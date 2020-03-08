With a high likelihood that COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, will spread in the U.S., businesses should prepare now, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Yuma County had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. In Arizona, three cases have been found, one in Pinal County and two in Maricopa County.
During a COVID-19 webinar for businesses held Wednesday, ADHS stressed that businesses should follow the same preventive actions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease.
Employees, customers and visitors, should be encouraged to:
•Avoid contact with people who are sick.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
•Stay home when you are sick.
•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
•Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing their nose.
Masks are not recommended for the general public.
Something that businesses can do now is to identify critical job functions and plan for alternative coverage of duties, such as allowing employees to work at home. Employees should be aware of sick policies and know that if they are exhibiting symptoms, they should stay home from work and that they are allowed to do so.
Symptoms, similar to the common cold or the flu, include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, and general feeling of being unwell.
During the webinar, a person asked whether persons entering a business should have their temperature checked. There are no recommendations or guidelines at this time for routine screening of employees, ADHS officials said.
If an employee has immunosuppression, the person should discuss with their doctor whether it’s appropriate for them to be at work.
IF AN EMPLOYEE BECOMES INFECTED
If an employee is showing symptoms, the employer should refer them to their doctor, the emergency room or emergency medical services. Currently in Arizona, testing is only available through the state health laboratory. Suspected COVID-19 patients are referred to the state lab through the local health department.
Commercial laboratories are expected to start testing soon, but do not have the capability at this time. As testing becomes available through commercial labs, doctors will be able to refer patients to those facilities.
The incubation period between contact and symptoms for this infection is believed to be between 2 and 14 days. If an employee is confirmed sick or potentially has the disease, a 14-day quarantine period will be enacted. If a person requires isolation, public health workers will contact the person’s workplace to make sure that occurs.
To protect the privacy of the patient, the business might receive a letter stating that the infected individual is not allowed to attend work until public health clears them. The health department will work with the business on the messaging that needs to go out.
If a case is identified in a business, should the business close? Not necessarily. The local health department will conduct an investigation and any recommendation for closing or cleaning would come from them.
If an organization that uses volunteers is impacted by an infection, the organizations might consider excluding volunteers as they mitigate the situation and having only those absolutely necessary to run the organization come in.
HAND SHAKING AND LARGE GATHERINGS
Should hand-shaking stop? Again, ADHS noted that the same precautions should be taken as with any respiratory viral season. Hand-shaking is invariably a part of networking events, and attendees should follow the same guidelines: wash hands often, don’t touch face, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home if sick.
Should conventions and public meetings be canceled? It depends on the business and the ability to reschedule or find other ways to meet. The ADHS is leaving it up to the individual organizations, but it does suggest that organizations planning large gatherings consult with the local health department for guidance.
The agency also touched on specific types of businesses. Restaurants, for example, don’t have to follow additional recommendations since the disease is spread by respiratory droplets and COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness.
And as for travel recommendations, ADHS still considers domestic travel to be safe. However, the CDC has put out a Level 3 warning that recommends that all nonessential travel be avoided, especially to China, not including Hong Kong, Macau or the island of Taiwan.
But if someone must travel, the CDC recommends that travelers avoid contact with sick people and avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. They should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60%–95% alcohol. The CDC notes that it’s especially important to clean hands after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing or blowing their nose. Supplies of hand sanitizer, tissues, and other hygiene products may be limited, so travelers should consider bringing them on their travels. People should avoid traveling if they are sick.
If someone spends time in China, they should stay home for 14 days after getting back. If they get sick with fever, cough or have trouble breathing, they should seek medical care and call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room. They should cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not hands) when coughing or sneezing and clean their hands as indicated above.
DISINFECTING THE WORKPLACE AND OTHER BUSINESS CONCERNS
Cleaning should be conducted as routine, with regular disinfection of frequently touched items and surfaces, ADHS officials said. Frequently touched areas, such as keyboards and doorknobs might be cleaned multiple times a day.
The disinfectant and cleaners already used should be sufficient. Labels should be read to make sure they are used properly.
The ADHS said that there is no specific evidence that COVID-19 spreads through currency, but other coronavirus can spread through currency. Business persons and employees who touch currency should wash their hands frequently and if possible after touching currency and avoid touching their face.
The same applies to workers who receive items through shipping. The ADHS officials noted that the risk of exposure from routine, quick deliveries is very small.
The ADHS said that its recommendations may change and suggested that the business community watch for updates. The agency is working on setting up a work-specific site and hopes to have it up soon.
To check for updates or for more information on COVID-19, go to https://www.azdhs.gov, https://www.yumacountyaz.gov or https://wwwnc.cdc.gov.
In addition, the Society for Human Resource Management also has resources and helpful tips for employers at https://www.shrm.org.