Small business owners in Yuma County are worried about sustaining economic damage from the coronavirus COVID-19, said Randy Nelson, director of the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center.
Even before some businesses were ordered to shut down, Nelson noted that some were already being impacted because many winter visitors, in particular Canadians, went home early due to the virus.
“They do a lot of business this time of the year, for at least another month,” he said.
In addition, governments and health officials at all levels have been asking citizens to stay at home as much as possible. This means that some people aren’t shopping, eating out and visiting attractions. Small businesses are losing revenue. Some have been calling the SBDC and asking what they can do.
“We’ve been getting lots of calls from business owners wanting information,” Nelson said.
Initially, the SBDC didn’t have the needed information. Now the agency does.
“For those of you in business during these uncertain times, we now have some resources that may help,” Nelson said.
Some businesses might be eligible for economic injury loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. “Businesses must show that it is a sustainable business, that it’s been in business and profitable, that they pay taxes every year. It’s not for businesses that are starting out or losing money,” Nelson explained.
The SBA is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19.
“If a restaurant has to close for a while, that’s economic injury,” Nelson explained.
Small businesses that foresee economic damage from the pandemic can start doing something now. Nelson advises them to start preparing for the loan application process.
It’s quite the process, according to Nelson.
“There is a lot of preparation and applications. It’s not just a check mailed out,” he said. “Hopefully they aren’t totally hurting, but planning ahead.”
The loans are available to small businesses and private, nonprofit organizations to help alleviate economic injury caused by COVID-19. This will apply to current and future disaster assistance declarations related to coronavirus.
The expectation is that loans up to $2 million will help small businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing. Once the application is approved, small businesses will start receiving funds in $25,000 increments.
“It’s an actual loan,” Nelson noted. “It has to be paid back.”
If a business has a business interruption, it should first use insurance to offset the losses and then the loan, he added.
These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. It can’t be used for other things, such as refinancing another loan.
The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses, and 2.75% for nonprofits.
The long-term loans are designed to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based on the borrower’s ability to repay.
Businesses will need to provide minimal updated financials to see if they qualify, as well as answer a brief questionnaire regarding their planning for weathering this time.
The questionnaire includes the following:
How has the pandemic affected your business?
What have you already done to get your business ready for the impact from the pandemic? If you have met with a business coach, please include details.
What have you done to reduce your expenses?
List the top expenses funds would be going to support.
With the requested amount, how long would you be able to sustain your business?
What are your plans to “relaunch” your business once the pandemic is waning?
What will be your next steps if this situation persists?
“Also, we will need your current financial statements, what your financials are like now (the effect of the disaster), your cash flow statement, and how the additional funding will help your business recover,” Nelson said.
“The whole key here is to show how they were affected by the coronavirus,” he added. “That’s where we can help. We’re trying to make it easier.”
A small business owner can apply online, in person at a disaster center or by mail. Nelson said that the AWC SBDC has been designated a disaster center, and he and the SBDC business analysts are ready to help.
“Please expedite your efforts since the sooner you apply, the sooner we can get you funded,” he noted.
Some businesses, he cautioned, will not be eligible for these economic injury loans, “but we will continue to help you develop other strategies as needed,” he said. “We’re here to help however we can.”
To reach Nelson or the SBDC, call 928-317-6151.