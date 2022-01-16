After 36 years of running a successful motorcycle repair business in Escondido, California, Tom Kleis moved to Yuma. He wasn’t quite ready to retire. So he opened Westside Choppers at 156 4th Ave., which offers tires, parts and services for Harley Davidson motorcycles.
“I wasn’t ready to quit. I just didn’t want to live in California,” he said.
The 71-year-old first came to Yuma in the 1970s as part of Territorial Prison Bike Runs. Then a friend of his moved to Wellton. Wanting to get out of the neighboring state, Kleis soon followed suit.
Although he first went into the construction business, his first love (other than his wife) were motorcycles. He bought his first one the day he turned 16.
And that’s how he got into the business. He started doing his own repairs and soon he was helping friends fix their motorcycles. Eventually he opened his own shop.
Westside Choppers can help with maintenance and simple repairs. Kleis has all the parts and supplies needed if someone wants to do them on their own. If he doesn’t have a part, he can order it.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 928-294-3501.
******
If you’ve been looking for Tai Nguyen and his team of nail techs, he sold the old salon and opened a new one called Le Vogue Nails & Spa, and they’re ready to do your nails and soothe tired feet.
The new salon is located at 1580 S. 4th Ave, Suite B, next to Sprouts Market and Jersey Mike’s Subs. It offers professional nail care services, including manicures, pedicures, acrylic nails and dipping powder.
Le Vogue also offers additional services such as callus removal, sugar scrubs, waxing services and more.
What makes Le Vogue special, according to Hue Nguyen, Tai’s wife, is that they listen to customers and take their time doing nail designs. They are also very clean, either using disposable tools or thoroughly sterilizing them using UV technology after every client.
Le Vogue offers 10% discounts to military and students and those celebrating birthdays. They must present ID to receive a discount. The salon can also accommodate large groups of people.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To book an appointment, contact Le Vogue Nails & Spa at 928-888-6789.
******
A new Goodwill is coming down the pipeline. It will go into Gomez Plaza, south of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, at the northeast corner of South Jesse Way and East 17th Street (across from Yuma Palms).
The new 22,206-square-foot building will consist of a retail sales area along with a production/warehouse area.
I learned of this through a request submitted by Jeffrey A. Koski, on behalf of Fortuna De Oro, for an aesthetic review from the Yuma Design and Historic Review Commission of the new retail building.
******
And, in case you missed the Yuma Sun story, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission granted Barkley Seed a conditional use permit to expand an agriculture cooler processing and shipping facility.
The 21.4-acre property is located at 3255 S. Avenue 3½E, on the southeast corner of 32nd Street.
Developed in 2010, the property currently has a 44,000-square-foot agricultural processing facility, GreenGate Fresh. The applicant plans to construct a new 41,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building for processing and shipping, adjacent to the existing facility.
The expansion will include dock space for 12 additional truck bays. Expansion will require 31 additional parking spaces.
******
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week and last:
Certificates of Occupancy Issued: 4th Avenue Gym, 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 1, following an expansion; CPA Financial, Addition/Alterations, 798 W. 8th St., following an addition and alterations; and Le Vogue Nails & Spa, 1580 S. 4th Ave., Suite B, following tenant improvements.
Building Permits Issued: Picacho Family Dental, 3325 S. Avenue 8E, Suite 4, for interior alterations; Yuma County Development Services, 2381 W. 26th St., for new solar PV canopies; and Yuma County Treasurer’s Office, 2550 S. 4th Ave., for Phase 2 interior alterations.
New plans Submitted for Review: Jim Smith for fire damage repairs to an existing office building located at 219 W. 2nd St.; Kohl’s, 1350 S. Castle Dome Ave., for alterations to the Sephora Store; and Love’s Travel Center, 2931 E. Gila Ridge Road, for a service garage addition and alterations.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.