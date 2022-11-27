Readers, it’s that time of the year! Comings and Goings is putting together the annual Business Wish List of companies and services that readers would like to see in Yuma County.
We’re looking for your input. What businesses would you like? Do you have a favorite store or restaurant you wish would open here? What kind of services do you think are needed in the area?
Some might eventually become a reality, like the Washington Federal branch in the Foothills, which a reader wished for last year. The bank, which now goes by WaFd, is being built on Fortuna Road, on the corner across from CVS (kitty-corner from Walgreens).
Last year, Costco Wholesale topped the wishlist, with Trader Joe’s right on its heel. Will it stay the same this year? Or will new contenders come into play?
Please let us know your wish and why you want it here by sending an email to mknaub@yumasun.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Comings and Goings will publish the list in the Dec. 25 column.
*****
The Blue Fox Bar and Grill opened its doors on Wednesday at 2355 S. 4th Ave., the site of the former Hunter Steakhouse. The Blue Fox, described as a “one-of-a-kind and luxury restaurant in Yuma, yet (with) very affordable price,” has a multi-cuisine menu with Indian fusion.
Anand Sabapathy, who also owns Curries Restaurant, Ramada Inn and Howard Johnsons, renovated the interior and exterior before opening his newest restaurant.
The Blue Fox opens daily at 11:30 a.m. and closes at 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 928-256-3000.
*****
Old West Java, a “rolling coffee shop,” debuted last month. Cristobal and Elizabeth Perez are serving up a variety of hot, iced and blended drinks and teas, with special flavors and milk substitutes available.
Some of the special flavors, perfect for this time of the year, include chocolate Abuelita frappe, pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cream cold brew, pumpkin horchata cold brew, mazapan frappe and lotus biscoff frappe.
The Perezes are a Yuma family of four. “We have two boys who definitely keep us busy and on our toes. Some of our favorite activities are attending our boys baseball games, playing at the park, and going to the library,” they posted online.
Their dream of starting a business goes back to 2010. Their experiences as wife and husband include working in food management for 25 years combined, working in the coffee industry for five years and earning a bachelors in business.
“We can’t wait to meet you guys and serve you great coffee,” they noted.
Because Old West Java is on wheels, you’ll find it parked at different locations, from the farmers market at the Yuma Palms to the downtown night market. It might be in the CAL Ranch parking lot or a special event happening that day. To find out where it is, check out the schedule posted each week on Facebook and Instagram.
*****
The restaurant at the city-owned Desert Hills Golf Course is in new hands after the Yuma City Council approved a new concession services agreement with Guzman Hospitality Group.
As reported in the Yuma Sun this past week, the council agreed to a five-year agreement with the option to renew for three additional, three-year terms for the operation of The Hills Gastropub at 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive.
The city privatized the restaurant in 2014 and, after asking for proposals, handed it over to Frank’s Family Dining. The company operated the restaurant for about a year and then closed due to financial difficulty.
Alex Trujillo, owner of Chef Alex Group, took over in October 2015 and operated the restaurant as The Patio for several years.
The city recently issued a new request for proposals seeking a restaurant concessionaire to serve the dining needs of golf clientele and the public. It asked that the concessionaire also provide onsite catering for special events such as golf outings, golf tournaments, weddings, birthdays and other occasions.
Guzman Hospitality Group operates Julieanna’s Seafood and Steakhouse and Takos & Beer. Executive Chef and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Guzman is a former executive sous chef at the Bouchon Bistro and banquet chef at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
*****
I had some concerned readers reach out about the temporary closure of the Yuma VA Community Clinic located at 3111 S. 4th Ave. in the Big Curve Shopping Center.
The clinic “paused” operations for a few days while the federal government and building owners negotiated a new lease, as reported by Yuma Sun staff writer James Gilbert.
The Veterans Affairs has since been granted a 30-day extension to operate while a long-term lease agreement is worked out and expects a resolution “sometime very soon.”
Clifford Baser of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said that staff would reach out to veterans whose appointments were canceled to notify them of the rescheduled dates and times.
The clinic provides healthcare to more than 4,000 area veterans and serves a significant number of winter visitors during this period.
During the clinic’s temporary closure, the VA provided veterans with other healthcare options, such as home care and virtual and telephonic medical appointments.
Two mobile medical care units were also set up in the American Legion Post 19 parking lot on Virginia Drive to provide face-to-face meetings with doctors.
Baser said the VA will provide status updates on the lease negotiation whenever they become available.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.