in the Foothills, Dutch Bros Coffee will also soon be opening its third location in the Yuma area at 11350 S. Fortuna Road, in the Fortuna Palms development.
The 900-square-foot drive-thru coffee stand was supposed to be done by Dec. 1, but the contractor has experienced delays in electrical and air conditioning equipment delivery. The good news is that the power is now on, but the company was still waiting for the AC units that were ordered four months ago to arrive.
Wait, who is developing Fortuna Palms, said that as soon as the AC is installed, a crew will put in all the equipment, and then the employees will be ready to start training.
With the holidays coming up shortly, there aren’t many days left in the month. So the plan is to open right after the new year, Wait said.
The Dutch Bros chain has both company owned and franchise-operated sites. This one is up for sale, so if you’re interested in the $2.7 million investment, contact Jesse Rozio of GPS Commercial Advisors at 480-603-6892.
*****
And speaking of Fortuna Palms, Wait updated me on what’s happening with the 13.5-acre mixed-use commercial center located between the Dairy Queen and Walgreens. It will also include a Mexican restaurant, car wash, hotel and retail space.
The Chile Pepper’s second location will be next to the Dairy Queen. The owners hope to take their plans to Yuma County in the next two to three weeks. It should then take about 30 days for them to get a building permit.
The Gutierrez family is really excited about the new restaurant, Wait said.
The car wash, which will be located behind Walgreens, is moving forward. The transaction is set up to close toward the end of January, if not sooner.
As for the new hotel, it’s not only still on but the number of rooms have increased. The developers of the hotel (the name cannot be publicly disclosed yet) originally planned about 80 to 85 rooms, but then a market study indicated that the Foothills area needs about 110-120 more hotel rooms. So they’ve upped the number of rooms to 114.
Wait explained that it takes about a year to get all the permits, approvals and financing in place. The project is now about eight to nine months from the start of construction.
Wait was in talks to bring in an Aldi’s grocery store, but those plans were put on hold. Hopefully, Aldi’s will jumpstart the project again or Wait finds another grocery store to come into that spot.
*****
Plans for another of Wait’s projects, Filiberto’s Mexican Food, have been submitted to the county and the project is out to bid. Wait is working with Norma De Leon to bring Filiberto’s to Fortuna Road, next to Wheezy’s Restaurant and Sport Bar.
Within the next 10 days or so, they should have all the pricing. Once that comes back, they will choose a builder. It will then take a couple more weeks to start construction.
*****
Here are the latest Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates:
*****
Building Permits Issued: Pueblo Corner, located at the northwest corner of Avenue B and 20th Street, for site improvements; Sunset Health, for a new administrative office building at 703 S. Avenue B, Suite A; Take 5 Oil Change, 3010 S. 4th Ave.; Titan Solar, 4450 E. 40th St., for a rooftop PV, 27.45 Kw.
*****
New Plans Submitted for Review: Sam’s Club, 1462 S. Pacific Ave., for an interior remodel; Soft Cloth Car Wash, located at the northwest corner of Avenue B and 20th Street, for a new car wash; We Recycle Solar, 1970 S. Factor Ave., for equipment installation; Yuma Regional Medical Center, 2400 S. Avenue A, for clinical lab relocation; and Yuma Mesa Self Storage, Palo Verde Street, near Avenue 3E, for a new self-storage facility.
*****
