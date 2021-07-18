There is a new way to move in town. Watch Us Move, a new relocation services company, is now offering to move your home or office within Yuma County, the state or across the country.
The company acknowledged that moving can be stressful – “unless you hire the right men at the right price.”
Owner Chris Ramirez promised “professional moving services provided with exceptional care and expertise. Moving made easy.”
To schedule a move or for more information, call Watch Us Move at 928-294-5711.
More than four years ago, Adrian Villalobos, owner of MyoLab LLC, set out to help Yuma athletes and others to “Train Hard. Recover Faster.” MyoLab continues to grow and thrive along with their clients at a new location at 3105 S. 4th Ave., at the Big Curve in Yuma.
According to Villalobos, MyoLab’s team of licensed massage therapists (LMTs), an exercise physiologist and trained athletic technicians include college-educated community health educators, training in specific methods, athletic training, and graduate-level education in performance enhancement and injury prevention, as well as numerous exercise physiology-related professional certifications through the National Academy of Sports Medicine and others.
“Our focus here at MyoLab is on helping our clients reach their fitness goals safely and as quickly as possible, while minimizing the effects of soreness and fatigue,” Villalobos said. “Regular visits to MyoLab helps our clients stay more fully engaged in whatever physical activity they choose, while performing at their best.”
MyoLab’s new site enhances their client-centric atmosphere in a more convenient location for most Yuma residents.
Brittney Gomez, LMT, specializes in numerous therapeutic methods and has been at MyoLab since its early days. She encourages anyone who is physically active to come in and discover the depth of focus they will experience related to their physical well-being.
“We don’t just work on athletes here,” Gomez said. “Anyone who has been using their body can benefit–maybe you’ve been working in your yard, or you work in a physical trade, we welcome everyone. We listen closely to our clients and work to meet and exceed their needs.”
Many of MyoLab’s clients began receiving care at its inception and have regular, frequent appointments. Tori Bourguignon is among them.
“MyoLab has helped me so much with my health and fitness endeavors,” Bourguignon said. “They are incredibly professional. I absolutely love it. The new location is fantastic–but what matters most is the MyoLab team’s depth of knowledge and ability, and sincere concern for their clients. The whole team is truly there to help people improve their ability to continue to be active and healthy. MyoLab has become an integral part of my health and wellness routine, and I haven’t felt this great in years.”
Wendy Goodwin, LMT, holds a National Academy of Sports Medicine certification as a corrective exercise specialist, with expertise in several other modalities.
“One of the most gratifying things here at MyoLab is seeing people understand the difference in the depth and quality of care they’re receiving,” Goodwin said. “Knowing that my time with them will help them do better in their daily life or enhance their sports performance is huge. It matters–because when you feel better, you do better.”
The effects of receiving care at MyoLab weren’t lost on MMA professional Kelvin Gastelum, as he remarked in a recent Instagram post, “Thank you for helping take care of my body and helping me get straight and ready for next week for training! If you’re an athlete in Yuma, you should be coming here every day!!”
Find MyoLab online at: https://myolab.net/ or on Instagram: @myolab_yuma, or by calling, 928-276-4711.
The Yuma Regional’s Patient Financial Services team has recently moved from YRMC Corporate Center to a new location, YRMC Support Center. The Support Center is located at 720 Rio Vista Drive, which is on the east side of Interstate 8, just south of the Giss Parkway exit. Their service hours remain Monday – Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm.
The Patient Financial Services team has spent the past 21 years at the Corporate Center. Patients who prefer to speak with patient financial team members in-person, will still be able to do so in their new location at the new YRMC Support Center.
Farm Stores, the oldest, largest drive-thru convenience store in America is offering franchise opportunities in Yuma County for the first time since opening its doors in 1957. Farm Stores is a combination grocery store, bakery and café franchise chain that has become an institution across south Florida for more than 60 years and is looking for qualified franchisees who’d like to join the Farm Stores family.
Farm Stores carries customers’ favorite grocery and household brands in addition to products not found anywhere else, and it’s all brought to the car: the equivalent of a drive-thru supermarket express lane. From milk and eggs, to fresh produce, to ready-to-eat hot and cold snacks to beverages including freshly-brewed coffee and fresh squeezed orange juice, Farm Stores will be open early to serve morning commuters and late for the last stop when heading home. Furthermore, a mobile app allows customers to place an order in advance for even greater convenience.
“We are extremely excited to introduce this unique shopping experience to the Southern Arizona community and be able to provide an enhanced level of convenience so that families can spend more time on the things that matter most,” said Livia Almandos, who along with her husband, Carlos, are the Southern Arizona Farm Stores area representatives.
“Carlos grew up with Farm Stores in Florida, we both believe that our community here in Arizona will definitely benefit from the service and convenience that Farm Stores provides right to your car,” Almandos added.
Contact Carlos Almandos at carlos.almandos@farmstores.com or 520-353-3414.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.