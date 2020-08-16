Every year, one company in the 4FrontED megaregion sorts, grades, processes and packages more than 600 million dates and ships them around the world to 35 countries.
Datepac has been highlighted as an example of how the megaregion works together to achieve success. During the binational trade webinar “Doing Business in the Megaregion” on Aug. 5, Juan Guzman, senior vice president of operations, explained how Datepac works with partners in the megaregion. The webinar was part of a series presented by the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., in collaboration with 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority and OPRODE, the economic development promotion agency of San Luis Colorado, Mexico.
Guzman explained that the fertile megaregion has plentiful date palm trees on expansive parcels of land that stretch across Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexicali, Imperial, Coachella, Mecca and Indio.
“One of the world’s legendary farming regions also has all sorts of resources to guarantee our success,” Guzman said.
Established in 2002, Datepac became one of the leading grower-owned packing companies by consolidating the packing of medjool dates for the Bard Valley medjool growers. It’s facilities are strategically located to put the processing as close to the source as possible. Yuma County is the epicenter, with more than 7,000 acres of date palm trees around the local area and into California and Mexico.
It has two facilities for packing and processing. The first location in Yuma houses the grading operations, consumer packaging and retail operations.
The 5-acre campus in Somerton holds the majority of freezers, about 150,000 square feet of freezer space that holds up to 250 million pounds of dates. The facility ships out about 2-3 million pounds every month.
The campus continues to grow. “We continually upgrade technology, our processes and our space. We invest in new equipment and look for ways to innovate,” Guzman said.
The facilities are equipped with the most advanced date processing technology available, allowing Datepac to efficiently sort, grade, process and package over 600 million individual dates annually.
It employs close to 2,000 people in the packing house and 4,000 people who work on the farms. During the peak season, the company hires up to 1,500 people to help harvest the fruit.
The facilities use sun drying and 28 controlled environment drying rooms to ensure food safety and strict product quality. Drying helps ripen the fruit.
“It’s both an art and a science, one that Datepac has perfected over the years,” Guzman said.
Date palms have been part of history for thousands of years. Although their origins are unknown, they are mentioned in the Bible and found on Egyptian tombs and hieroglyphs.
In the late 1920s, medjool date trees in Israel and Morocco were on the verge of extinction due to disease. Dr. Walter Tennyson Swingle, a botanist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, brought 11 disease-free medjool date offshoots from Morocco.
In 1935, after isolating those offshoots for seven years, nine of the 11 original offshoots and 64 new offshoots were transferred to fields in nearby Bard and Mecca, California.
After much experimentation, botanists learned that date palms needed specific growing conditions: exceptionally high summer temperatures, very low humidity and a lot of water. Only a small region in the desert Southwest provides that growing environment year-round.
“We have all of that here,” Guzman noted.
The date palms were planted within an 150-square-mile radius at the intersection of California and Arizona with Baja and Sonora in Mexico. “The megaregion – home to the world’s finest medjool dates,” he said.
Every year for nine weeks in the fall, crews hand select only the dates that have fully matured into “deliciously sweet fresh fruits.” It takes a year of care for them to be ready for harvest in late August or the first week of September.
“Farming is the first link in the modern supply chain that keeps stores filled with nutritious, safe and delicious dates for families all around the globe to enjoy our product,” Guzman said.
The next step happens at Datepac. Dates are sorted for maturity, graded for quality and processed through the use of technology to ensure uniform and high-quality products.
“We rely on every single one of our partners to achieve our goals,” Guzman said.
Datepac partners include both private and public collaborators. In Arizona, the company works with Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation and the Arizona Commerce Authority. It works with the University of Arizona to continually research and improve technology, such as using drones to pollinate trees.
In California, Datepac relies on the ports of San Diego and Long Beach to ship dates to 35 different countries, including Australia, Japan, Indonesia and many in Europe.
The company also works with suppliers located in this region, such as the cardboard supplier WestRock, which constantly provides feedback on how to improve efficiency and save space.
“Success is part of the partnership,” Guzman said.
“Believe it or not,” he added, one of its biggest partners is the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which helps the company to clear customs during the peak of season. During the season, Datepac is the second-largest exporter and the third- largest importer at the San Luis Port of Entry. The company also works with Mexican customs officials.
“Datepac continues to invest in its future through technological innovations and stewardship of the people. We strive to lead the field in performance, innovation, food safety and sustainability,” Guzman said.
“Our approach to bringing medjool dates to the global community is unmatched in the industry,” he added. “We are committed to continuing to grow and ultimately making a difference in this region. We are very passionate about dates, and we believe our success could not have happened if it were not for the people, if it were not for our partners, and if it were not for our trees.”