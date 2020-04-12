The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce presented a Virtual Lunch and Learn on Wednesday to help local businesses understand the programs available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The session covered the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Small Business Administration loans, employment and unemployment issues and more. The panelists were Randy Nelson, SBDC director; Patrick Goetz, employer engagement officer and rapid response coordinator of Arizona@Work, and Page Misenhimer, president of Misenhimer, Aivazian, Tennant P.C.
Nelson gave a brief overview of the options and invited businesses to contact his office, their banker, accountant or whoever normally advises them for more information.
ECONOMIC INJURY DISASTER LOAN
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Program is for private nonprofits and small businesses in business since Jan. 31. It’s to cover costs that cannot be paid due to COVID-19, like fixed debts and payroll. Loans are up to $2 million with an interest rate of up to 3.75% for up to 30 years.
Nelson explained that this loan is designed to give businesses six months of operating expenses or working capital, “to keep you in business as we weather this current condition and to help you keep your people employed, keep your rent payments on time and do all the other things a normal business has to do,” he said.
EMERGENCY LOAN
This program will give businesses a quick $10,000 loan. It is forgivable, meaning it doesn’t have to be paid back.
SBA EXPRESS BRIDGE LOAN
The Small Business Administration Express Bridge Loan is processed through local lenders. The loan is up to $25,000 and a part of it may be forgiven. “They’re really looking at forgiving the payroll portion. They want you to keep your people employed,” Nelson said.
If employees have already been laid off, they’ll have to be brought back.
“And you’re going to have to get creative” to keep employees busy, he noted. “Deep cleaning, shred a lot of papers, find something for them to do,” he said.
He suggested the company take advantage of this opportunity by finding new ways to build up the business, for example, coming out with new products or services, “so when we emerge from this coronavirus problem or challenge, we’ll be a stronger company for it.”
PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM
This loan is also made through lenders and is up to $10 million for two years with a 1% interest rate. There is no principal payment for the first six months.
“This may be forgiven,” Nelson said, adding that the loan amount is based largely on payroll.
EXISTING DEBT RELIEF
If a business has a current SBA loan and it has been making payments and its credit score is good, this program will cover the principal and interest payments for six months.
“It’s designed to give breathing room until it gets back to usual,” Nelson noted.
This program also runs through the lenders.
DISQUALIFIERS
Certain factors will disqualify businesses from participating in the program. Disqualifiers include being disbarred or suspended; if a business started after Feb. 15; illegal activities; having more than 500 employees; defaulting on a previous government loan or child support or having back taxes; and possible others.
WHAT TO DO NEXT
Nelson said that the first step is to register with SBDC online and request counseling, which is free. Businesses should then update their financials and have a plan on how they will recover. But, most of all, they will need to have a lot of patience. He noted that the system is experiencing delays due to the overwhelming amount of applications.
To reach Nelson, email to randy.nelson@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-6151.
ARIZONA’S SHARED WORK PROGRAM
Goetz explained that this program is designed to help employees and employers who are downsizing, closing or reducing hours due to the crisis.
To participate in the program, employers can reduce hours by 10% to 40%. Employers must make sure employees agree to participate and then apply for the program. Employees cannot refuse work from the employer, and they will not have to look for work.
Workers must have been employed for at least six months and earned at least $1,500 in wages. The normal one-week waiting period has been waived.
Normally, the unemployment benefit is $240 a week, but the federal government will add another $600 a week for a total of $840 a week, or about $21 an hour, paid every two weeks.
Benefits will be given for the normal 26 weeks plus another 13 weeks for the coronavirus crisis.
Goetz discourages individuals from applying at the San Luis office, since it’s being overwhelmed. Instead, he suggests applications be filed at www.azui.com or 1-877-600-2722.
He invited employers facing layoffs to call the Rapid Response team and employer liaisons will talk to employees and give the business tips on how to survive.
FAMILIES FIRST
The Families First Coronavirus Act: Employer Paid Leave is for employees unable to work because of coronavirus illness. The act requires employers to pay employees up to 80 hours of regular rate of pay in the first two weeks.
It also covers individuals who have to care for a coronavirus patient. They would receive two-thirds of their regular hourly wages.
The policy also requires employers to pay leave for employees who cannot work due to a lack of childcare. Employers would pay two-thirds of their hourly wages, and they will get 100% tax relief for the expense.
For more information, contact Goetz at BSO@ypic.com or call 928-329-0990.
SMALL BUSINESS GUIDANCE AND LOAN RESOURCES
Misenhimer reviewed small business guidance and loan resources, such as the Payroll Protection Plan. He noted that total wages must be calculated correctly and should include Medicare, company-paid health insurance and state taxes. However, wages are limited to $100,000 for each employee. The bank is responsible for reviewing payroll amounts.
After receiving funding, a business needs to use the money over an eight-week period and spend at least 75% on payroll and 25% on rent, mortgage or utilities to get loan forgiveness.
Misenhimer reviewed the information they will need to supply, noting that processes are changing everyday as “everyone tries to figure it out.”
He noted that the participating lenders are First Bank Yuma, Chase Bank, Foothills Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Navy Federal Credit Union and WAFED (Washington Federal).
To reach Misenhimer, call 928-314-1488. To view the entire session, go to the chamber’s Facebook page.