Somerton officials have welcomed a new business to the community. Members of the City Council and staff gave Your Greens a “warm welcome” and celebrated the opening of the business’ second shop, this one in their city, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 15.
The establishment, located at 342 W. Main St., Suite D, allows customers to mix and match ingredients to create a customized salad, sandwich or wrap.
Your Greens also serves boba drinks in a variety of flavors, such as strawberry, passion fruit, chocolate, cherry and more.
The first shop is located at 1946 Juan Sanchez Blvd., Suite 3, San Luis, in Plaza Riedel.
For more information, contact the Somerton shop at 928-315-6012 or the San Luis shop at 928-550-5445.
*****
The Foothills also has a new business. Bravo-6 Nutrition, a veteran and locally owned supplement shop, is now open at 7929 E. 32nd St., Suite 6, next to 4th Avenue Gym.
Want to lose weight? Want to gain weight? Looking for wellness and/or pre- and post-workout products? Whatever your need, owners Joshua and Ashley Pembleton are ready to help.
Bravo-6, which is decorated with a military theme, offers a variety of supplements, clothing, gear and shakes. The shop gives a 10% discount to military, veterans and first responders when they present their ID at check out.
Shop hours are 9 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. To 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 928-581-4948.
*****
I recently discovered a cool new business … MyCafe, a mobile coffee shop with free delivery and no minimum. With one call, Erika Trevizo, a self-proclaimed coffee lover, will deliver your favorite coffee drinks, hot or cold, to your door.
The menu includes cold brew, hot coffee and lattes. Trevizo listens to her customers and occasionally tweaks her menu by adding specialty drinks such as flavored lemonades, more varieties of Red Bulls, fun seasonal lattes and more.
MyCafe also has a Something Sweet Menu featuring dulce chilito, a Mexican spicy condiment. Flavors include Skittle-ade, Starburst-ade, Sour Patch Watermelon Lemonade and Jolly Misfit. MyCafe even offers sugar-free options.
For every five drinks you buy, you get one free. Hours of delivery are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and Saturdays upon request.
To place an order, email mycafebytrevizos@gmail.com or call 928-580-8147. To ensure timely delivery, place the order the evening before you’d like it delivered. You may order the same day, but it might take longer.
*****
Jeff Heinrichs has started a business called Yuma Rides and Services. He will gladly take you to a doctor’s appointment or drop you off at the Mexico border. But Heinrichs does so much more. He personalizes his services according to the customer’s needs. Although he caters mainly to winter visitors and residents, he’s happy to help anyone who needs help.
His services include “summerizing” and “winterizing” homes, maintaining vacant homes, refilling propane tanks, weed control, pickup and courier services, computer and IT support and other services as requested.
“We offer many professional and personalized services to lighten the load on your routine and seasonal chores,” he explained.
Heinrichs grew up on the north Oregon coast in the small town of Seaside. He’s a veteran of the U.S. Navy with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He worked for more than 20 years as a quality manager for a semiconductor capital equipment manufacturer.
He loves the outdoors, especially the beach, and enjoys meeting new people. He has traveled all over the world and visited more than 20 countries and five continents. He was living in Ukraine when Russia invaded in February 2022, forcing him to leave Kyiv. He traveled to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Serbia and Montenegro before eventually landing in Yuma, where he’s a full-time resident. Sounds like he has plenty of fascinating stories to share!
For more information, go to www.yumarides.com or www.yumaridesandservices.com, email jeff@yumarides.com or call 928-408-4437.
*****
The Arizona Children’s Association has merged its behavioral health programs in Yuma County into Intermountain Centers for Human Development, an integrated, nonprofit health system with numerous locations across Arizona.
Intermountain will take ownership of the programs on Feb. 27, 2023.
AzCA will continue to provide child welfare and prevention services statewide, including foster care and adoption services, home assessment and courtesy supervision services, interstate compact for the placement of children, kinship services and Parents as Teachers, Family, Friends and Neighbors programming.
The behavioral health services in the Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties were also merged into Intermountain. AzCA will also continue its services in Maricopa and Mohave counties and its Neurosequential Model services statewide.
“AzCA and Intermountain have a relationship that extends over 20 years,” said AzCA’s President and CEO Jacob Schmitt. “Ensuring children and families get the care and treatment they need is vital for the communities we serve. Our relationship with Intermountain helps us all meet this commitment and is the best way of preserving AzCA’s legacy.”
Intermountain Centers is a nonprofit organization with more than 50 years of experience providing the highest quality, evidence-based, health and human services to improve the overall well-being and welfare of children, families and individuals.
Existing AzCA staff in Southern Arizona have been offered employment through Intermountain.
According to Intermountain President and CEO Rose Lopez, “Intermountain is committed to building upon the success of AzCA by embracing staff and improving and enhancing services in each of these communities.”
*****
A couple of readers reported that Ricky’s Other Place, a pub located at 3950 W. 24th St., at the intersection of Avenue C, has closed.
A customer went to the establishment and discovered some of the signs gone and the building completely dark.
I searched on the internet and social media and found that it has “permanently closed.”
*****
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: Get Axed Yuma, 1305 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suite L-2, for tenant improvements; Tropicana Co., 2115 S. 4th Ave. Building E, for new company housing and recreation building.
• NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: PMG Building, 350 W. 16th St., for office alterations to Suite 204; U-Haul, 808 S. Rio Vista Drive, for a new self-storage and moving facility.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.