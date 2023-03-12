Somerton officials have welcomed a new business to the community. Members of the City Council and staff gave Your Greens a “warm welcome” and celebrated the opening of the business’ second shop, this one in their city, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 15.

The establishment, located at 342 W. Main St., Suite D, allows customers to mix and match ingredients to create a customized salad, sandwich or wrap.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you