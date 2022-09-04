Yuma Candle Company, a retail shop and candle bar, celebrated its grand opening on Friday. The company is now sharing space with Desert Sunset Creations at 224 Main St., Suite 106, which is part of the 224 Shops on Main Street in downtown Yuma.
The business specializes in small batched and hand-poured soy candles in exclusive blends. It also offers wholesale, private label and custom scents to qualified buyers.
The best part, according to owner Lindsay Elk, the candle bar is a walk-in candle-pouring experience. “No more waiting for a workshop,” she noted.
Elk explained that she always dreamed of creating her own line of candles that not only brought back memories of her “hometown of the heart” but also were long lasting and dye free.
Three states away, Hollie Pizzitola also had a dream of creating the perfect candle. Remote customer service work brought them together, but their friendship allowed them to launch Yuma Candle Co. in the fall of 2019, right before the pandemic. The company survived by participating in markets, conferences and holding workshops in partnership with other small businesses.
“We are a story of never giving up,” they posted on their website.
With a goal of “creating memories through scents,” their candles have names such as Yuma Mesa, Cotton Fields, Date Farm, Citrus & Cilantro, Gunpowder, Smoked Brisket and more.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 5-8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. For more information or to check out the available scents and collections, go to www.yumacandlecompany.com.
Residents of San Luis, Arizona, can now beat the heat with a cold drink at the newly opened Starbucks located at 1589 N. Main St., in the Walmart shopping center.
The store celebrated its grand opening on Aug. 26, with city officials in attendance to help cut the ceremonial ribbon. The coffee shop is open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
According to a story by Cesar Neyoy, reporter for sister newspaper Bajo El Sol, city officials hope the new Starbucks will convince other businesses to come to the city.
“We are hoping that it will be well received, that it has good sales, because other businesses look at how they are doing, and it is a good sign that the population has disposable income for spending,” explained Jenny Torres, manager of economic development.
Starbucks is the first of four new businesses to open in the north part of San Luis. A Clean Freak car wash and a branch of AEA Federal Credit Union are expected to open in the coming months. Clean Freak was supposed to take place on the same day as Starbucks, but its opening has been postponed until mid-September, Torres added.
To learn more about the growth that San Luis is experiencing, read the feature story published in today’s business edition.
Off the Charts, a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary located at 2115 W. Winterhaven Drive, right across the California border in Winterhaven, is now open.
It provides recreational users and medical card carriers with cannabis flower and buds, vapes, pre-rolls, concentrates, drinks, edibles, clones, CBD, pet products and more.
The dispensary offers curbside pickup, in-store shopping and in-store pickup.
“Once you step into our dispensary, you will immediately see the Off The Charts difference, exemplified by our upscale design and outstanding customer support,” the company stated.
“As a family-run establishment, we always strive to make our customers feel like family. We are committed to high-quality products and outstanding quality of service.”
Off the Charts noted that it employs “knowledgeable, helpful and caring staff that is ready to answer any questions you may have.”
It is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Sunday. For more information, go to offthechartsshop.com/shop-winterhaven or call 928-503-5527.
Dosis VR Games is moving from 2544 S. 4th Ave. to downtown Yuma. The virtual reality arcade will reopen its doors in the fall, giving Yumans the opportunity to explore virtual reality or sing their hearts out in private karaoke sessions.
“We’re extremely grateful for all your support these past 3 years. We look forward to seeing you at our new Main Street location in October,” the company posted online.
Dosis VR Games aims to provide a new kind of entertainment by allowing kids and adults to enter simulated, computer-generated 3D worlds by themselves or with family and friends.
For more information, go to www.dosisvrgames.com.
Here are the business licenses issued by the City of Yuma in June:
• CONSULTANT: DeAnda Consulting, 1334 E. 23rd Place, 928-255-4157
• CONTRACTOR: Apex Imaging Services, 720 Indigo Cour, Pomona, California, 909-593-9539.
• DEPARTMENT STORES: Trapletes Clothing Co., 2450 S. 4th Ave., Suite 109, 424-371-3110.
• DOOR TO DOOR SOLICITOR: Roberto DeAnda, 1334 E. 23rd Place, 888-557-6431.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Santana Law Firm, 2554 S. 41st Ave.; Arizona Skincare Institute, 318 S. Main St.; Pioneer Title Agency, 1606 S. 6th Ave., Suite B, 520-458-3500.
• RESTAURANTS: Mooos Creamery, 1400 S. 4th Ave., 928-581-5909; Salty Baldy Coffee and Vintage, 1292 S. 5th Ave., Suite 4, 907-738-5597; Papa Murphy’s Take & Bake Pizza, 2383 W. 24th St., Suite 115, 928-615-3940
• RETAIL: Pitaya Screenprints, 1257 W. 18th Place, 928-287-2760; Wilde Comics, 300 E. Palo Verde St., 928-920-2879.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Style By Jacque, 1455 W. 16th St., Suite 5, 928-581-1756; Glow Beauty Bar of Yuma, 2540 S. 4th Ave., Suite 7, 928-919-4154; Lucky Nails and Spa, 3970 W. 24th St., Suite 110, 928-782-9966.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: Integrity Pest Solutions, 1062 S. Brahma Lane, 928-941-0393; Romero Interpreting Services, 2968 W. 20th Place, 760-425-6056; Garden of Gods Tattoo Studio, 201 S. Orange Ave., 928-259-3686; Truly Enchanted Travels, 2666 S. Moonlight Way, 802-587-2895; Erik’s Rv Repairs and Mobile Services, 12754 E. 42nd St., 928-502-9351; Glandscaping, 699 W. Monroe St., Somerton, 928-550-0197; Fulgurtek Services, 5992 E. 44th Parkway, 623-698-2517; Impeccable Cleaners, 10436 S. Del Montes, 928-246-3481; Clean With Faith Services, 1727 W. 26th Drive, 928-919-7059; Sunshine Pool Services, 4754 E. County 15½ St., 928-655-3303; Grass Guys, 4691 W. 18th St., 928-655-0820; Yuma Auto Spa, 1246 S. 3rd Ave., 928-287-6199; Body Sculpting By Ada, 200 S. 3rd Ave., 928-318-0198; General Service, 11428 S. Cardinal Drive, 928-503-1648.
• TRANSPORTATION/SHUTTLES: Zaddyz Cabbiz, 156 S. 4th Ave., 928-503-5191.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.