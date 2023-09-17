Yuma Tours and Adventures is offering up exactly what its name says … tours and adventures. The new business opened a few months ago, but since it closed for the summer, I held off on mentioning it in this column until it reopened for the season.
Tours will start back up sometime in October, but the business is currently renting off-road vehicles for 4 and 8 hours. The Polaris UTV fleet comes equipped with a touchscreen display and GPS navigation app.
The guided tours will take participants to different areas in the Yuma desert for “a fun adventurous time exploring the desert views and historic sites” around Yuma. The 8-hour tour will include a stop at a restaurant where participants can purchase lunch and refreshments.
The tour guides will have bottled water with them.
The terrain will be a mix of sand, rocks and mountains. Some trails may be narrow in spots.
Yuma Tours and Adventures shop, located at 12557 S. Frontage Road in the Foothills, is typically open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 pm.; if booked, then it’s open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, call 928-867-8979.
Kats Kulture Aesthetics and Lounge will celebrate its grand opening at 502 S. Orange Ave. on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6-8 p.m.
Owner Katherine Hernandez will give free demonstrations of its pain-free laser hair removal, discounts and giveaways. All visitors present will be entered into a drawing to win a free treatment.
Kats Kulture offers injectables, Botox, lip flip, lip filler, IV therapy, laser hair removal for men and women, resurfacing and toning. She treats rosacea, melasma and age spots and does spider vein and stretch mark reduction and photos collagen facials.
She works by appointment only Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sunday
Unicare Hospice has a new location. The new office is now at 105 W. 16th St., Suites A-B, in Yuma.
The company helps patients manage serious illness care near the end of life when an individual no longer responds to curative treatment. It provides compassionate care that focuses on physical, social and spiritual needs as well as grief support.
Services include nursing care, social services, physician services, spiritual support and counseling, hospice aides, trained volunteer support, physical, occupational and speech therapies, respite care, inpatient care and bereavement support.
Unicare is also a Level One Partner in the We Honor Veterans program.
A reader asked about the WaFd Bank Catalina branch located at 100 E. 32nd St., across from Lowe’s.
This branch closed when the new branch in the Foothills opened at 11453 S. Fortuna Road, across from CVS (kitty-corner from Walgreens).
The new bank offers teller services, safe deposit boxes, drive-through atm and drive-through banking. For more information, call the branch at 928-726-3774.
If you know of a new business that has or will be opening, relocating or closing, please send the information to mknaub@yumasun.com.