Yuma Candle Company, a retail shop and candle bar, celebrated its grand opening on Friday. The company is now sharing space with Desert Sunset Creations at 224 Main St., Suite 106, which is part of the 224 Shops on Main Street in downtown Yuma.

The business specializes in small batched and hand-poured soy candles in exclusive blends. It also offers wholesale, private label and custom scents to qualified buyers.

