During a March 8 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Tim and Janet Craig, longtime owners of Green Valley Pool Service and Repair, handed the scissors to new owners, Casey and Marina Roloff, as a symbol of passing on their legacy.
Green Valley is located at 3143 E. 33rd Place, Unit B. The phone number is 928-782-9246.
Casey Roloff has dedicated his life protecting the country as a law enforcement professional and also invests in real estate. Marina Roloff, a graduate of Yuma High School, is a family nurse practitioner with more than 10 years of experience in the healthcare field and 6 years in family medicine providing primary care. Together, they are parents to 6-year-old son Jace Emran.
Growing up in Yuma, Marina was actively involved in sports and worked as a water safety instructor, lifeguard and pool manager for the city.
The Roloffs have taken over a business with a long history. Frank and Doris Musgrave established Green Valley Pool & Patio in 1970, according to the company’s website. Neither Frank nor Doris had any swimming pool experience, but they saw the need for a swimming pool retail store with pool service and repair in Yuma and learned the business.
In 2001, Doris sold the business to Doris’ daughter and her husband, Janet and Tim Craig. They successfully ran the business, doubling its size, both in revenues and team members.
In 2014, after 44 years in swimming pool and spa retail, Tim and Janet decided to shut down the retail portion of the business and focus on “concentrate on what we do best, swimming pool/spa service and repair.” Green Valley Pool and Patio became known as Green Valley Pool Service and Repair.
In May 2017, after 38 years on Avenue A, Green Valley outgrew the space and moved to 33rd Place, an industrial park.
Now the Roloffs have pledged to continue the legacy. However, Marina Roloff is not done yet. She’s working on opening Enhance Aesthetics & Wellness in downtown Yuma in the spring. We’ll keep you posted!
*****
Readers have been asking about Yuma Clothing, which is located at 101 W. 16th St., between Sherwin Williams and Staples.
The business newly occupying the space is a clothing manufacturer, according to Julie Engel and Greg LaVann of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp.
In a presentation to the Yuma City Council this past week, they explained that the company moved into the former Harbor Freight space when they couldn’t find another building big enough for its needs.
“I applaud your staff and department for being very flexible with them by allowing them to locate there because they couldn’t find a building adequate enough for them to actually locate within the city of Yuma,” said LaVann, who is GYEDC senior vice president. “So fortunately, they were believers in our community, and they were willing to take something that wasn’t ideal for the nature of their operation.”
Yuma Clothing manufactures or does subcontract manufacturing for a variety of urban and national brands around the country, including Dickies.
“It doesn’t come out of Dickies manufacturing shop. It actually comes out of Yuma,” LaVann said.
He also noted that the timing “couldn’t be better” because Jordan Manufacturing, 3860 S. Arizona Ave., announced that it would be closing its manufacturing facility shortly before, and Yuma Clothing was able to absorb a lot of the Jordan employees.
It has a workforce of about 50-55, but they’re working on a second round of contract and expect to double their footprint. At that point, that building will probably be too small for the company and will need something more suitable, LaVann explained.
The manufacturing facility is up and running. However, I hear that it will also open a retail store for the public. As of press time, I haven’t been able to reach the company for more information on that, but I will keep trying and when I have more details, I will share them with you.
*****
There’s another new business in the Foothills. Jamie Lee Munoz has opened Yuma Tea House at 11815 S. Foothills Blvd., Suite 3, in the Ocotillo Plaza.
The apothecary offers loose leaf teas and herbal infusions. You can choose the mixes that the shop has already prepared or you can mix their own or you can order customized mixes.
In addition, the shop can infuse any herb of your choice with your choice of base, such as coconut, avocado or olive oil, and raw unfiltered honey. Cost depends on infusion choices.
Yuma Tea House will also do those special orders if it doesn’t have what you want.
In addition, the shop also has other natural products such as soaps, unique and fun gifts and gift baskets and CBD essentials for people and pets.
On Sippin’ Saturdays, customers are invited to bring a cup, and the shop will fill it with their choice of tea and sweetener for only $1. Only on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Yuma Tea House is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 928-366-1081.
*****
Liquidation stores seem to be all the rage, and Yuma Bins has joined the trend. Yuma Bins recently opened at 320 W. 32nd St., in the Big Curve Shopping Center, between Furniture Land and Wingstop.
As described by the business, every week, a merchandise liquidation truckload is sorted and arranged in bins. Then customers go on a treasure hunt to find surprising deals.
The merchandise includes electronics, housewares, toys, bedding, hardware, home improvement, office supplies, sporting goods and more. Liquidation means that big box and department stores tagged the merchandise as overstock, shelf-pulls and customer returns. Customers can open and test products before purchasing if they would like to. Just ask an employee to help.
Yuma Bins offers waterfall pricing where everything in the store is flat priced and there are daily discounts until the sale resets. The price of the merchandise changes depending on the day of the week. On Thursdays and Fridays, the store is cleaned and restocked and the pricing cycle starts all over again.
The store recently opened and it has already been expanded to add more space for customers. It’s open Saturday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*****
Last week, Comings and Goings reported on the opening of a second location of Your Greens in Somerton, and I mentioned that the first shop is located at 1946 Juan Sanchez Blvd. in San Luis. However, I’ve since learned that the street name was changed to Cesar Chavez Boulevard. So the San Luis address is actually 1946 Cesar Chavez Blvd., Suite 3.
I also learned that the parent company of Circle K acquired True Blue Car Wash, which operates express tunnel car wash sites under the Clean Freak brand. Clean Freak has locations in San Luis and Yuma.
*****
According to a press release, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has entered into a binding agreement to acquire all of the membership interests of True Blue. Founded in 2016, True Blue has 65 car washes in Arizona, Texas, Illinois and Indiana with more than 85% of its car washes are within three miles of a Circle K location.
True Blue has 170,000 fast-pass subscription members and has washed more than 10 million cars over the last year, the release reported.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2023.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let Mara Knaub know at mknaub@yumasun.com. She appreciates the readers who act as her eyes and ears. She welcomes questions, and if she finds the answers, she will run them in the column.