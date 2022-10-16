After years of teaching belly dance in city facilities, Shelley Parris, also known by the stage name of Raven, has opened her own studio. Her company, Yuma Bellydance, held the first class at the new studio located at 1700 S. 1st Ave., Suite 308, on Oct. 4.
“Dance is one of the most exciting ways to learn about another culture and people,” Parris states on her website. “Did you know belly dance provides an all over workout for your body that focuses on flexibility, balance, and body positivity? Are you looking for a fun energetic class that not only provides a workout for your body but also teaches you about another culture? Are you looking for not only a workout but a chance to make new friends?”
Beginning belly dance classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Advance classes are held at 6 p.m. Thursday. The studio is closed Friday and Sunday. Doors open half an hour earlier so participants can register.
The cost for a once-a-week class is $30 per month or drop in and try a single class for $10.
South County continues to grow, with another new business celebrating its grand opening in Somerton. On Oct. 11, city officials welcomed Supergas Mini Mart Car Wash, 611 E. Main St., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Councilwomen Martha Gonzalez and Lorena Delgadillo, along with city staff, welcomed the business to the community and thanked them “for investing in the City of Somerton and making us your new home.”
Customers can now get gas, snacks, cold drinks and a car wash all in one place. For more information, call 928-627-1071
Yuma has a new option when it comes to self-storage facilities. Hall Construction has opened Yuma Mesa Storage at 2775 E. Palo Verde St. and is now leasing units, with discounts for military and first responders.
Yuma Mesa has large self-storage units and climate-controlled options and plenty of space to store boats, RVs or other toys.
The facility assures customers that their belongings are well secured and that they have taken every precaution to make the facility as safe as possible. Some of the security features include tall security fencing, high-tech surveillance cameras, gated access and onsite staff.
Sundry RV is bringing mobile inspection and repair services to the Foothills. The family-owned business offers a “sundry” of services to maintain, inspect and repair your camper. From full solar systems up top to slide room components down below, Sundry RV will cover every corner of your rig.
Technician and owner Joe Cogsdill is a full time RVer, certified by the Recreational Vehicle Technician Association of America and fully insured.
Sundry RV is currently taking appointments. Reach out today to start planning your kitchen renovation or solar system install.
Lisa Rodriguez, a licensed massage therapist, has spread her wings and left Laser Gals to start a new adventure in her own studio.
Pause Massage Therapy is located at 2607 S. 4th Ave., in the Desert Sun Plaza.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 928-581-9579.
Let me take this opportunity to answer a couple of questions from readers on business activity seen around town. I have written about both of them previously, but readers sometimes miss columns.
Q: What’s going on at the old Kirkland’s store?
A: Kirkland’s Home’s lease at 1496 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Suites J3/J4 in the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center expired at the end of July and the home decor store decided not to renew it.
However, Five Below quickly scooped up the space and is remodeling it. Five Below is a discount store that sells products that cost up to $5, plus a small assortment of products from $6 to $25. The chain, which is aimed at tweens and teens, has more than 1,200 stores across the United States.
Q: Any idea what they are doing to the old Hunter Steakhouse?
A: The interior and exterior of the former Hunter Steakhouse, 2355 S. 4th Ave., which closed in 2018, is being renovated for the upcoming Blue Fox Bar and Grill.
Anand “Andrew” Sabapathy, owner of Curries Restaurant, Ramada Inn and Howard Johnson Inn, plans to offer a multi-cuisine menu with Indian fusion.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.