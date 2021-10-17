Readers have noticed all the activity going on at the old Foothills Hardware and Lumber, which at one time was Ace Hardware, and asked what’s happening.
Lee Moffatt is opening Yuma Liquidators at 11746 S. Foothills Blvd. Yuma Liquidators will offer overstock and returns from Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair and Bed Bath and Beyond at 50% off the retail price.
The store officially opens Nov. 1, although he already had a sidewalk sale with a Wayfair load that included outdoor and indoor furniture, area rugs, sinks and more.
Moffatt has been in business since March, first selling items out of a container and then at the Simply Shabby Mini Mall, but now he’s bringing it all together into one space.
“We got such a good response from the contractors, we knew we needed more space,” Moffatt said.
Yuma Liquidators will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including weekends.
Moffatt is selling the old hardware inventory that was left in the old store as well, at 50% off the retail price.
Moffat and his wife, Cindy, moved to Yuma 14 years ago. He had been retired for five years from buying and managing apartment complexes when he started Yuma Liquidators. By the way, Cindy runs the nearby Foothills Massage, 11480 S Foothills Blvd.
To reach Yuma Liquidators, call 928-388-7567.
Ativo Senior Living is officially open and ready for move-ins. Yuma’s newest assisted living and memory care community is located at 10565 S. Commercial Centre Loop, off of Fortuna Road, behind the Pizza Hut.
The facility will hold an open house for tours on Saturday. RSVP by Thursday by emailing rsvp@ativoyuma.com or calling 928-919-3782.
The 61,016-square-foot facility has a wide variety of apartment sizes and styles, spacious indoor and outdoor amenities and offers 24/7 care. It has a total of 79 apartments, with 55 assisted-living apartments, and 84 beds, including 24 for memory care.
Ativo features smart home technology, multiple dining venues, including al fresco, with farm-to-table-influenced menus featuring local produce, and sky lounges with local beer and wine on tap.
It also has outdoor spaces, with private pet parks, surrey bikes and more. For more information, call 928-216-2516.
Several readers have asked whether it’s true that Goldsboro’s Bakery in the Foothills will not be opening this winter season. Unfortunately, it’s true. Owner Jan Goldsboro confirmed the Foothills location at 11805 S. Fortuna Road has closed permanently. The reason, she said, is because that location has not made any money for the last three years.
The in-town bakery remains open at 2345 S. Avenue A. The family-owned Goldsboro’s Bakery opened in Yuma in 1978. It specializes in cakes, pastries, donuts, cookies, breads, breakfast and lunch. It can be reached at 928-782-2272.
The City of Yuma issued the following business licenses in July:
• COMMERCIAL LEASE/PROPERTY OWNER: MD&M Shops, 54 W. 3rd St., 928-783-5082.
• CONTRACTORS: Milo’s Plumbing, 11130 S. Shadow Ave., 928-941-3112; CQ Fire and Safety, 2331 W. Royal Palm Road, Unit J, Phoenix, 800-819-1019; Chitina Diversified Services, 2975 S. Avenue B, 928-210-0057; Wright Hospitality LLC, 8658 E. San Alberto, Scottsdale, 970-270-5813.
• CONSULTANT: Elite Media Marketing, 14758 S. Blanco Ave., 928-941-3821.
• ITINERANT VENDOR: PK’s Kettle Corn, 1280 W. Desert Sun Drive, 442-231-9051.
• PROFESSIONAL SERVICE: Perlman Architects of Arizona, 4808 N. 24th St., Suite 100, Phoenix, 480-951-5900.
• REAL ESTATE BROKER: CBRE Inc., 2100 Ross Ave., Suite 1500, Dallas, Texas, 214-273-8419.
• RESTAURANTS: Alottacos: 195 W. 24th St., 928-706-4084; Yummy Yummy, 2241 S. Avenue A, Suite 23, 928-376-0419.
• RETAIL: Olive & Oak 3939 S. Avenue 3E, 928-723-5826; Blue Tech Water, 3337 E. 33rd Place, 855-258-3832; Elito’s Jumpers, 1402 S. San Joaquin Ave., Somerton, 928-261-9532; MIB Dimension Media, 903 E. 25th Place, 928-246-9886; Elite Gaming Legion, 8692 S. Mohave Lane, 928-388-8269; R&R Baking Supplies, 798 W. 15th St., 928-366-1277.
• SALON/SPA/BARBER: Elove Aesthetics, 2375 S. 4th Ave., Suite 8, 831-840-4566; The Aesthetics Lounge, 1195 S. 5th Ave., 928-503-0425; La Estetica, 2855 S. 4th Ave., Suite 126, 928-287-2215.
• SERVICE PROVIDER: Expressive Vascular Access, 1342 Monreal Lane, San Luis, 928-446-9585; NSL Body Bar, 1020 S. 4th Ave., Suite 212, 928-247-4851; Hidden Valley Strength & Conditioning (2), 280 W. Catalina Drive, Suite B, 928-304-0311; Rose Brand Custom Lawn Care Service, 12852 E. 43rd St., 928-919-8710; High Speed Weaponry, 7161 E. 36th Road, 928-278-5705; Magician Services, 4150 W. 20th Place, 928-615-7412; Westside Choppers, 156 S. 4th Ave., 928-294-3501; Bird (2), 661 S. 1st Ave., 866-441-8538; Quick Fix Pools, 13835 E. 52nd Drive, 928-318-0032; Green Pastures Lawn Maintenance, 1312 S. 11th Ave., 760-550-3352; Spring Day Spa, 270 W. 32nd St., 928-344-6868; Framing Associates, 1320 Coolidge Ave., National City, California, 619-336-9991; Baby Bop Balloonz, 4842 W. 21st Place, 928-446-0680; Overall Cleaning Services, 2192 E. Calle Chapalla, 928-503-7930; One To One Private Home Health Care, 14740 S. Verde Ave., 928-247-3673; Rene Pool Service, 455 N. Ismael Solorio Court, San Luis, 928-488-9382; Flip The Frown Face Painting, 6093 E. 46th Lane, 928-920-5219; Encinas Painting, 4233 W. 21st Place, 928-920-3672; GA Pool Service, 2045 S. 40th Drive, 928-615-7249; Chalky Hands By Cami, 8322 E. 26th St., 787-967-0544; Advanced Air & Vacuum, 1685 N. Marshall Ave., El Cajon, California, 619-562-3373.
• SPECIALTY STORES: Cesar’s Retro Games & Toys, 1701 S. Avenue B, Suite 113, 928-655-3067; Rudy’s Phenomenal Games, 3939 S/ Avenue 3E, Suite 109, 928-615-4260.
• TRUCKING: R-O-T Transport, 1232 S. 5th Ave., Suite 15, 928-920-7404.
Here are the Yuma Commercial Construction Project Updates for this week:
• Certificates of Occupancy Issued: Hope Bridge, 1185 S. Redondo Drive, Suite 2, for tenant improvements.
• New Plans Submitted for review: Tacos Marlyn, 2820 S. 4th Ave., for tenant improvements for a restaurant.
I appreciate readers who act as my eyes and ears. If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please let me know at mknaub@yumasun.com.