After years of teaching belly dance in city facilities, Shelley Parris, also known by the stage name of Raven, has opened her own studio. Her company, Yuma Bellydance, held the first class at the new studio located at 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 308, on Oct. 4.

“Dance is one of the most exciting ways to learn about another culture and people,” Parris states on her website. “Did you know belly dance provides an all over workout for your body that focuses on flexibility, balance, and body positivity? Are you looking for a fun energetic class that not only provides a workout for your body but also teaches you about another culture? Are you looking for not only a workout but a chance to make new friends?”

