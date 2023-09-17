Yuma Tours and Adventures is offering up exactly what its name says … tours and adventures. The new business opened a few months ago, but since it closed for the summer, I held off on mentioning it in this column until it reopened for the season.

Tours will start back up sometime in October, but the business is currently renting off-road vehicles for 4 and 8 hours. The Polaris UTV fleet comes equipped with a touchscreen display and GPS navigation app.

