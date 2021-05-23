Dr. James Vining, an obstetrician and gynecologist, will retire this week after practicing in the Yuma community for 38 years.
His impact extends far beyond the many families he touched with his exceptional care. Vining pioneered technological advances in Yuma to treat reproductive health problems and spearheaded many initiatives that produced better health outcomes for patients.
Vining laid the foundation for patient safety in the obstetrical department and was key in developing and implementing the department standards that drive quality care.
Over nearly four decades he was the leader of several award-winning initiatives, which earned him the Southwest Alliance for Excellence Award for Reducing Early Elective Deliveries and the Quality Service Award for Management of Patients with Postpartum Hemorrhages.
In 2020 YRMC’s labor and delivery department was listed in Newsweek as one of the top two hospitals in Arizona for maternity care due to these quality initiatives.
“Dr. Vining set a goal for the Labor and Delivery Department to reduce the primary cesarean section rate within six months,” said Dorie Rush, director of YRMC’s Labor and Delivery Department. “We not only achieved that goal, but we surpassed it. We continued to maintain the same low rate through the years.”
Vining is fondly called ‘The Voice’ by his colleagues as he has a powerful yet compassionate ability to relay his message with a focus always on patient safety.
“I have known and worked with Dr. Vining for 28 years and will be forever grateful for his leadership, guidance and support and for his contributions to women’s health,” Rush noted. “He has touched the lives of so many people in the community. Although he will tremendously be missed in the obstetrical department, I wish him a very well deserved retirement. His legacy will live on in the department forever.”
“Someone once said that legacy is not leaving something for people, it’s leaving something in people,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at Yuma Regional Medical Center. “Dr. Vining will long be remembered by hospital staff and his peers for spearheading the quality of women’s health in Yuma County. He will continue to be a part of this story for the foreseeable future.
“I congratulate him on his retirement and wish him endless days with his family and friends,” Magu added.
Vining is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Accreditation Council for Gynecologic Endoscopy. He is a member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American Medical Association and the Arizona Medical Association.
He graduated with a bachelor of science and a medical degree from the University of Iowa and completed his residency at the University of Arizona in Tucson.