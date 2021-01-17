Yuma has a new way of doing business. The city has a new procurement portal to submit bids and proposals to the city digitally.
Effective Jan. 11, the city started using the Bonfire vendor portal and is no longer providing solicitations through AZPurchasing.org. All new notices for solicitations are posted at https://yumaaz.bonfirehub.com (open in Google Chrome, then follow the link to the Bonfire vendor registration page to register a company).
Robin Wilson, the city’s purchasing and contracts manager, recently hosted a webinar on the new process for prospective vendors interested in doing business with the city.
Presented in partnership with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association, the online event covered how to register to do business and where and how to find opportunities for bidding.
The Purchasing Division consists of six buyers who process at least an average 160 bids annually. The team is responsible for the purchase of materials, equipment and services needed to conduct city business.
“We promote fair competition. We are taxpayers too, but we handle all the taxpayers’ money correctly,” Wilson said.
They also have a fiduciary responsibility to acquire the best pricing for goods and services and lock discounted rates for long-term contracts as well as ensuring transparency and accountability, and verification of vendor requirements per city guidelines, specifications and compliance.
The department’s goal is also to “depoliticize the purchasing process,” Wilson noted.
For small purchases, department employees have the ability to spend up to $2,500 per transaction and $5,000 per week total for items on contract and other items as needed without going through the procurement process. They can put the purchases on a card and buy wherever they feel is best or at the closest location in an emergency.
According to the city charter, there are two types of bids. Informal bids are solicitations between $5,000 to $99,999.99 and formal bids are for purchases that are more than $100,000.
For informal bids, the charter requires that the city solicit at least three suppliers or contractors on expenditures more than 5% of the amount stated in the state procurement laws.
The city can then accept the bid which appears to be in the best interest of the city or it may reject all the bids.
When a department makes a request, it’s entered into the financial software and routed through the many levels of approvals. The team collaborates with the department that made the request on the specifications.
A bid is developed and distributed to vendors that are registered through the procurement portal. Vendors download the solicitation and submit their prices via the portal.
Bids are evaluated and then awarded to the “lowest responsive and responsible bidder.” The purchase order is issued or a purchasing card can be used. The vendor provides the service and/or product and submits an invoice to the city.
The department then processes the payment through the financial software and routes it through for approvals. The invoice is then paid by the city.
The city charter requires that formal bids be advertised in the Yuma Sun, and the bids that are received must be opened and read in a public setting. Anything over $100,000 goes to council for approval.
The city can also buy items by piggybacking on cooperative purchase agreements already in place with other agencies across the state or nation.
WHERE AND HOW TO FIND BID OPPORTUNITIES
To find the bid opportunities available with the city, vendors can go to the city website yumaaz.gov and click on “City Bids,” which is on the front page of the newly designed website.
Then they should go to “vendor registration” to register and create an account. Wilson suggested vendors use a general email such as estimating@company.com
“If an estimating person leaves or gets promoted, then it’s not stuck with that person’s email.
This way you’ll still be able to receive your solicitations as they come through,” she said.
After login, in the upper right corner, next to the vendor’s name, vendors should left click on the down arrow and click “settings,” then “global vendor record,” and then “commodity codes/opportunity matching.”
Wilson also suggests narrowing the region to “United States” and “Arizona.” “This will help eliminate you receiving hundreds of emails from businesses, agencies across the country.”
Vendors can go back and edit the information at any time.
The portal uses the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code, a global classification structure for products and services that consists of eight digits representing the four classifications, each consisting of two digits. The classifications are segment, family, class and commodity.
For example, in the code of 72141121, the segment is 72 which represents building facility construction and maintenance services. The 14 represents the family of heavy construction services. The 10 represents highway and road construction services. The 21 represents water main construction services.
In order not to get solicitations that are not in a vendor’s exact field, they should get down to the commodity code. “For instance, for construction, if you just select 72 and all those zeroes, you’re going to receive every construction project out there, so you want to narrow it down,” Wilson said.
She pointed out the benefits of using the new procurement portal, including time savings, fail-proof delivery, ease of submission, accessibility, cost savings and environmental benefits.
For one, she noted, it reduces paper and paperwork and the time it takes to deliver lengthy printed documents and copies to City Hall, not to mention dealing with traffic. It can all be done electronically with instantaneous delivery and confirmation.
“I know it’s going to be difficult at first, we’re learning this too, but it’s going to be awesome once you get comfortable with it. I’ve talked to several agencies that use this, and the vendors absolutely love it, so we hope you’re going to love it too,” Wilson said.
There’s no guesswork as the system won’t let vendors submit a bid until all the appropriate documents are uploaded.
In addition, vendors have the ability to process bids at home or work, on a laptop or tablet. However, cellphones are not recommended as it does not work as well on mobile devices.
“It’s a win-win situation for you as a vendor and us as a city to help reduce all the paper usage, ink and all that. We’re looking forward to this,” Wilson said.
For help with the portal, email Bonfire to Support@gobonfire.com or call 1-800-354-8010, ext. 2, between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday,
For more information, contact Wilson at robin.wilson@yumaaz.gov or 928-373-5116.