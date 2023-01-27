In the coming weeks, visitors to downtown Yuma will soon notice a lot of activity as Pilkington Construction prepares to demolish the buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main St. to make way for the new Yuma County Administration Services building.
The new, three-story, 100,000-square-foot building, to go up across the street from the current facility, will enable county residents and others to obtain multiple services in one downtown location.
Over the coming weeks, fencing will be going up around the location. However, local businesses will still have access. A walk-through tunnel will give access between the Legacy Building, 185 S. Main St., and Regency Main Street Cinemas, 111 S. Main St.
For enhanced pedestrian safety, a crosswalk will be added mid-block between Cafecito, 76 S. Main St., and the northwest corner of the construction project site.
The sidewalk will be closed along the front of the project site along a portion of Main St. and the south side of the project site, which is on the northside of 2nd Street from Maiden Lane to Main St.
Maiden Lane along the east side of the project will be partially closed. The southern portion of the parking lot east of the construction site will be closed as well.
Pilkington anticipates construction of the new building will take about two years to complete. The contractor will begin preparing the site for demolition this month, with the actual takedown of the buildings expected at the end of February through April.
The county has already begun the salvage operation. Some materials, such as doors, counters and countertops, have been or will be repurposed. Other materials such as door frames, light fixtures and chain link fencing, have also been salvaged.
The plan is to save toilet fixtures, bathroom partitions and sinks for installation at the proposed Foothills Multipurpose Complex.
The demolition will cost $1.32 million, with the overall construction budgeted at $49.1 million.
Once finished, the new building will be home to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Administration, Human Resources and Financial Services.
It will also house the offices of the County Treasurer, Recorder, Voter and Election Services, Assessor and School Superintendent.
As demolition and construction begins, a project webpage will show updates and a live stream of the construction. Residents will be able to check on the progress of the project at www.yumacountyaz.gov/constructionupdate. This webpage release date will be announced soon.
In the meantime, the county invites those with questions or concerns regarding the construction project to email 197project@yumacountyaz.gov.