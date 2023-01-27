In the coming weeks, visitors to downtown Yuma will soon notice a lot of activity as Pilkington Construction prepares to demolish the buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main St. to make way for the new Yuma County Administration Services building.

The new, three-story, 100,000-square-foot building, to go up across the street from the current facility, will enable county residents and others to obtain multiple services in one downtown location.

