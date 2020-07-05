Strange as it seems in this very strange 2020 growing year, vegetable transplants will soon be in the ground for cauliflower and broccoli. Since these crops have longer growing seasons than most of the lettuces, they need a head start to be ready by the first harvest dates in October. The cotton crop is somewhat behind due to the cool and wet spring.
Cotton is really an amazing crop and has played a major role in Arizona’s agriculture. Cotton is one of Arizona’s “5 C’s,” the others being copper, citrus, climate and cattle, all of which are credited with building the state’s economy up to and following Arizona’s statehood in 1912.
Cotton first became a major crop in Arizona during World War I when U.S. government officials were looking for sources for industrial fabric material for airplanes and tire cords. Researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture came to Arizona to develop Long Staple Egyptian (ELS) cotton (also known as Pima Cotton) which was quite strong and suitable for industrial uses. ‘Staple’ refers to the fiber length. All cotton has staple: Upland cottons tend to be classified as short to medium staple, which is an inch to an inch and three-sixteenths long. The Pima cotton is an extra long staple, an inch and seven sixteenths.
By 1920, Arizona cotton was so valuable and so profitable that farmers in the state stopped producing almost all other crops to concentrate on cotton. However, when the war ended, so did the Arizona cotton boom. There was resurgence during World War II and again during the Vietnam War. Like many areas of the U.S., Arizona cotton acreage has declined in recent years due to low prices and water concerns. In Yuma County, however, cotton remains one of our primary rotation crops for the summer months. Acreage planted each year depends on the price of cotton, when the field is available for planting and when the field needs to be ready for vegetable planting.
According to rules of the Arizona Department of Agriculture (DOA), cotton plants must be destroyed by Jan. 15, and cotton planting can start again 15 days later. In past years, the varieties of cotton planted had longer growing seasons than the present day varieties, and the mandatory cotton-free periods were for boll weevil and pink boll worm insect control.
Cotton’s major use is the production of fabrics. U.S. textile mills presently consume approximately 7.6 million bales of cotton each year. A cotton bale weighs 480 pounds after the cotton seed has been removed. Each cotton fiber grows from a single cell on the cotton seed. A normal boll contains 6 to 9 seeds. After the cotton is mature, the plant is treated with a product to make the leaves dry up and fall off. The cotton picker is then used to pick the bolls remaining on the plant. Since the bolls open to expose the cotton when ripe, removing the leaves keeps the cotton cleaner and makes picking easier. Rain, dust, hail and insects can all cause the cotton to be reduced in quality.
The cotton modules, those big white loaves of bread looking things, contain up to 25,000 pounds of seed cotton. Along with the rectangular modules, round modules are now common. All modules are covered or wrapped to prevent weather damage while waiting ginning.
From the field, seed cotton moves to nearby gins for separation of lint and seed. The cotton first goes through dryers to reduce moisture content and then through cleaning equipment to remove foreign matter. These operations improve processing and fiber quality. The cotton is then air conveyed to the gin stands where revolving circular saws pull the lint through closely spaced ribs that prevent the seed from passing through. The lint is removed from the saw teeth by air blasts or rotating brushes and then compressed into bales.
Very few consumers understand the amazing journey that the cotton makes from the plant in the field to clothing, home furnishings, towels, wall coverings and the biggest cotton users in this category are medical supplies, industrial thread and tarpaulins.
If you are wondering what happens to the cotton seeds; that is the subject of a future article, because cotton is actually two crops, cotton and seed.
Oh, as you are driving by our blooming cotton fields, the Pima cotton is most readily identified by its bright yellow blooms, which are much brighter and rich in color than the creamy white Upland blossoms.
Bobbi Stevenson-McDermott is a retired soil and water conservationist. She can be reached at rjsm09@msn.com.